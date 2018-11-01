s
Extra Letters: The Midterm election

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| November 1, 2018, 12:07AM
Funding for parks

EDITOR: Recreation on a budget is the norm for many Sonoma County families. With our high cost of living, families often can’t afford trips abroad and rarely travel far from home. Fortunately, we are blessed with a magnificent coast, winding rivers, rugged mountains, chirping wetlands and green urban spaces. Even better, camping, biking, horseback riding, team sports, hiking and just plain gazing on the beauty that surrounds us are available to everyone through our county and city parks. Spring Lake, Stillwater Cove, Laguna Trail, Julliard Park — all are unique, frequently enjoyed and special in our memories.

But our parks departments have been struggling to keep up facility and trail maintenance, construct needed new trails and outdoor facilities and even to do necessary fire prevention work. On Tuesday, we can invest in Sonoma County parks for current and future generations. Measure M proposes a modest one-eighth cent sales tax over the next decade, all to be added to current city and regional park budgets. One extra cent on an $8 lunch is a small price to pay for the wealth parks provide us. Please vote yes on M.

TOM ROTH

Cazadero

No on Measure O

EDITOR: While reviewing my sample ballot, I read with interest the city of Santa Rosa proposal to increase the sales tax by one-quarter cent to pay for rebuilding infrastructure due to the fire caused damage in 2017. This increase would last for six years.

It made me recall that in August 2017, the City Council approved a 15-year contract with our new trash hauling company, Recology. That contract called for a double-digit increase in our monthly bills, with a side agreement wherein Recology would pay fees to the city of Santa Rosa of $7 million. That’s correct — $7 million to the city every year over the 15-year term of the contract, for a total of $105 million.

And now the city wants additional monies from the sales taxes we all pay to generate another $9 million per year. Plus, the city doesn’t even stipulate where the money goes; it just disappears into the general fund.

Let’s tell the City Council to use the income from the Recology contract for fire recovery and leave the sale tax as is. Enough is enough.

G. C. WILSON

Santa Rosa

Pierce for City Council

EDITOR: We are writing to express our appreciation that Lee Pierce has stepped forward to give Santa Rosa voters a choice of candidates in the 2nd City Council District. We have known Pierce for many years and have always been impressed by his willingness to listen and his thoughtful responses when it comes to city governance.

The intent of the California Voting Rights Act was to make governance more inclusive. The move to single-member districts is a step in this direction, but we need council members who will walk the walk. Pierce’s approach to issues such as housing, homelessness and the environment is one of inclusiveness. We strongly encourage voters to join us in supporting Lee Pierce in the 2nd District on Tuesday.

RON and CAROLYN KRISTOF

Santa Rosa

A vote for Fleming

EDITOR: The Santa Rosa City Council has accomplished a lot in the past four years — annexing Roseland, reducing fees and regulatory barriers to building downtown, reuniting Courthouse Square, realigning our homeless services with Sonoma County and laying the groundwork for recovery from the fires.

We seven council members haven’t always agreed on how to pursue these policies. Not every vote is unanimous. But neither are our disagreements predictable, with these four members on this side of an issue, and these three on the other, every time.

That kind of balance is good for our democracy — at any level.

I’m hoping voters will decide to keep that balance in this election. That’s why I support Victoria Fleming for City Council District 4.

The winner of this race will replace me on the council. I support Fleming because she approaches issues with an open mind and an open heart. She will make decisions based on what is best for the people of Santa Rosa, not on political philosophy or special-interest pressures. She will be able to work effectively with all six of her fellow council members for the good of every resident in our city.

Please join me in supporting Victoria Fleming.

CHRIS COURSEY

Mayor, Santa Rosa

Repeal the gas tax

EDITOR: Proposition 6 as listed on the ballot is mislabeled. It is actually the gas tax repeal initiative. The tax increase in November 2017 was represented as only 12 cents per gallon. That increase seems small, but the tax was already 18 cents per gallon. That 12 cents per gallon represents an increase of 67 percent in the state gas tax per gallon. Registration fee on cars also went up $25-$175, depending on the value of the car. Better management of the gas taxes and registration fees currently being collected is needed, not more taxes. Vote yes to repeal the gas tax and car registration fee.

MIKE RAYMOND

Santa Rosa

Elephant in the room

EDITOR: Many thanks to Dan Drummond, the executive director of the Sonoma County Taxpayers’ Association, for his Close to Home column (“Santa Rosa’s sales tax parade,” Oct. 20). It brings to light a matter of utmost importance. I’m guessing most of the sales tax initiatives proposed in recent years are directly related to out-of- control pension obligations, yet that elephant in the room isn’t even part of the conversation. He does a great public service by articulating the issue and bringing it to the attention of Press Democrat readers. Thank you very much, indeed.

TOM OESTERLE

Sebastopol

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

