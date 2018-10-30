s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| October 30, 2018, 12:03AM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

An attack on all Jews

EDITOR: I never met them. But I know them.

The 11 Jews killed as they attended a bris (circumcision) in the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh could be found in any synagogue, including my own: the former congregational president; the Holocaust survivor; the man with the famously dry wit; the shofar (ram’s horn) blower; the ones everybody loved and could depend on.

It could have been any of us. And in a sense, it was.

An attack on one Jew is an attack on all Jews. Thanks to the recent normalization of hate in this country, I don’t expect this incident to be the last. But we won’t yield to fear. We won’t change who we are, go underground or submit to terror. In our long history, we have faced down tyrants, fanatics, demagogues and random haters, and we are still here. We will continue to live and worship as Jews as we have for thousands of years.

There will be vigils and prayer gatherings and (no doubt) heightened security. There will be difficult times ahead for the survivors — actually, for all of us — and walking-on-eggshells Hebrew school sessions. There will be speeches and resolutions. There will be grief and anger, and yes, some fear. But we will go on.

We will go on. Because this is what we do.

NEAL ROSS ATTINSON

Sonoma

Yes on housing bond

EDITOR: The Sonoma County League of Women Voters is supporting Measure N, the Santa Rosa housing recovery bond. The loss of more than 3,000 homes in last year’s fires exacerbated an already extreme shortage of affordable housing in the city. Measure N would provide a reliable source of funding to finance affordable housing projects solely in Santa Rosa.

The $124 million bond could be used to leverage additional funds from other sources to build even more units.

We like that at least 75 percent of the money would be spent to build or rehabilitate rental housing for people earning less than 80 percent of the area median income.

We like that the remaining funds would be for home ownership programs for people earning up to 120 percent of the area median income. First-time homebuyers and fire survivors needing help to rebuild would benefit.

We like that it prioritizes projects in the city center and along transportation corridors and that no housing would be built in greenbelts or separators.

We like that an independent citizens’ oversight committee and annual audits would ensure strict accountability.

Vote yes on Measure N, and give Santa Rosa local control over our urgent affordable housing needs.

SUSAN NOVAK

President, League of Women Voters Sonoma County

US isn’t a democracy

EDITOR: I’m amazed at the number of writers to your letters column who are ignorant of how the Founding Fathers set up our republic. Our country isn’t a democracy, and others have commented on this fact in this paper. We have the Electoral College specifically to prevent the “tyranny of the majority.” Senators don’t represent people; they represent the states. The House represents the people. Donald Trump is the legitimate president. And please don’t vote Democrat. They would take us all down the failed (every time it’s been tried) path of socialism, which inevitably leads to tyranny of a minority.

Most Popular Stories
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
20 Windsor High students in trouble for marijuana
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
Fire at Sonoma County Jail sends 21 officers, inmates to hospitals
PG&E wants break from obligation to pay for wildfire damages

PAUL GEIGER

Sebastopol

Social media and killings

EDITOR: Reading the Oct.19 article about social media, specifically Facebook, being used in Myanmar by the ruling military to gin up genocidal hatred against the minority Rohingya struck a familiar chord.

During the 1994 Rwandan genocide of the Tutsi minority by the Hutu in power, Hutu leaders used local radio stations — social media of the time — to spread propaganda and disinformation. The radio broadcasts created a “them” and “us” frenzy of fear leading to mass slaughter over 100 days.

Just as in today’s Myanmar, the message contained enough twisted logic and, as Stephen Colbert says, “truthiness,” to convince Hutu citizens to attack and kill their Tutsi neighbors.

In both cases, mass media of the day was used, with extremely bad intentions, to manipulate the local populace. But now what, in this new world of digital, global connection where mischief can be made from anywhere? A citizen who has been taught to consider the source and think critically about the information coming into their media device has some protection against falling prey to hidden agendas. I feel that being armed in this way has now become essential.

NADENIA NEWKIRK

Santa Rosa

Cotati-RP school trustees

EDITOR: The Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District requires strong leadership that promotes a spirit of cooperation and respect between and among teachers, support personnel and the district as the district seeks a new permanent superintendent to replace Robert Haley.

Such leadership is needed so in the next seven years we won’t have an unusually high number of grievances and unfair labor practices being filed by members of the various bargaining units in the district.

Strong leadership by our trustees would increase transparency with respect to the district’s finances to ensure that taxpayer money is being prudently and effectively spent with a focus on student growth.

Strong leadership by our trustees would ensure that curriculum decisions are teacher- and student-centered, with teachers and other stakeholders having a greater input.

Strong leadership by our trustees would create better governance in our district, which would be exemplified by a spirit of cooperation and transparency rather than factional leadership as is being exhibited by the current school board majority. Such leadership can be provided if voters in Cotati and Rohnert Park elect Joe Cimino, Chrissa Gilles and Leff Brown on Nov. 6.

RICHARD NEFFSON

Rohnert Park

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Most Popular Stories
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
20 Windsor High students in trouble for marijuana
Sonoma County pursuit ends in arrest of suspect in deadly rehab center shooting
PG&E wants break from obligation to pay for wildfire damages
Man killed in fiery crash near Windsor
Santa Rosa's WOW Café gets some help from famous friend on last day of service
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video
Show Comment