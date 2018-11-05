Monday’s Letters to the Editor

An evolving democracy

EDITOR: I am amazed by those who don’t recognize and appreciate our evolving constitutional democracy. Those who canonize the original republic intent ignore the contributions of many rights movements, added amendments and a Civil War that have moved us away from the grasp of privileged white men.

To use this unenlightened argument of originalist minority rule, and to label this nation’s amazing democratic transformation as socialist drift, is ludicrous. It is, in fact, a transparent argument for the rule of the privileged.

A true danger to our democracy comes from those who support this tyranny of the minority and the bully who is our “legitimate president.”

DON ARCHER

Santa Rosa

Re-elect Kunde

EDITOR: I concur with your support of Jeff Kunde’s re-election to the Santa Rosa Junior College Board of Trustees (“Kunde: A proven leader for SRJC’s second century,” Editorial, Oct. 21).

Over my four decades as an academic — much of which I spent at SRJC — I have served on many boards and committees. While courage and speaking truth to power are important leadership qualities, so are calmness, courtesy and collaboration. Kunde possesses these qualities. His challenger, John Kelly, is wanting in them.

To illustrate, Kelly has been a member of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District board for two years. Yet, according to a recent editorial in the Sonoma Index-Tribune, “multiple senior administrators left the district within a year of his joining the board, partially citing as a factor Kelly’s allegedly bullying behavior.” A hostile work environment complaint against Kelly resulted in a public apology on his part.

In an effort to be fair, I watched several YouTube episodes of Sonoma Valley school board meetings. Experience told me that the combative style of argumentation displayed by Kelly is an energy-sapping distraction from the challenges and tasks that every board routinely faces.

I urge you to cast your vote for Jeff Kunde for trustee. His history of solid stewardship over our 100-year old junior college is most deserving of your trust.

SYLVIA WASSON

Santa Rosa

Nuclear disarmament

EDITOR: The conscience of the whole world is calling on President Donald Trump to reverse the absolutely wrong and misguided withdrawal from the Intermediate Nuclear Force treaty with Russia. Since the invention and first use of atomic weapons in 1945, the whole human race has been experiencing the constant and growing terror that at any moment the world may explode in a terrifying nightmare of insane destructiveness — a global nuclear holocaust.

Although all the leaders of the United States and Russia have often spoken out forcefully against this nightmarish danger of nuclear war, neither the government of the United States nor that of Russia has made a total commitment to ridding the world of our nuclear arsenals through total nuclear disarmament.

This moment in human history is a decisive one that will determine whether the world continues to drift closer and closer to an eventual nuclear holocaust, or whether we human beings gather enough collective wisdom and courage to finally put a stop to this mad march to our species’ suicide by deciding to destroy all of our nuclear weapons.

It is time for both of our nations, and the other seven nuclear powers as well, to rid the world of all these horrible weapons before it is too late.