The Last Word: This week’s top picks

June 20, 2020, 12:05AM
Updated 57 minutes ago

“I’m guessing you’re on your way to the Tulsa rally.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“Next lap you wear this darned thing. I’m tired of being the sensible conservative.”

JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga

“Slow down, I’m trying to trace everyone you infected.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“If you don’t put one on, I’m taking mine off.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Excuse me, free-breather. Us maskies would appreciate you covering up your exhaust plume, thank you.”

MARK BRADSKI, Santa Rosa

