Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Your vote counts

EDITOR: I have pledged to vote in every election because my vote is my voice. If I don’t vote, I give away my power to influence government. If we all vote, we have more power to demand affordable health care and fairer taxation and to stop the super-rich from running our country for their benefit.

Everyone’s vote counts. Some elections have been won by less than 0.1 percent of the vote. I want to do my part to support democracy. Please vote on Tuesday in this very important midterm election. Change can happen, but we must stand together. Let your voice be heard. Vote.

LOUISE YOUNG

Cloverdale

Help for housing

EDITOR: I hope that voters understand the linkage between state Proposition 1 and Santa Rosa’s Measure N. Both are crucial sources of help for housing in our area.

In Santa Rosa, where housing is needed desperately, housing projects already approved await only funding. Proposition 1 could help with funding those projects, except that local matching funds are required. That where the city’s housing bond, Measure N, can assist, and projects can move forward.

During the horrific days of the fires, we all asked, “How can I help?” This is where you can help. Please join me in voting yes on state Proposition 1 and Santa Rosa’s Measure N.

ANNE E. SEELEY

Santa Rosa

The only choice

EDITOR: In many elections, there are two or more good candidates for the same office. I may not agree with all their views, but they at least look somewhat qualified for the office.

The glaring exception this year is the race for Sonoma Valley’s seat on the Santa Rosa Junior College Board of Trustees. This isn’t close to having two good candidates.

The clear choice is Jeff Kunde, a 12-year veteran of the SRJC board who has brought experience, fiscal responsibility, stability and a teamwork spirit to the office. He is backed by leading Democrats and Republicans alike for his professionalism and focus on always doing what’s best for the college.

His opponent is John Kelly, a trustee on the Sonoma Valley Unified School District board for less than two years, who has become an embarrassment to that district. In a short span as a board member, he has been a disruptive force, accused of creating a hostile work environment that led to an investigation and is described by district staff as “relentlessly combative, confrontational, retaliatory, and the cause of undue stress.”

There’s only one good candidate in this race — Jeff Kunde. Let’s be sure to re-elect him.

KEITH WOODS

Santa Rosa

An undemocratic Senate

EDITOR: The 13 least populous states comprise less than 5 percent of the population. They are represented by 26 senators. The four most populous states make up slightly more than one-third of America. They are served by eight senators. The declining population of rural America will only exacerbate this state of affairs.

The U.S. Senate is not now, nor has it ever been, nor was it ever intended to be, democratic. Its purpose has always been to serve as a check on the “democratic excesses” of the House and the executive branch.