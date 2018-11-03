s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

| November 3, 2018, 12:09AM
| Updated 15 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Impeach McConnell

EDITOR: Mitch McConnell may well be the most influential conservative alive (“McConnell is the most influential conservative,” Oct. 25), but he also should be impeached for refusing for over a year to allow Judge Merrick Garland, a legal and properly nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court a hearing and an up or down vote. By so doing, McConnell undermined the Constitution of the United States, a document that he swore to uphold and defend, “so help me God.” He should be impeached.

SCOTT SULLENDER

Petaluma

Terrorism in Pittsburgh

EDITOR: As a Jew who was fortunate to grow up in Squirrel Hill, I was horrified to see the headlines in Sunday’s Press Democrat that downplayed the recent event in Pittsburgh (“Gunman kills 11 at synagogue,” Sunday). Robert Bowers was not simply a “gunman.” This minimizes and normalizes his acts of murder and this horrifying tragedy. A more accurate headline would read: “Domestic terrorist kills 11 at synagogue.”

This was a hate crime. He specifically targeted Jews in their house of worship on Sabbath, saying “All Jews must die.” This was an act of terrorism.

We do not import terrorists. They fester right here.

SANDRA RUBIN

Sebastopol

Barrett for mayor

EDITOR: I’m voting for Teresa Barrett for mayor of Petaluma, and I hope you will too. In her term on the Planning Commission and her 12 years on the City Council, Barrett has demonstrated a deep and detailed knowledge of local government processes and policies.

Those who know her or who have seen her in action realize that she carefully studies every issue and that she is thoughtful and respectful in her interactions. If you have a question about an issue before the city, she will answer it.

Equally important, Barrett has a vision for Petaluma. She believes in community engagement. She wants to make civic decisions that support environmental sustainability. She wants to create an environment in which young families can flourish along with older residents — by reducing traffic congestion, developing more affordable housing, putting housing near transportation, providing more bike paths and completing the East Washington ballfields. She is concerned about the vulnerable among us, so different from our national leadership.

Barrett has thought hard about how to secure funding for Petaluma’s needs and has a record of balancing the budget. Please join me in voting for Teresa Barrett for mayor of Petaluma.

BEVERLY VOLOSHIN

Petaluma

RP school questions

EDITOR: As a former member of the Cotati-Rohnert Park school board, I am extremely concerned about the financial health of our district. We as a community and taxpayers need answers to the following:

With all the new housing in Cotati and Rohnert Park, why has enrollment dropped by 100 students and why are parents choosing other school districts?

— How much over-budget is the new theater, arts and gym building at Rancho Cotate High?

— Why have planned projects to improve Tech High and upgrade elementary schools been cut back or put on hold?

— What has happened to the millions of voter-approved bond dollars?

— Why has the Sonoma County Office of Education stated concerns about our budget and spending?

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck

— And, perhaps the biggest question, why has the superintendent suddenly left?

The only way we will ever get answers is to change the school board majority. We need a return to honest, open communication with the public. We need the return of a board that works together, with a focus on educating students and building positive relationships with teachers.

Without this, I fear a return to cutbacks, teacher layoffs and school closures.

Please join meet in supporting a positive change to our school board by voting for Leff Brown, Chrissa Gillies and Joe Cimino.

ED GILARDI

Cotati

Election ‘Jeopardy’

EDITOR: It’s “Jeopardy.” The category is “Things that make a community great.” The first question is, “Name 26 things in alphabetical order that can be found in parks.” The answer is “archery, bird watching, catching, diving, equestrian, fields, games, hiking, jumping, kicking, learning, mentoring, nature, outside, pep, quirkiness, races, solace, teams, ultimate frisbee, visions, water, x-sports, youth and zoot suits (but only on Halloween).”

The second question is, “What is the best way to make sure all of Sonoma County’s parks, regional and local, are brought up to date and have the capacity for our growing population?” The answer is “voting yes on Measure M.”

CYPRIEN PEARSON

Petaluma

Making connections

EDITOR: Donald Trump supporter Cesar Sayoc is accused of sending pipe bombs to “Lock Him Up” George Soros, “Haywire” James Clapper, “Crazy” Joe Biden, “Crooked” Hillary Clinton, “Cheating” Barack Obama, “Low IQ” Maxine Waters, “Fake News” CNN, “Stumbling Lunatic” Tom Steyer and MS-13 supporter Kamala Harris, among other Trump critics. And now — can you imagine? — the “party of crime” Democrats are suggesting a connection.

PATRICK CAMPBELL

Blomfield

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Fire breaks out at Recology facility in southwest Santa Rosa
Restoration of 148-year-old Point Reyes lighthouse packs surprise
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
Driver injured in Cotati rollover crash
Show Comment