PD Editorial: Poizner offers independence, experience

It isn’t at the top of the ballot, but insurance commissioner may be the most consequential choice facing California voters this year.

The job is part regulator, part cop, part consumer advocate. All of those roles will come into play for the next insurance commissioner, who must address shortcomings in homeowners coverage exposed by last year’s firestorm.

Steve Poizner, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who served as insurance commissioner from 2007-2011, is the best choice for the office. He has a thorough understanding of a complex job and a track record of independence, solid fiscal management of the department and aggressive enforcement of anti-fraud laws.

He also has extensive experience with disasters, particularly wildfires, and some good ideas to reduce the risk of catastrophic losses.

Poizner believes insurers should offer incentives for policyholders to harden their homes against fire, he wants to make premiums for earthquake insurance deductible from state income taxes, and he favors wetlands management to reduce the risk of urban flooding. He also wants to ensure that “replacement coverage” policies actually cover rebuilding.

In 2007, when a fire destroyed 2,000 homes in San Diego County, hundreds of victims discovered that their “replacement value” policies didn’t live up to their name. Sonoma County homeowners had the same experience after the 2017 fires.

A regulation issued by Poizner in 2007 would have solved that problem, but insurers fought the rule for 10 years before it was upheld by the state Supreme Court. “Now that the legal challenges are over and we won,” Poizner told the editorial board, “I want to make sure those (regulations) are implemented.”

Poizner was a Republican during his first term. He gave up the job to run for the GOP nomination for governor in 2010. Poizner lost while running a campaign that devolved into immigrant bashing. He has since apologized and says he supports a path to legalization for undocumented immigrants.

This time, he’s running as an independent and favors, as he did during his first term, converting the insurance commissioner into a nonpartisan elected position. That’s another good idea.

Poizner’s opponent is state Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Huntington Park, who is running as a strong advocate of single-payer health care in California. But the commissioner has limited jurisdiction over health insurance, and Lara lacks Poizner’s experience with the primary areas of responsibility — auto, homeowners, life, title and workers compensation insurance — in the world’s fifth largest insurance market.

The Press Democrat is recommending candidates for eight other state offices:

U.S. Senate — Dianne Feinstein’s long record of legislative accomplishments and her calm demeanor in a time of superheated politics are good reasons to send her back to Washington.

Governor — Gavin Newsom offers detailed proposals on housing, homelessness, health care, education and other issues, while John Cox has built a campaign on repealing the gas tax that’s paying for transportation improvements.

Attorney General — Since his appointment two years ago, Xavier Becerra has helped fight off Trump administration attempts to punish California and open the coast to oil development.

Secretary of State — Alex Padilla is in the midst of implementing a new state election system, and voters should keep him on the job to ensure that it’s ready for the 2020 election.