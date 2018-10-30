Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

An attack on all Jews

EDITOR: I never met them. But I know them.

The 11 Jews killed as they attended a bris (circumcision) in the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh could be found in any synagogue, including my own: the former congregational president; the Holocaust survivor; the man with the famously dry wit; the shofar (ram’s horn) blower; the ones everybody loved and could depend on.

It could have been any of us. And in a sense, it was.

An attack on one Jew is an attack on all Jews. Thanks to the recent normalization of hate in this country, I don’t expect this incident to be the last. But we won’t yield to fear. We won’t change who we are, go underground or submit to terror. In our long history, we have faced down tyrants, fanatics, demagogues and random haters, and we are still here. We will continue to live and worship as Jews as we have for thousands of years.

There will be vigils and prayer gatherings and (no doubt) heightened security. There will be difficult times ahead for the survivors — actually, for all of us — and walking-on-eggshells Hebrew school sessions. There will be speeches and resolutions. There will be grief and anger, and yes, some fear. But we will go on.

We will go on. Because this is what we do.

NEAL ROSS ATTINSON

Sonoma

Yes on housing bond

EDITOR: The Sonoma County League of Women Voters is supporting Measure N, the Santa Rosa housing recovery bond. The loss of more than 3,000 homes in last year’s fires exacerbated an already extreme shortage of affordable housing in the city. Measure N would provide a reliable source of funding to finance affordable housing projects solely in Santa Rosa.

The $124 million bond could be used to leverage additional funds from other sources to build even more units.

We like that at least 75 percent of the money would be spent to build or rehabilitate rental housing for people earning less than 80 percent of the area median income.

We like that the remaining funds would be for home ownership programs for people earning up to 120 percent of the area median income. First-time homebuyers and fire survivors needing help to rebuild would benefit.

We like that it prioritizes projects in the city center and along transportation corridors and that no housing would be built in greenbelts or separators.

We like that an independent citizens’ oversight committee and annual audits would ensure strict accountability.

Vote yes on Measure N, and give Santa Rosa local control over our urgent affordable housing needs.

SUSAN NOVAK

President, League of Women Voters Sonoma County

US isn’t a democracy

EDITOR: I’m amazed at the number of writers to your letters column who are ignorant of how the Founding Fathers set up our republic. Our country isn’t a democracy, and others have commented on this fact in this paper. We have the Electoral College specifically to prevent the “tyranny of the majority.” Senators don’t represent people; they represent the states. The House represents the people. Donald Trump is the legitimate president. And please don’t vote Democrat. They would take us all down the failed (every time it’s been tried) path of socialism, which inevitably leads to tyranny of a minority.