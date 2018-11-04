s
Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

| November 4, 2018, 12:11AM
| Updated 6 hours ago.
Trump’s tweets

EDITOR: It appears to me that the mainstream news media are doing exactly what Donald Trump wants: reporting fake news every time they bring his tweets to the forefront. Many of those tweets are outright lies and vicious attacks on people who oppose him, and they feed on peoples’ fears.

By repeating those tweets over and over again, the news media are reporting fake news as Trump claims at his rallies — the kind of fake news he wants the mainstream news media to concentrate on, in fact. That is why he is providing it to them in tweets, to make sure they get it right.

How much news coverage would Trump get if the news media only reported official statements made by the president?

ADOLF KOPF

Santa Rosa

Medina for school board

EDITOR: I am writing in support of Omar Medina for the Area 4 seat on the Santa Rosa school board.

In 2012, my son was in fourth grade at Doyle Park Elementary, and I was the president of the PTA there. That year, our school was closed to make room for the French-American Charter School. The reasoning, ostensibly, was that the school was underachieving but, voilà, a site for the profitable charter school.

The children who attended Doyle Park included a high percentage of “free or reduced price lunches” and “English Learners,” meaning poor and Latino. These children were thrown under the bus.

Frank Pugh recused himself from the school board vote because he lives within the attendance area of the school. He didn’t fight for the children in the neighborhoods he now seeks to represent. That episode was blatantly racist and socioeconomically motivated. This is one of the factors that led to district elections.

I am convinced that Medina is the correct choice here. His work with UndocuFund, the North Bay Organizing Project and unions, along with his ties to the community, are testaments that he would represent his community well. I urge those who have the opportunity to vote for Omar Medina to do so.

TARIK KANAANA

Santa Rosa

Labor’s misdirection

EDITOR: The full-page ads and articles in The Press Democrat describe local union opposition to Measure N, claiming the initiative pads the profits of builders. The truth is that the union leaders weren’t able to negotiate benefits to labor more than those mandated by state legislation. These additional benefits would siphon off monies, reducing the resource to produce the needed housing.

The money raised by the housing bond would be used to leverage federal and state tax credits. This match used to come from redevelopment funds that have been taken away by Sacramento. Market-rate builders have neither the experience nor the ability to comply with the regulatory requirements to access these credits. We are fortunate that we have nonprofit builders such as Burbank Housing with a long history of leveraging these dollars to produce and manage subsidized housing.

Don’t be fooled by labor’s claims. They are the ones who wanted to pad their programs from the proceeds of the housing bond. Vote for Measure N.

MIKE MARTINI

Santa Rosa

Screening saves lives

EDITOR: Every 2½ minutes, someone in the U.S. is told they have lung cancer. Yet the average 5-year survival rate remains among the lowest for all types of cancer. The good news is that people at high risk for lung cancer can be screened, which can help ensure the disease is found early, when it’s most curable.

As a pulmonologist, I have seen firsthand the impact that this terrible disease has on families and residents of our community. One of the reasons that lung cancer is often so deadly is that the disease is usually diagnosed in late stages, after it has already spread.

More needs to be done to raise awareness of lung cancer and the availability of lifesaving lung cancer screening. That’s why I encourage local residents who smoked or still smoke to visit www.SavedByTheScan.org to take an easy lung cancer screening eligibility quiz and learn if they may be at high risk and eligible for screening. Screening is covered by Medicare and most private insurance plans with no cost sharing for those who meet the high-risk criteria.

If each of the 8 million Americans at high risk were to be screened, we’d have the opportunity to save about 25,000 lives.

DR. EUGENE BELOGORSKY

Santa Rosa

An existential threat

EDITOR: On Oct. 8, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a revised report that indicates that we have a much shorter window of opportunity to limit the most dire consequences of human-induced global warming.

More frequent wildfires, prolonged droughts, more intense storms and the economic disruption that comes with those are just precursors to what’s in store if we don’t act now. Loss of most major fisheries, including 99 percent of coral reefs and agricultural instability would cause food shortages that gravely impact all of us and could lead to the extinction of all plants and animals through Earth’s inability to maintain a life-supporting atmosphere.

This is the existential issue that faces humanity at this time. It transcends political, economic and social ideologies.

There is a proposal supported by the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus. It’s called carbon fee and dividend, is revenue neutral and could get the level of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions to 50 percent of 1990 levels in 10 years without disrupting the economy. Sounds too good to be true? I thought so too, so I checked it out at citizensclimatelobby.org.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

