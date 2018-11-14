Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Housing our children

EDITOR: I’ve read many letters lately suggesting we shouldn’t build more housing in Sonoma County. I wonder, do the authors have or plan to have children? Where would they like their children to live when they grow up?

Too many people, once they have a bit of heaven here in Sonoma County, want to selfishly guard it as their own. What happened to learning to share, a lesson we are supposed to learn in kindergarten?

We could help our children by addressing climate change and housing issues by building several 10-15 story buildings in downtown areas near buses and trains. I’d like my adult children to be able to live nearby. How about you?

WAYNE HENKELS

Santa Rosa

Trump’s lack of empathy

EDITOR: President Donald Trump continues to display a lack of knowledge of the forests of California and an alarming lack of empathy for those killed, injured or rendered homeless by the Camp fire.

He claims in his recent Tweet that the devastating fires in California are caused by “gross mismanagement of the forests.” He cannot dispute, however, the following: Of the 33 million acres of forest in this state, federal agencies own and manage 19 million acres (57 percent). State and local agencies, local open space, park and water districts and land trusts own another 3 percent. The remaining 40 percent is owned by families, Native American tribes or companies.

His own administration is responsible for managing the majority of the state forests. And the very same Tweet made no mention of the loss of life and property involved, as well as the heroic efforts of firefighters. This is also a tragedy.

GREG JACOBS

Sebastopol

A humanitarian response

EDITOR: The president continues to demonstrate his lack of humanity and strategic thinking skills with threats of more military in response to asylum seekers. His business sense is lacking as well: For a fraction of the cost, we could instead provide much-needed resources, fostering good will and compassion rather than fomenting violence and anger.

Similarly, our local leaders demonstrate a lack of creativity in their pedantic responses to housing and homelessness.

Rather than selling off the public assets on Chanate Road to a private developer, what if we turned our former hospital campus into a multi-layered residential space? One that included the wide variety of low-cost shelters already demonstrated by the people that need them: open space, long-term camping and parking, dorm- or hotel-style housing and tiny houses or small manufactured homes? That includes community-style kitchen and bathroom facilities, connections to public transit, secure bike parking and a limit on the number of vehicles not used for housing?

Then, instead of dumping limited resources into the soul-destroying work of moving encampments, we could reallocate existing police, fire and health services personnel to support the new community.

We would all benefit from a more humanitarian response.

JUNE GERRON

Santa Rosa

Put wires underground

EDITOR: When I was growing up, PG&E constantly advertised how, in the not-so-distant future, all electricity would be underground. I never thought about the danger; I just assumed they would do it to hide the ugly wires. However, as a firefighter for 25 years, I have seen how insane it is to have high-voltage wires strung from pole to pole along our county roads. I have responded to an untold number of vegetation fires caused by cars crashing into poles or winds causing branches and trees to fall on wires.