Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| November 1, 2018, 12:09AM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Licensing bicycles

EDITOR: In his Close to Home column, Clark Mason defends against the accusation that bicyclists aren’t paying their fair share (“Bicyclists are paying their fair share,” Sunday). Nowhere does he mention that there exists an option for Sonoma County to charge bicyclists for bicycle registration.

According to Wikipedia, “building on existing law, California has passed a bill in 2014 that will allow cities, counties or regional park districts to impose an annual vehicle registration surcharge of up to $5 to pay for local bike lanes and trails, valid until Jan. 1, 2025.”

As someone who has used bicycles for 50 years to travel to work, when conditions permitted, I strongly recommend that we adopt such a program.

We would gain even more income if we treated the license like a fishing license, so that visitors would need to purchase a temporary license to use the roads. To sweeten that requirement, bike registration does facilitate the location and return of stolen bicycles.

JEAN HOLROYD-SILLS

Santa Rosa

Housing at the mall

EDITOR: As options are considered for the soon-to-be-vacant Sears space at the Santa Rosa Plaza, I hope those involved think beyond retail for the next use of this centrally located space (“Santa Rosa Sears closing,” Oct. 16). A company in San Francisco is converting underutilized spaces, including retail stores, into dorm living for professionals.

The residents get affordable rent in a high-rent city, large common areas and a built-in community. The community gets a big infusion of affordable housing for the kinds of people Sonoma County is losing in droves — professionals who want to stay and build careers here but can’t afford housing costs while they are building their skills and experience. The mall and all downtown businesses get customers living in walking distance. The location couldn’t be more transit-friendly if it tried.

Certainly Simon Properties knows there is little promise in the future of large-scale brick-and-mortar retail. It should look instead at the profitability of housing, the highest-demand land use in this area. I hope the city will ease the regulatory path for this creative option for meeting its transit-oriented housing goals.

CATE STEANE

Santa Rosa

Pension taxes

EDITOR: According to CalPERS, state and local government pension costs are going to climb from $31 billion in 2018 to $58 billion in 2024, an increase of $96.6 billion for an average annual cost increase of $16.1 billion per year.

At the same time, according to the California Taxpayers Association, under all new tax measures passed by voters statewide in November 2016, June 2018 and assuming all new tax measures on the November ballot pass, the state and local governments would collect an additional $10 billion a year, meaning pensions costs will exceed all new taxes from the last three elections by $6 billion per year.

What is equally disturbing is not a single politician running for elected office in Sonoma County has said a word about what they will do to curb pension costs.

In my opinion, it is time we all stopped passing new tax measures until our politicians fix the real cause of the problem, soaring unsustainable pension costs that are diverting all new tax dollars away from the services they promise the tax receipts will deliver.

So I hope you will join me in voting no on all new taxes and bond measures.

KEN CHURCHILL

Santa Rosa

Locals first

EDITOR: As you know, Measure M on Tuesday’s ballot would provide funds to help maintain our parks. We are retired and would like to spend time at our favorite park (Doran). However, it is almost impossible to reserve a site as out-of-county users reserve the spaces some times as much as a year in advance. We know this by walking around and looking at the license plates, which are mostly from the Central Valley.

Given that we the taxpayers are paying for the parks, I propose that a two-tiered reservation system be established as follows: Sonoma County residents may make reservations as much as a year in advance; and nonresidents can make reservations no more than 90 days in advance.

This would give our residents and taxpayers a preference, which is justly deserved.

BOB LEWIS

Windsor

Mental health stigma

EDITOR: It would be an understatement to say that mental health issues account for at least 85 percent of our homeless population. This seems to be the elephant in the room that everyone sees but continues to talk around.

The stigma that is all-too-often attached to the homeless, that they are drug addicts or alcoholics, is sadly what keeps people from having the empathy and compassion that is needed to truly address the homelessness epidemic. Seeing the homeless in this light seems to justify saying it is their own fault because of choices that they have made.

What can’t be denied is the justified frustration of residents and local businesses with amount of garbage left behind, especially the garbage left at our beautiful creeks. I live near downtown and I walk at least 25 miles a week to help manage my mental illness (CPTSD) and, as of late, I have been taking garbage bags and gloves so that on my way home I can pick up a bag of garbage (kitchen pail size). What can I say, it takes a village.

RACHEL TONE

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

