s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

PD Editorial: Poizner offers independence, experience

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
| October 28, 2018, 12:13AM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

It isn’t at the top of the ballot, but insurance commissioner may be the most consequential choice facing California voters this year.

The job is part regulator, part cop, part consumer advocate. All of those roles will come into play for the next insurance commissioner, who must address shortcomings in homeowners coverage exposed by last year’s firestorm.

Steve Poizner, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who served as insurance commissioner from 2007-2011, is the best choice for the office. He has a thorough understanding of a complex job and a track record of independence, solid fiscal management of the department and aggressive enforcement of anti-fraud laws.

He also has extensive experience with disasters, particularly wildfires, and some good ideas to reduce the risk of catastrophic losses.

Poizner believes insurers should offer incentives for policyholders to harden their homes against fire, he wants to make premiums for earthquake insurance deductible from state income taxes, and he favors wetlands management to reduce the risk of urban flooding. He also wants to ensure that “replacement coverage” policies actually cover rebuilding.

In 2007, when a fire destroyed 2,000 homes in San Diego County, hundreds of victims discovered that their “replacement value” policies didn’t live up to their name. Sonoma County homeowners had the same experience after the 2017 fires.

A regulation issued by Poizner in 2007 would have solved that problem, but insurers fought the rule for 10 years before it was upheld by the state Supreme Court. “Now that the legal challenges are over and we won,” Poizner told the editorial board, “I want to make sure those (regulations) are implemented.”

Poizner was a Republican during his first term. He gave up the job to run for the GOP nomination for governor in 2010. Poizner lost while running a campaign that devolved into immigrant bashing. He has since apologized and says he supports a path to legalization for undocumented immigrants.

This time, he’s running as an independent and favors, as he did during his first term, converting the insurance commissioner into a nonpartisan elected position. That’s another good idea.

Poizner’s opponent is state Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Huntington Park, who is running as a strong advocate of single-payer health care in California. But the commissioner has limited jurisdiction over health insurance, and Lara lacks Poizner’s experience with the primary areas of responsibility — auto, homeowners, life, title and workers compensation insurance — in the world’s fifth largest insurance market.

The Press Democrat is recommending candidates for eight other state offices:

U.S. Senate — Dianne Feinstein’s long record of legislative accomplishments and her calm demeanor in a time of superheated politics are good reasons to send her back to Washington.

Governor — Gavin Newsom offers detailed proposals on housing, homelessness, health care, education and other issues, while John Cox has built a campaign on repealing the gas tax that’s paying for transportation improvements.

Attorney General — Since his appointment two years ago, Xavier Becerra has helped fight off Trump administration attempts to punish California and open the coast to oil development.

Secretary of State — Alex Padilla is in the midst of implementing a new state election system, and voters should keep him on the job to ensure that it’s ready for the 2020 election.

Most Popular Stories
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
20 Windsor High students in trouble for marijuana
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
Fire at Sonoma County Jail sends 21 officers, inmates to hospitals
PG&E wants break from obligation to pay for wildfire damages

Treasurer — Fiona Ma, who has served one term on the state Board of Equalization, is far and away the most qualified candidate for state treasurer.

Controller — Betty Yee has done a solid job managing the state’s books during her first term, and she and her staff are working on proposals to overhaul the state’s antiquated tax system. She deserves another term to work on that project.

Superintendent of Public Instruction — Marshall Tuck is a strong advocate for public education, including the contributions from publicly operated charter schools. His opponent, Tony Thurmond, is too closely affiliated with the California Teachers Association, which has resisted education reforms.

Board of Equalization — Malia Cohen, who heads the San Francisco supervisors’ budget committee, promises to make the troubled tax agency more transparent.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Most Popular Stories
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
20 Windsor High students in trouble for marijuana
Sonoma County pursuit ends in arrest of suspect in deadly rehab center shooting
PG&E wants break from obligation to pay for wildfire damages
Man killed in fiery crash near Windsor
Santa Rosa's WOW Café gets some help from famous friend on last day of service
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video
Show Comment