Monday’s Letters to the Editor

| October 29, 2018
Know your own country

EDITOR: Your Thursday article, from the Washington Post, concerning Super Typhoon Yutu striking the islands of Saipan and Tinian incorrectly identified the islands as “territories” of the United States (“Typhoon on course for US territories”). They are, in fact, part of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and chose to be part of the United States.in 1978. Guam, the most southern island of the Marianas, is the only territory of the island chain. It was won from Spain following the Spanish-American War of 1898.

By the way, as “the most intense if not the strongest storm on record to impact U.S. soil,” perhaps it deserves better coverage?

GREG CHAMPION

Sebastopol

Rental crisis

EDITOR: Thirty-five percent of Petaluma residents are renters who will be subject to unchecked rent increases when the governor’s state of emergency expires Dec. 4. This post-fire moratorium limited rent increases to 10 percent and provided immediate relief to distress from the intensified housing crisis for people living in Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Mendocino, and Solano counties.

Come December, renters will again be struggling with the consequences of an undefined local plan to curtail explosive rent prices. Fear of increasing rent or eviction affects our most vulnerable residents who already work 70-80 hours a week to support the area’s high rents.

In Los Angeles County, an interim measure for just-cause eviction was recently passed to relieve pressure on renters. This type of legislation recognizes how efforts to support rent stabilization can prevent evictions and homelessness.

Our city councils and Board of Supervisors must consider what they’ve accomplished since October 2017 to protect us from unsustainable rent increases. Although Petaluma’s City Council asserts that county and state agencies hold jurisdiction in regulating increasing rents, it is city and county officials who our community is looking to for support and action that shows they recognize the challenges renters face in our community.

AMBER SZOBOSZLAI

Petaluma

and ZAHYRA GARCIA

Daly City

Caring for animals

EDITOR: The story of beloved wildfire survivor Angel the cow and the tragic death of her devoted caregiver Valerie Evans has struck a deep chord of compassion, concern and caring in people in Sonoma County and beyond (“Angel’s welcome moo-ve,” Oct. 22).

When we are invited to see a farmed animal as an individual, as we have with Angel, our perception is forever shifted. It would be unimaginable to think of dear Angel as food, shooting into her forehead with a bolt gun, slitting her throat and hanging her upside down by her legs to bleed out before chopping her into pieces. Yet this is happening thousands of times a second to other cows we see from our cars who are no different from Angel. The one and only difference is that those other cows have branded tattoos and date-for-slaughter pierced ear tags.

Every cow, indeed every so-called farmed animal, is a precious individual who deserves the tender care and loving concern given Angel. We just don’t know their names.

MIRIAM WALD

Santa Rosa

It’s time to act

EDITOR: After reading the latest dire predictions about escalating climate changes and the overwhelming scientific conclusions that we have to start today to make dramatic changes in our behaviors to slow down the warming, I suggest that, on behalf of Mother Nature, we start a global #EarthMeToo movement. Since all of us have perpetuated, either with action or inaction, the countless brutal rapes of the Earth, we must accept our individual responsibility.

Are we the only species that literally destroys its nest? Are we going to squander another decade wringing our hands, focusing on short-term needs, or parroting partisan theories of disbelief?

The various scientific reports over the past 20 years have made it consistently clear that we must change our daily habits to survive and that our survival depends on our actions. So pick one or two simple options and act: buy an electric or hybrid car, install solar panels, plant trees, eat vegetarian or vegan, ride mass transit and get informed about what else can make the most effective changes.

The impending unlivable conditions on this earth will make our species nonpartisan compost for the next evolution of Mother Nature. Poetic justice.

RENEE LOPILATO

Santa Rosa

Meeting housing needs

EDITOR: Santa Rosa residents have an opportunity to approve Measure N to provide $124 million dedicated to affordable homeowner and rental housing at a time when it has never been needed more. Measure N would leverage federal and state funds to build thousands of units of affordable housing for Santa Rosans.

My girlfriend and I have college degrees and are full-time working professionals, but we still feel strained by sky-high housing costs in Santa Rosa, especially after the fires. It wasn’t long after the fire that our landlord put our rental up for sale. When we found a new home, it was a 50 percent increase in rent. With as much as we’re paying, it’s becoming hard to believe that we might be able to raise a family in Sonoma County, where I was born.

A friend’s family lost their Coffey Park home where they had been raising their daughters. They sold their lot. He is a teacher, and his wife also works in schools.

Families who lost homes in the fire and families like mine who are struggling with the cost of housing in Sonoma County would be beneficiaries of the affordable and stable housing built with funding for Measure N. Please join us in voting yes on Measure N.

JACOB RICH

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

