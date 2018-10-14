Here are our recommendations for the Nov. 6 election.

SONOMA COUNTY

Measure M: Sales tax for county parks — Yes

Choose a word to describe Sonoma County parks — popular, scenic, dilapidated, damaged. Any, or all, of those words fit.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Santa Rosa Junior College District, Sonoma Valley area — Jeff Kunde

With his long record of service, thorough understanding of SRJC’s mission and finances and commitment to collaboration, Jeff Kunde is the clear choice for this seat.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

SANTA ROSA

City Council, District 2 — John Sawyer

With three terms, John Sawyer is the senior member of a young City Council that is expected to lose two veterans in 2020.

City Council, District 4 — Victoria Fleming

In a district that includes fire-ravaged Fountaingrove and the old Sutter Hospital site, Victoria Fleming is focused on housing needs.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Measure N: Santa Rosa housing bond — Yes

Too many parents are waving goodbye to children who grew up here but can’t afford to buy or rent in their hometown.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Measure O: Santa Rosa sales tax — Yes

Santa Rosa, like any fiscally responsible public agency, maintains a rainy day fund for unanticipated emergencies. But last year’s fires drained the city’s reserves,

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

Board of Education, Area 4: Frank Pugh

Pugh, an instructor and counselor at Santa Rosa Junior College, was first elected in 1990 and offers a deep reservoir of institutional knowledge on a board that is losing two experienced members this year.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

PETALUMA

Mayor — Teresa Barrett

Barrett isn’t afraid to make hard, principle-based decisions, even if they aren’t politically popular.

City Council — Dave King, Kevin McDonnell, Michael Regan

Voters would be wise to preserve the existing balance of power to ensure that the council continues to function smoothly as it deals with Petaluma’s tight finances and growing housing needs.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

ROHNERT PARK

City Council — Pam Stafford, Susan Hollingsworth Adams

Pam Stafford is a three-term member of a City Council that has put Rohnert Park on path to add housing and its first downtown. Susan Hollingsworth Adams is a longtime planning commissioner ready to bring her expertise to the City Council.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here

WINDSOR

City Council — Mark Millan, Esther Lemus, Dominic Foppoli

In the years to come, the council’s challenge is to manage growth to meet local housing needs without forfeiting the atmosphere that attracts people in the first place.

To read The Press Democrat editorial, click here