Skelton: Keep an eye on California’s down-ballot races

It’s a strange election for state offices. The race for governor is a boring jog. The most intriguing contests are for relatively obscure posts.

State insurance commissioner, state superintendent of public instruction and lieutenant governor — those races are much more interesting than the pillow fight for governor.

So are some of the ballot propositions — particularly measures to repeal a gas tax increase, greatly expand rent control and provide residential property tax breaks for seniors.

None of these contests has been drawing nearly as much interest as brawls in previous state elections, for two principal reasons:

One, all eyes and ears have been on President Donald Trump. He’s not on the ballot, but he’s upfront in every voter’s mind.

Two, the Republican Party has virtually collapsed in California and isn’t producing competitive statewide candidates. The GOP bench is practically bare.

It’s the opposite with Democrats, whose bench is overflowing with ambitious, frustrated wannabes.

The GOP is now No. 3 in voter registration (24.5 percent) behind “no party preference,” or “independents,” (26.8 percent) and Democrats (43.8 percent). In the past 20 years, Republican registration has fallen by 11 percentage points while independents have soared by 14. Democrats have dropped by 3 points, but are helped by independents leaning left.

There are two reasons why the California GOP has practically cratered: One, it dug a hole on illegal immigration and social issues and didn’t follow voters as they turned left. Two, the electorate has become increasingly diverse. Latinos and Asian Americans — many from immigrant families — are siding with Democrats.

This lopsided voter mix has led to one-party rule in Sacramento. And that isn’t expected to change on Election Day.

The best the GOP can reasonably hope for is to keep Democrats from gaining supermajorities in both legislative houses. To obtain a two-thirds vote, enough to pass tax hikes without Republican help, Democrats need 54 seats in the Assembly and 27 in the Senate. Going into the election, they have 55 and 26, respectively.

No Republican has won a statewide office since 2006. None is expected to this time either.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, 51, is a heavy favorite to be elected governor, one of the most powerful public offices in America and a potential springboard to the White House.

Newsom may be more liberal than termed-out Gov. Jerry Brown. But he also might be more cautious on mega-projects such as the bullet train and delta water tunnels. He’s talking about scaling back both.

Newsom held a comfortable lead — 49 percent to 38 percent — over Republican businessman John Cox, 63, in the latest poll by the Public Policy Institute of California. One cautionary note for the Democratic front-runner: Independents favored the Republican by five points.

A more intriguing race is for insurance commissioner because one candidate is showing Republicans how they might win a statewide office. Career-long Republican Steve Poizner reregistered “no party preference.”

“There’s no room in this job for a partisan politician,” Poizner said. In this polarized climate, there wasn’t going to be room for a Republican either.

“He knew if he had that scarlet letter ‘R’ after his name in California he was going to lose,” Democratic strategist Garry South says.