Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Trump’s tweets

EDITOR: It appears to me that the mainstream news media are doing exactly what Donald Trump wants: reporting fake news every time they bring his tweets to the forefront. Many of those tweets are outright lies and vicious attacks on people who oppose him, and they feed on peoples’ fears.

By repeating those tweets over and over again, the news media are reporting fake news as Trump claims at his rallies — the kind of fake news he wants the mainstream news media to concentrate on, in fact. That is why he is providing it to them in tweets, to make sure they get it right.

How much news coverage would Trump get if the news media only reported official statements made by the president?

ADOLF KOPF

Santa Rosa

Medina for school board

EDITOR: I am writing in support of Omar Medina for the Area 4 seat on the Santa Rosa school board.

In 2012, my son was in fourth grade at Doyle Park Elementary, and I was the president of the PTA there. That year, our school was closed to make room for the French-American Charter School. The reasoning, ostensibly, was that the school was underachieving but, voilà, a site for the profitable charter school.

The children who attended Doyle Park included a high percentage of “free or reduced price lunches” and “English Learners,” meaning poor and Latino. These children were thrown under the bus.

Frank Pugh recused himself from the school board vote because he lives within the attendance area of the school. He didn’t fight for the children in the neighborhoods he now seeks to represent. That episode was blatantly racist and socioeconomically motivated. This is one of the factors that led to district elections.

I am convinced that Medina is the correct choice here. His work with UndocuFund, the North Bay Organizing Project and unions, along with his ties to the community, are testaments that he would represent his community well. I urge those who have the opportunity to vote for Omar Medina to do so.

TARIK KANAANA

Santa Rosa

Labor’s misdirection

EDITOR: The full-page ads and articles in The Press Democrat describe local union opposition to Measure N, claiming the initiative pads the profits of builders. The truth is that the union leaders weren’t able to negotiate benefits to labor more than those mandated by state legislation. These additional benefits would siphon off monies, reducing the resource to produce the needed housing.

The money raised by the housing bond would be used to leverage federal and state tax credits. This match used to come from redevelopment funds that have been taken away by Sacramento. Market-rate builders have neither the experience nor the ability to comply with the regulatory requirements to access these credits. We are fortunate that we have nonprofit builders such as Burbank Housing with a long history of leveraging these dollars to produce and manage subsidized housing.

Don’t be fooled by labor’s claims. They are the ones who wanted to pad their programs from the proceeds of the housing bond. Vote for Measure N.

MIKE MARTINI

Santa Rosa

Screening saves lives