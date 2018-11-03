Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Impeach McConnell

EDITOR: Mitch McConnell may well be the most influential conservative alive (“McConnell is the most influential conservative,” Oct. 25), but he also should be impeached for refusing for over a year to allow Judge Merrick Garland, a legal and properly nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court a hearing and an up or down vote. By so doing, McConnell undermined the Constitution of the United States, a document that he swore to uphold and defend, “so help me God.” He should be impeached.

SCOTT SULLENDER

Petaluma

Terrorism in Pittsburgh

EDITOR: As a Jew who was fortunate to grow up in Squirrel Hill, I was horrified to see the headlines in Sunday’s Press Democrat that downplayed the recent event in Pittsburgh (“Gunman kills 11 at synagogue,” Sunday). Robert Bowers was not simply a “gunman.” This minimizes and normalizes his acts of murder and this horrifying tragedy. A more accurate headline would read: “Domestic terrorist kills 11 at synagogue.”

This was a hate crime. He specifically targeted Jews in their house of worship on Sabbath, saying “All Jews must die.” This was an act of terrorism.

We do not import terrorists. They fester right here.

SANDRA RUBIN

Sebastopol

Barrett for mayor

EDITOR: I’m voting for Teresa Barrett for mayor of Petaluma, and I hope you will too. In her term on the Planning Commission and her 12 years on the City Council, Barrett has demonstrated a deep and detailed knowledge of local government processes and policies.

Those who know her or who have seen her in action realize that she carefully studies every issue and that she is thoughtful and respectful in her interactions. If you have a question about an issue before the city, she will answer it.

Equally important, Barrett has a vision for Petaluma. She believes in community engagement. She wants to make civic decisions that support environmental sustainability. She wants to create an environment in which young families can flourish along with older residents — by reducing traffic congestion, developing more affordable housing, putting housing near transportation, providing more bike paths and completing the East Washington ballfields. She is concerned about the vulnerable among us, so different from our national leadership.

Barrett has thought hard about how to secure funding for Petaluma’s needs and has a record of balancing the budget. Please join me in voting for Teresa Barrett for mayor of Petaluma.

BEVERLY VOLOSHIN

Petaluma

RP school questions

EDITOR: As a former member of the Cotati-Rohnert Park school board, I am extremely concerned about the financial health of our district. We as a community and taxpayers need answers to the following:

With all the new housing in Cotati and Rohnert Park, why has enrollment dropped by 100 students and why are parents choosing other school districts?

— How much over-budget is the new theater, arts and gym building at Rancho Cotate High?

— Why have planned projects to improve Tech High and upgrade elementary schools been cut back or put on hold?

— What has happened to the millions of voter-approved bond dollars?

— Why has the Sonoma County Office of Education stated concerns about our budget and spending?