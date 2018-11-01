Extra Letters: The Midterm election

Funding for parks

EDITOR: Recreation on a budget is the norm for many Sonoma County families. With our high cost of living, families often can’t afford trips abroad and rarely travel far from home. Fortunately, we are blessed with a magnificent coast, winding rivers, rugged mountains, chirping wetlands and green urban spaces. Even better, camping, biking, horseback riding, team sports, hiking and just plain gazing on the beauty that surrounds us are available to everyone through our county and city parks. Spring Lake, Stillwater Cove, Laguna Trail, Julliard Park — all are unique, frequently enjoyed and special in our memories.

But our parks departments have been struggling to keep up facility and trail maintenance, construct needed new trails and outdoor facilities and even to do necessary fire prevention work. On Tuesday, we can invest in Sonoma County parks for current and future generations. Measure M proposes a modest one-eighth cent sales tax over the next decade, all to be added to current city and regional park budgets. One extra cent on an $8 lunch is a small price to pay for the wealth parks provide us. Please vote yes on M.

TOM ROTH

Cazadero

No on Measure O

EDITOR: While reviewing my sample ballot, I read with interest the city of Santa Rosa proposal to increase the sales tax by one-quarter cent to pay for rebuilding infrastructure due to the fire caused damage in 2017. This increase would last for six years.

It made me recall that in August 2017, the City Council approved a 15-year contract with our new trash hauling company, Recology. That contract called for a double-digit increase in our monthly bills, with a side agreement wherein Recology would pay fees to the city of Santa Rosa of $7 million. That’s correct — $7 million to the city every year over the 15-year term of the contract, for a total of $105 million.

And now the city wants additional monies from the sales taxes we all pay to generate another $9 million per year. Plus, the city doesn’t even stipulate where the money goes; it just disappears into the general fund.

Let’s tell the City Council to use the income from the Recology contract for fire recovery and leave the sale tax as is. Enough is enough.

G. C. WILSON

Santa Rosa

Pierce for City Council

EDITOR: We are writing to express our appreciation that Lee Pierce has stepped forward to give Santa Rosa voters a choice of candidates in the 2nd City Council District. We have known Pierce for many years and have always been impressed by his willingness to listen and his thoughtful responses when it comes to city governance.

The intent of the California Voting Rights Act was to make governance more inclusive. The move to single-member districts is a step in this direction, but we need council members who will walk the walk. Pierce’s approach to issues such as housing, homelessness and the environment is one of inclusiveness. We strongly encourage voters to join us in supporting Lee Pierce in the 2nd District on Tuesday.

RON and CAROLYN KRISTOF

Santa Rosa

A vote for Fleming

EDITOR: The Santa Rosa City Council has accomplished a lot in the past four years — annexing Roseland, reducing fees and regulatory barriers to building downtown, reuniting Courthouse Square, realigning our homeless services with Sonoma County and laying the groundwork for recovery from the fires.