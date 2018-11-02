s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| November 2, 2018, 12:07AM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Your vote counts

EDITOR: I have pledged to vote in every election because my vote is my voice. If I don’t vote, I give away my power to influence government. If we all vote, we have more power to demand affordable health care and fairer taxation and to stop the super-rich from running our country for their benefit.

Everyone’s vote counts. Some elections have been won by less than 0.1 percent of the vote. I want to do my part to support democracy. Please vote on Tuesday in this very important midterm election. Change can happen, but we must stand together. Let your voice be heard. Vote.

LOUISE YOUNG

Cloverdale

Help for housing

EDITOR: I hope that voters understand the linkage between state Proposition 1 and Santa Rosa’s Measure N. Both are crucial sources of help for housing in our area.

In Santa Rosa, where housing is needed desperately, housing projects already approved await only funding. Proposition 1 could help with funding those projects, except that local matching funds are required. That where the city’s housing bond, Measure N, can assist, and projects can move forward.

During the horrific days of the fires, we all asked, “How can I help?” This is where you can help. Please join me in voting yes on state Proposition 1 and Santa Rosa’s Measure N.

ANNE E. SEELEY

Santa Rosa

The only choice

EDITOR: In many elections, there are two or more good candidates for the same office. I may not agree with all their views, but they at least look somewhat qualified for the office.

The glaring exception this year is the race for Sonoma Valley’s seat on the Santa Rosa Junior College Board of Trustees. This isn’t close to having two good candidates.

The clear choice is Jeff Kunde, a 12-year veteran of the SRJC board who has brought experience, fiscal responsibility, stability and a teamwork spirit to the office. He is backed by leading Democrats and Republicans alike for his professionalism and focus on always doing what’s best for the college.

His opponent is John Kelly, a trustee on the Sonoma Valley Unified School District board for less than two years, who has become an embarrassment to that district. In a short span as a board member, he has been a disruptive force, accused of creating a hostile work environment that led to an investigation and is described by district staff as “relentlessly combative, confrontational, retaliatory, and the cause of undue stress.”

There’s only one good candidate in this race — Jeff Kunde. Let’s be sure to re-elect him.

KEITH WOODS

Santa Rosa

An undemocratic Senate

EDITOR: The 13 least populous states comprise less than 5 percent of the population. They are represented by 26 senators. The four most populous states make up slightly more than one-third of America. They are served by eight senators. The declining population of rural America will only exacerbate this state of affairs.

The U.S. Senate is not now, nor has it ever been, nor was it ever intended to be, democratic. Its purpose has always been to serve as a check on the “democratic excesses” of the House and the executive branch.

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection

While the relevance of the Senate becomes more debatable with every passing census, it must be remembered that Article V of the Constitution specifically prohibits any amendment that denies any state, without its consent, its equal suffrage in the Senate.

That means that unless we can figure out this constitutional roadblock, whichever wide-spot-in-the-road state that manages to attract and keep the fewest people will continue to have equal representation in the Senate with California.

This is, by the way, the most cogent argument I have heard for making multiple states of California, Texas and Florida. Heck, let’s make New York City and D.C. states, too.

JIM MARTIN

Santa Rosa

Yes on Prop 10

EDITOR: As a Montgomery High alumnus currently studying housing policy at UCLA, I was disappointed with the recent editorial opposing Proposition 10 (“No on Prop 10: Wrong remedy for housing crisis,” Oct. 5).

The housing crisis cannot be reduced to a simple problem of insufficient supply. Millions of Californians are unable to pay the rent. This affordability crisis won’t be solved with an influx of market-rate units.

Renters make up more than 60 percent of the population of our largest cities and are receiving untenable rent increases at an alarming rate. Displacing renters (including teachers, nurses and most millennials) destabilizes local economies, as workers are pushed farther away from jobs, and exacerbates the homelessness crisis.

Increasing the housing supply remains a priority, but in cities with majority renter populations, ensuring the protection of these residents requires urgent action. The leaders of San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and Los Angeles support Proposition 10 because they are restricted by Costa-Hawkins from enacting meaningful tenant protections. It is a failed, one-size-fits-all law obstructing local action.

Rent control may not be a priority for most Sonoma County voters, but we shouldn’t prevent larger cities from protecting renters and addressing homelessness in their communities. Voting yes on Proposition 10 is an essential step in addressing our state’s housing crisis.

MEG HEALY

Los Angeles

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Fire breaks out at Recology facility in southwest Santa Rosa
Restoration of 148-year-old Point Reyes lighthouse packs surprise
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
Driver injured in Cotati rollover crash
Show Comment