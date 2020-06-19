PD Editorial: Juneteenth is a day to celebrate the end of slavery

Friday is Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery that is too-little known outside of African American communities. That’s certain to change this year as the nation roils with pent up strife over the treatment of Black Americans, especially at the hands of police.

We encourage everyone, no matter their race or ethnicity, to take a moment to reflect not just how far the United States has come but also with how far it still has to go.

Juneteenth — a portmanteau of “June” and “nineteenth” — commemorates June 19, 1865. On that day, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger landed in Texas and announced that slavery was over. He read General Order No. 3, which began:

“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer.”

History buffs might note that June 1865 is 2½ years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Not only did news travel slowly back then, but the Civil War raged during those years. Union forces did not have the resources to enforce the proclamation until after Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered for the Confederacy at Appomattox Courthouse, Virginia in April 1865. Then freedom spread much more quickly, finally reaching Texas.

A year later, Black Americans in Texas began commemorating Juneteenth, and the event spread across the country. Santa Rosa’s first Juneteenth event was in 1954. This year’s celebration will be virtual, a necessary nod to the reality of COVID-19. It will take place Saturday. Learn more at sonomacountyjuneteenth.com.

Juneteenth this year comes amidst protests against police brutality and systemic racism. The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police sparked an overdue movement for reform. The sad truth is that America remains a nation divided along racial lines, and white Americans have been the beneficiaries at the expense of others.

Things are changing, though. States and cities are rethinking policing, and some are redirecting funding to programs that lift people up rather than push them down. Many communities, especially across the South, also are removing Confederate monuments. Monuments honoring those who fought to preserve slavery have no place in the United States.

The residue of the Confederacy isn’t confined to the South. The town of Fort Bragg on the Mendocino Coast is named after a Confederate general and slave owner. Voters there could soon decide to pick a better name for their hometown.

Even President Donald Trump, who has demonstrated his own predilection for racist policies, eventually figured out that Juneteenth was no day to host a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It only took a Black Secret Service agent to explain the significance of the day.

Trump did manage to demonstrate that he’s capable of distasteful ignorance even when making the right decision, though. This week he told the Wall Street Journal, “I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous.”

No, Mr. President, Black Americans did that despite you and people like you, not with you.

Happy Juneteenth! The end of slavery is something everyone should celebrate.

