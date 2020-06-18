Wilkinson: Justices who favor gun rights fear Roberts does not

Americans have been fighting over guns with growing intensity since the onset of the culture wars in the 1960s. This week, the U.S. Supreme Court decided to sit back and let the battle rage. The court opted not to hear 10 different gun rights cases, including some that would have enabled the justices to clarify key questions about the scope of the Second Amendment.

The court hasn’t decided a major gun rights case since 2010, when it said the Second Amendment applies to states and cities. Gun rights advocates, their appetite whetted by the landmark 2008 ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller, which established an individual right to gun possession, had hoped to rack up dozens of supplemental victories in the high court by now. But something keeps stalling their progress.

It takes four justices to accept a case. There seems little doubt that Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas are strongly pro-gun rights. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, when he was a member of a lower court, wrote an opinion so gung-ho, it reads like an audition for a job with the National Rifle Association (or perhaps a plea for NRA backing, which was subsequently rendered, for a seat on the high court).

So why did the court refuse to hear any cases? “It wasn’t for want of a good case,” Adam Winkler, a law professor at UCLA and author of a book on the long history of contention over gun rights in the U.S., wrote on Twitter. “These 10 presented the justices with all the major open questions on the scope of the (Second Amendment).”

Justice Antonin Scalia’s majority opinion in Heller left unanswered such basic questions as whether gun rights extend outside the home and whether high-powered, yet popular, semi-automatic rifles can be banned. If the four pro-gun justices declined to accept cases to clarify those rights, Winkler suspects they fear that Chief Justice John Roberts would join the court’s four liberals to form a counter-majority.

“The long and the short of it is that it is becoming increasingly clear that Roberts is not in favor of an expansive reading of the Second Amendment,” Winkler wrote.

Many gun rights in America are not national. They depend primarily on where you live. In Georgia, you can legally buy a gun from a sketchy dude in a parking lot, load it with ammunition you bought for cash with no questions asked and then walk into a bar across the street. But if you live in California, you’ll find restrictions on what you can purchase — no large-capacity magazines or rifles that qualify as “assault weapons” — and you’d better be prepared for a background check on ammunition as well as firearm purchases. Also, you’ll have to skip the bar.

“Today’s decision leaves in place lower court rulings from multiple states across the country, upholding bans on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, preserving strong standards for carrying guns in public and upholding a range of state and federal gun laws,” said Adam Skaggs, chief counsel and policy director at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. “Despite the appetite of several justices to take up new gun cases and expand the Second Amendment right, they will have to wait for another day. That said, there is no shortage of other cases in the pipeline, so the court won’t have to wait too long before having another chance.”