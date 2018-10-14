s
PD Editorial: Press Democrat recommendations

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
| October 14, 2018, 12:13AM
X

Here are our recommendations for the Nov. 6 election.

SONOMA COUNTY

Measure M: Sales tax for county parks — Yes

Choose a word to describe Sonoma County parks — popular, scenic, dilapidated, damaged. Any, or all, of those words fit.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Santa Rosa Junior College District, Sonoma Valley area — Jeff Kunde

With his long record of service, thorough understanding of SRJC’s mission and finances and commitment to collaboration, Jeff Kunde is the clear choice for this seat.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

SANTA ROSA

City Council, District 2 — John Sawyer

With three terms, John Sawyer is the senior member of a young City Council that is expected to lose two veterans in 2020.

City Council, District 4 — Victoria Fleming

In a district that includes fire-ravaged Fountaingrove and the old Sutter Hospital site, Victoria Fleming is focused on housing needs.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Measure N: Santa Rosa housing bond — Yes

Too many parents are waving goodbye to children who grew up here but can’t afford to buy or rent in their hometown.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Measure O: Santa Rosa sales tax — Yes

Santa Rosa, like any fiscally responsible public agency, maintains a rainy day fund for unanticipated emergencies. But last year’s fires drained the city’s reserves,

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Board of Education, Area 4: Frank Pugh

Pugh, an instructor and counselor at Santa Rosa Junior College, was first elected in 1990 and offers a deep reservoir of institutional knowledge on a board that is losing two experienced members this year.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

PETALUMA

MayorTeresa Barrett

Barrett isn’t afraid to make hard, principle-based decisions, even if they aren’t politically popular.

City CouncilDave King, Kevin McDonnell, Michael Regan

Voters would be wise to preserve the existing balance of power to ensure that the council continues to function smoothly as it deals with Petaluma’s tight finances and growing housing needs.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

ROHNERT PARK

City Council Pam Stafford, Susan Hollingsworth Adams

Pam Stafford is a three-term member of a City Council that has put Rohnert Park on path to add housing and its first downtown. Susan Hollingsworth Adams is a longtime planning commissioner ready to bring her expertise to the City Council.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

WINDSOR

City CouncilMark Millan, Esther Lemus, Dominic Foppoli

In the years to come, the council’s challenge is to manage growth to meet local housing needs without forfeiting the atmosphere that attracts people in the first place.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

SONOMA

City CouncilRachel Hundley, Logan Harvey, James Cribb

Sonoma needs leaders who aren’t averse to moving the city forward. The city needs housing, it needs to welcome new and local industries, it needs to mitigate its environmental footprint, it needs to better foster a sense of inclusiveness and diversity.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

FEDERAL

U.S. Senate Dianne Feinstein

Dianne Feinstein’s long record of legislative accomplishments and her calm demeanor in a time of superheated politics are good reasons to send her back to Washington.

U.S. House, 2nd District — Jared Huffman

Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, has delivered for his constituents in the wake of the disastrous fires last fall.

U.S. House, 5th District — Mike Thompson

Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, also was instrumental in getting local fire victims and public agencies relief from the fires.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

CALIFORNIA

GovernorGavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom offers detailed proposals on housing, homelessness, health care, education and other issues, while John Cox has built a campaign on repealing the gas tax that’s paying for transportation improvements.

Insurance Commissioner — Strve Poizner

Steve Poizner has extensive experience with disasters, particularly wildfires, and some good ideas to reduce the risk of catastrophic losses.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Attorney GeneralXavier Becerra

Since his appointment two years ago, Xavier Becerra has helped fight off Trump administration attempts to punish California and open the coast to oil development.

Secretary of StateAlex Padilla

Alex Padilla is in the midst of implementing a new state election system, and voters should keep him on the job to ensure that it’s ready for the 2020 election.

Treasurer Fiona Ma

Fiona Ma, who has served one term on the state Board of Equalization, is far and away the most qualified candidate for state treasurer.

ControllerBetty Yee

Betty Yee has done a solid job managing the state’s books during her first term, and she and her staff on working on proposals to overhaul the state’s antiquated tax system. She deserves another term to work on that project.

Superintendent of Public InstructionMarshall Tuck

Marshall Tuck is a strong advocate for public education, including the contributions from publicly operated charter schools.

Board of Equalization Malia Cohen

Malia Cohen, who heads the San Francisco supervisors’ budget committee, promises to make the troubled tax agency more transparent.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

State Senate, 2nd District — Mike McGuire

Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, became an authority on wildfires during his first term in Sacramento.

State Assembly, 2nd District — Jim Wood

Jim Wood, D-Healdsburg, helped persuade the governor to allocate $1 billion over five years to improve brush and vegetation management for fire prevention.

State Assembly, 10th District — Marc Levine

Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, sponsored several bills that will help victims of future fires rebuild, including one requiring insurers to provide policyholders with biennial updates on the cost of rebuilding their homes.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Proposition 1: Housing bond — Yes

Proposition 1, like Santa Rosa’s Measure N, is one in a series of steps needed to ease California’s housing crunch.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Proposition 2: Housing for mentally ill homeless — Yes

Proposition 2 would make $2 billion available to move homeless people suffering mental illnesses off the street and into housing.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Proposition 3: Water bond — Yes

Sonoma County Water Agency officials anticipate funding from several categories, including wastewater recycling, urban and agricultural water conservation, flood control and storm water management.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Proposition 4: Children’s hospitals bond — Yes

California's 13 designated children's hospitals hospitals treat 2 million children every year, including many of the most complicated case

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Proposition 5: Property tax transfers — No

Imagine a pollster asking you about a ballot initiative that would drain $1 billion from local government coffers, most of it earmarked for public schools.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Proposition 6: Gas tax repeal — No

Voters are being asked to cancel more than $50 billion in transportation improvements. That’s preposterous.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Proposition 7: Daylight savings time — No

Daylight saving time helps a society dependent upon clocks deal with the fact that the sun doesn’t rise or set according to a fixed schedule.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Proposition 8: Dialysis clinic profit cap — No

Proposition 8 is nothing short of an abuse of California’s initiative process, which allows anyone with enough money to put a proposed law on the ballot.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Proposition 10: Rent control — No

Complex problems seldom lend themselves to simple solutions. California’s housing crisis is no exception.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Proposition 11: Ambulance crews — Yes

When you dial 911 with a medical emergency, firefighters and paramedics don’t finish their lunch first.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Proposition 12: Farm animals — No

There’s no need for another new set of rules, or to have one deadline for retailers and an accelerated one for farmers.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

