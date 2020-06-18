Close to Home: Healing a disease that has long afflicted our nation

I am 76 years old. Fifty years ago, after completing studies at Stanford Law School, I was hired as a trial lawyer in the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Justice Department. I joined the education section where a team of 20-plus lawyers was working on school desegregation cases in the South and the North. Richard Nixon was president, and John Mitchell was attorney general. In the fall of 1970, more than 2,000 school districts dismantled their separate black school systems, most having signed consent decrees with the Justice Department. Little publicity was given to this massive shift. Nixon was instituting his “Southern-strategy” to woo unhappy white voters in the South. He wasn’t going to crow about undermining a fundamental element of Jim Crow culture.

Formal desegregation was a step in the right direction, but looking back now I see there was a degree of naivete in the hopes of the proponents. In both North and South, the engines of retrenchment were humming to assure minimal success. The customs and cruelties of a slave society — where whites assumed they were of superior intelligence and moral integrity and black culture was imprinted with complementing negative images — were seared so deeply in our national DNA that it would take more than laws on the books to break the patterns, to expunge our sins, to look at one another and recognize a sister or brother. The ghosts of slave society thrive today, in the display of Confederate flags and statues, the shaming of those who protest injustice and salting political speech with “dog whistle” innuendos.

My question, as we address this issue, our youth, impatient with obvious failures, the defenses of the status quo collapsing as a house of lies, is how are we going to achieve justice for all? I am not optimistic that Congress can turn this ship around. When we shifted the school attendance patterns in 1970, we did little or nothing to enable those children who had been formed in profoundly different cultures to find a way to relate to each other and, ultimately, to trust and befriend each other.

The way that we assure safe and peaceful neighborhoods will require restructuring our public safety institutions and ending our habit of deploying lethal force as the only response to any trouble. But more than redefining the role of police in our communities, we need to initiate conversations across racial lines and listen to one another’s stories. We need to create sanctuaries where we meet and can trust that we will be respected and heard.

These are not new ideas. They replicate the efforts of Bishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa to keep the transition from apartheid becoming a blood bath. They exist throughout the United States today in the Restorative Justice conferences that bring perpetrators and victims together to talk, listen and attempt to repair the shredded social fabric. Shooting someone or crushing their necks makes healing impossible. It slams the door on atonement. It is a reaction based on fear of the other, not our common humanity. While we need our political leaders to give voice to a new vision, we ultimately need the involvement of all the institutions in our society, especially those local assemblies that knit us together — service clubs, churches, synagogues, PTAs, scouts and 4H —all the sinews of our common life. If they each in their own way take on this task, we can heal this disease that has ravaged our national body for far too long.

The Rev. Roderick McAulay, a former rector of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is a resident of Sebastopol.

