Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

| October 31, 2018, 12:05AM
Too much ‘progress’

EDITOR: I would like to enthusiastically support the letter from Art Kopecky regarding happiness and “progress” (“A population crisis,” Oct. 16). I would like to suggest going one step further. The negative effects of a growing population in Sonoma County (housing costs, pollution, crowded roadways) are rooted in increasing job growth, often described as “progress.” A realization that job growth is at the root of many negative effects on our quality of life is essential. What government should be doing to enhance our happiness is reduce the rate of employment in Sonoma County.

SPENCER HUMPHREY

Santa Rosa

Taxing nonresidents

EDITOR: When I read your editorial that voters should support Measure O (“Measure O will aid Santa Rosa’ fire recovery,” Oct. 13), aren’t you really saying Santa Rosa voters should support Measure O so that Press Democrat readers from Windsor, Healdsburg, the Sonoma Coast and Lake County can pay extra for basic Santa Rosa services when they shop in Santa Rosa?

Aren’t those of us from outside Santa Rosa local also? Somehow I prefer the San Francisco Chronicle’s no recommendation approach, or a clarification from The Press Democrat that this proposition is another example of taxation without representation for many.

JOHN MARTIN

Windsor

Putting pot first

EDITOR: We have additional evidence that our county supervisors are failing to protect the citizens of this county. The board accepted a cannabis grow application along the West County Trail, part of our regional park system (“County: Pot can be sold soon,” Oct. 17).

The Graton project includes an acre of outdoor cultivation, a half-acre of mixed-light cultivation, 18 greenhouse structures, a 3,000-square-foot processing building, a 2,050-square-foot employee building, one security station, 30 parking spaces and 12 water storage tanks between 2,500 and 20,000 gallons.

When Supervisor David Rabbitt suggested a moratorium on all projects while the supervisors address some unexpected issues, it died for lack of a second. Shame on the rest of the supervisors.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins was surprised about the proposal and said there would be policy decisions to address this problem. Policy decisions, which seem to be driven by a very pro-grow county staff, are unlikely to satisfy neighborhood interests.

So our weak and unenforced ordinance continues to pit neighborhoods that don’t want industrial-sized projects, a board that seems to be driven by collecting fees and a grower who feels berry bushes and trees will mitigate neighbors’ concerns. Welcome to the new reality.

RACHEL ZIERDT

Sebastopol

SRJC and labor agreements

EDITOR: In its endorsement of the incumbent in the only challenged seat for the Santa Rosa Junior College Board of Trustees, The Press Democrat stated that his “opposition to project labor agreements” demonstrates his “stewardship of public funds” (“Kunde: A proven leader for SRJC’s second century,” Oct 21). What?

Project labor agreements set everything in place before a shovel ever hits the ground. They provide uniform work hours, prohibitions against strikes and lockouts, procedures for quickly resolving disputes and safety and health concerns are addressed.

Local hire is included as are job training opportunities since project labor agreements include provisions for using apprentices. And the best part, these apprenticeship programs are state approved with focused outreach on underprivileged communities — people of color, veterans and women — and train them for a career with a middle-class wage.

Project labor agreements tend to bring construction projects in on time and at, or under, budget. Now I’m wondering how being against all that demonstrates “good stewardship of public funds.”

Marin College completed construction using a project labor agreement with no work stoppages, on time and on budget. So explain how the incumbent is better than John Kelly because he doesn’t support all this.

Vote for John Kelly for SRJC trustees. He really knows how to be a good steward of your money.

MADDY HIRSHFIELD

Political director, North Bay Labor Council

Standing up to hate

EDITOR: It’s hard not to feel both depressed and outraged about the massacre in the Pittsburgh synagogue. At least some columnists are connecting the dots between last week’s violence (including the pipe bombs) and Donald Trump’s incendiary rhetoric.

The president himself, of course, is in denial that his words could ever incite one in a million listeners, as is the CEO of the social media site Gab, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and many others in positions of power.

The “leader of the free world” reads a few conciliatory sentences from a teleprompter, then goes right back to calling the press the enemy of the people and whipping up hysteria about Central American refugees. Trump won’t change — can’t change — but a change of Congress would better contain him.

In 2017, the Anti-Defamation League logged a 57 percent jump in anti-Semitic crimes, but all sorts of other minorities are affected in Trump’s America. Please vote like your country depends on it, and encourage family and friends, including young people, to do the same.

The quickest, most efficient way to turn the tide is to elect leaders who will stand up to hate rather than stoke it.

MATTHEW GOLLUB

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

