PD Editorial: Caravan is a symptom of problems that the US could help fix

Despite the hysterical edge to some of the reporting on the caravan of Central American immigrants slowly moving north through Mexico, this isn’t anything new, and it poses no threat to the United States. For years, migrants making the perilous journey from Central America to the U.S. border have organized themselves into such caravans for protection from criminals.

This caravan was organized by left-wing activists and politicians in Honduras. In a flier that began circulating on social media in early October, they complained about violence and poverty in Honduras, blaming the situation on the far-right government.

Planners were expecting a relatively small caravan. But media coverage picked up after President Donald Trump began tweeting as the group moved from Honduras toward Guatemala. The caravan would eventually swell to 7,000 migrants, making it one of the largest in recent history.

“I never expected this to get so big,” Bartolo Fuentes, a migrant advocate and former lawmaker who first posted the flyer to Facebook, told the New York Times. “Maybe it would come to a thousand people. But this big? No way.”

The caravan will become more and more of a political football as we rush toward next week’s midterm elections — especially after Saturday’s horrific shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that, according to the alleged shooter’s social media feed, was motivated by the mistaken belief that Jewish interests are funding the caravan to sneak Middle Easterners into the United States.

Now, the president, who has characterized the caravan as “an invasion,” is sending upwards of 5,000 active-duty military troops to the border.

But it’s important to remember that these migrants aren’t undertaking this dangerous journey to score political points for Republicans or Democrats. Most are asylum-seekers fleeing rampant violence and gang activity in Central America.

If past caravans are any indication, most of the migrants won’t make it to the U.S. border. They’ll peel off along the way in Mexico to try to make a better life for themselves there. A caravan last April — that Trump also used to whip up anti-immigrant hysteria — peaked at about 1,500 people, but only a few hundred actually made it to the U.S. border to apply for asylum.

Tellingly, more than 90 percent of those refugees were able to pass the first step in the process — convincing the Department of Homeland Security that they had a credible fear that they face persecution or violence if they return home.

And this, really, is what we in the United States should be focusing on with the caravan in the news. What drives 7,000 people to travel thousands of miles, most of them on foot, through dangerous territory to pursue the very small chance of winning asylum — a process that often takes years?

How desperate does your situation need to be before you pick up your children, leave everything behind and undertake such a journey?

If the United States — which has a long, sad history of disastrous interference in Central America — wants to put an end to these caravans, it should be doing what it can to stabilize the region. It should be encouraging economic, political and social reform to improve the current atmosphere that is driving people away from their homes.