Close to Home: From Jack London Square to Stalingrad and Fort Bragg, what’s in a name — and a statue?

On KPFA radio not long ago, I told the interviewer that Jack London, the author of “The Call of the Wild” and 50 or so other books, was a white supremacist who argued that African Americans were inferior to Anglo Saxons. To illustrate my point, I read from a Dec. 12, 1899 letter in which London — a Social Darwinian who argued that some races would thrive and others go by the way side — argued that “Negroes” (his word choice) would never be equal to whites in terms of intelligence.

The woman who was interviewing me, an African American, was incensed and encouraged me to start a campaign to change the name of Jack London Square to Jack Johnson Square, after the first African American world heavyweight boxing champ.

I understood her reasons, but I didn’t buy her argument. After all, London was more than a white supremacist. He was also a great writer, a socialist who ran twice for mayor of Oakland, an experimental farmer in Sonoma County, an advocate for child labor laws and an animal lover who campaigned for an end to animal abuse.

If the name Jack London Square were to be retired, where would it end, I wondered. If Jack London Square went away, would we also have to abolish the name Jack London State Historic Park? What about Washington, D.C., named after our first president, who owned slaves? And what about the mural at George Washington High School that recently roiled San Francisco and the nation? Some think the mural is racist, while others claim it presents harsh realities.

In the summer of 1964, when I was 22, I taught English at Winston-Salem State College in North Carolina — an African American institution — and found myself in the midst of a controversy when I expressed shock that I saw statues of generals in the Confederate Army, including Robert E. Lee. White citizens pointed out that in the North there were statues of Ulysses S. Grant and William Tecumseh Sherman, who systematically destroyed plantations in Georgia and the Carolinas and who waged a kind of total war against the South.

I saw Sherman as a hero who helped abolish slavery. Winston-Salem’s white citizens regarded him as an invader who aimed to destroy a whole way of life.

I’m all in favor of tearing down statues in the American South that honor Confederate generals who fought to defend and perpetuate slavery. So, too, I say, tear down statues of Joseph Stalin. For decades, there were statues of the Soviet dictator all over Russia and in Eastern Europe.

Apparently, there’s still a statue in Moscow that honors Stalin, President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who presented Stalin with an honorary sword in November 1943. Stalin abused his power and brought disaster to peasants and workers, but he did help to defeat the Nazis at a place that once bore the name Volgograd and that was changed to Stalingrad. In 1961, it reverted to Volgograd.

Sometimes, tearing down a statue, like the one in Baghdad of Saddam Hussein, is largely symbolic. Still, symbols matter, whether they’re Confederate generals, Soviet dictators or Middle Eastern tyrants. It’s often said that the victors write history and, while that seems to be true around the world, and not only in the United States, it’s also true that history is rewritten again and again.

It’s being rewritten right now in the protests against police misconduct and police brutality. Some call what’s happened a movement, others call it a revolution. Tearing down statues is part of the process. So is getting rid of names of towns like Fort Bragg. (Braxton Bragg was a general in the Army of the Confederacy.)

The dust hasn’t settled yet on the Civil War, or the current civil unrest. Someday there might be a statue or two of George Floyd. There also might be many statues to a man named Donald Trump, beloved and hated in almost equal measure by millions of Americans.

Jonah Raskin is a professor emeritus at Sonoma State University. He lives in Cotati.