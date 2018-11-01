Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Licensing bicycles

EDITOR: In his Close to Home column, Clark Mason defends against the accusation that bicyclists aren’t paying their fair share (“Bicyclists are paying their fair share,” Sunday). Nowhere does he mention that there exists an option for Sonoma County to charge bicyclists for bicycle registration.

According to Wikipedia, “building on existing law, California has passed a bill in 2014 that will allow cities, counties or regional park districts to impose an annual vehicle registration surcharge of up to $5 to pay for local bike lanes and trails, valid until Jan. 1, 2025.”

As someone who has used bicycles for 50 years to travel to work, when conditions permitted, I strongly recommend that we adopt such a program.

We would gain even more income if we treated the license like a fishing license, so that visitors would need to purchase a temporary license to use the roads. To sweeten that requirement, bike registration does facilitate the location and return of stolen bicycles.

JEAN HOLROYD-SILLS

Santa Rosa

Housing at the mall

EDITOR: As options are considered for the soon-to-be-vacant Sears space at the Santa Rosa Plaza, I hope those involved think beyond retail for the next use of this centrally located space (“Santa Rosa Sears closing,” Oct. 16). A company in San Francisco is converting underutilized spaces, including retail stores, into dorm living for professionals.

The residents get affordable rent in a high-rent city, large common areas and a built-in community. The community gets a big infusion of affordable housing for the kinds of people Sonoma County is losing in droves — professionals who want to stay and build careers here but can’t afford housing costs while they are building their skills and experience. The mall and all downtown businesses get customers living in walking distance. The location couldn’t be more transit-friendly if it tried.

Certainly Simon Properties knows there is little promise in the future of large-scale brick-and-mortar retail. It should look instead at the profitability of housing, the highest-demand land use in this area. I hope the city will ease the regulatory path for this creative option for meeting its transit-oriented housing goals.

CATE STEANE

Santa Rosa

Pension taxes

EDITOR: According to CalPERS, state and local government pension costs are going to climb from $31 billion in 2018 to $58 billion in 2024, an increase of $96.6 billion for an average annual cost increase of $16.1 billion per year.

At the same time, according to the California Taxpayers Association, under all new tax measures passed by voters statewide in November 2016, June 2018 and assuming all new tax measures on the November ballot pass, the state and local governments would collect an additional $10 billion a year, meaning pensions costs will exceed all new taxes from the last three elections by $6 billion per year.

What is equally disturbing is not a single politician running for elected office in Sonoma County has said a word about what they will do to curb pension costs.

In my opinion, it is time we all stopped passing new tax measures until our politicians fix the real cause of the problem, soaring unsustainable pension costs that are diverting all new tax dollars away from the services they promise the tax receipts will deliver.