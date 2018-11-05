s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| November 5, 2018, 12:03AM
| Updated 9 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

An evolving democracy

EDITOR: I am amazed by those who don’t recognize and appreciate our evolving constitutional democracy. Those who canonize the original republic intent ignore the contributions of many rights movements, added amendments and a Civil War that have moved us away from the grasp of privileged white men.

To use this unenlightened argument of originalist minority rule, and to label this nation’s amazing democratic transformation as socialist drift, is ludicrous. It is, in fact, a transparent argument for the rule of the privileged.

A true danger to our democracy comes from those who support this tyranny of the minority and the bully who is our “legitimate president.”

DON ARCHER

Santa Rosa

Re-elect Kunde

EDITOR: I concur with your support of Jeff Kunde’s re-election to the Santa Rosa Junior College Board of Trustees (“Kunde: A proven leader for SRJC’s second century,” Editorial, Oct. 21).

Over my four decades as an academic — much of which I spent at SRJC — I have served on many boards and committees. While courage and speaking truth to power are important leadership qualities, so are calmness, courtesy and collaboration. Kunde possesses these qualities. His challenger, John Kelly, is wanting in them.

To illustrate, Kelly has been a member of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District board for two years. Yet, according to a recent editorial in the Sonoma Index-Tribune, “multiple senior administrators left the district within a year of his joining the board, partially citing as a factor Kelly’s allegedly bullying behavior.” A hostile work environment complaint against Kelly resulted in a public apology on his part.

In an effort to be fair, I watched several YouTube episodes of Sonoma Valley school board meetings. Experience told me that the combative style of argumentation displayed by Kelly is an energy-sapping distraction from the challenges and tasks that every board routinely faces.

I urge you to cast your vote for Jeff Kunde for trustee. His history of solid stewardship over our 100-year old junior college is most deserving of your trust.

SYLVIA WASSON

Santa Rosa

Nuclear disarmament

EDITOR: The conscience of the whole world is calling on President Donald Trump to reverse the absolutely wrong and misguided withdrawal from the Intermediate Nuclear Force treaty with Russia. Since the invention and first use of atomic weapons in 1945, the whole human race has been experiencing the constant and growing terror that at any moment the world may explode in a terrifying nightmare of insane destructiveness — a global nuclear holocaust.

Although all the leaders of the United States and Russia have often spoken out forcefully against this nightmarish danger of nuclear war, neither the government of the United States nor that of Russia has made a total commitment to ridding the world of our nuclear arsenals through total nuclear disarmament.

This moment in human history is a decisive one that will determine whether the world continues to drift closer and closer to an eventual nuclear holocaust, or whether we human beings gather enough collective wisdom and courage to finally put a stop to this mad march to our species’ suicide by deciding to destroy all of our nuclear weapons.

It is time for both of our nations, and the other seven nuclear powers as well, to rid the world of all these horrible weapons before it is too late.

Most Popular Stories
Man killed in solo-car crash near Windsor
Passion for animals behind Sebastopol veterinarian's work investigating abuse
Sonoma County’s condo sales fall to lowest level in a decade
Locals turn out to deliver funds for The Pony Express
Fire breaks out at industrial building in southwest Santa Rosa

RAMA KUMAR

Fairfax

The cost of living

EDITOR: Even those in favor of keeping the taxes and fees that Proposition 6 would dump still resist paying enough for this country to function to their expectations. We hear, “Sacramento (or Washington, or the county supervisors, or the city council) should just manage the budget better instead of asking for more money.” Everyone wants the roads and bridges fixed, police and fire departments at full strength, more teachers, a state-of-the-art military and all the other things society expects from those in charge — but no one wants to pay for it.

How could the spouse keeping a family’s budget be expected to function with the same funds the pair agreed to on their honeymoon 40 years ago but with the family now including five unemployed but rent-free children demanding newer and better clothes, cars, electronic gadgets and housing?

Remember when you could build a four-lane, state-of-the-art freeway for $1 million a mile? Today most intersections costs more, but we still need intersections plus more and bigger freeways.

Either agree on which things to forgo (unlikely), come up with another way to pay increasing costs (maybe raid Canada or Mexico’s treasuries), reduce costs (good luck), run for office yourself (go ahead) — or pay the taxes.

WAYNE MINSON

Santa Rosa

Inflammatory headline

EDITOR: I thought your Oct. 28 headline, “Bomb suspect inspired by Trump,” was incendiary and irresponsible and an example of why much of America distrusts the media. If the bomb suspect was inspired by Donald Trump, who inspired:

— The shooting of Republican Steve Scalise at a congressional baseball practice)? Bernie Sanders.

— Aggressive, in-your-face behavior toward Trump administration and GOP leaders (i.e., chasing people out of restaurants)? Maxine Waters, Eric Holder and Hillary Clinton.

— The violent political protests and attacks on free speech? Antifa.

Just to name a few.

Please stick to the facts and stop with the inflammatory headlines.

GLENDA PRESTON

Redwood Valley

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Most Popular Stories
Man killed in solo-car crash near Windsor
Passion for animals behind Sebastopol veterinarian's work investigating abuse
Sonoma County’s condo sales fall to lowest level in a decade
Locals turn out to deliver funds for The Pony Express
20 things we'll miss most about Michelle Marie's Patisserie
Fire breaks out at industrial building in southwest Santa Rosa
Customers buy out donut shop to give owner time with ailing wife
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
Show Comment