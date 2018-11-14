s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

| November 14, 2018, 12:07AM
| Updated 42 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Housing our children

EDITOR: I’ve read many letters lately suggesting we shouldn’t build more housing in Sonoma County. I wonder, do the authors have or plan to have children? Where would they like their children to live when they grow up?

Too many people, once they have a bit of heaven here in Sonoma County, want to selfishly guard it as their own. What happened to learning to share, a lesson we are supposed to learn in kindergarten?

We could help our children by addressing climate change and housing issues by building several 10-15 story buildings in downtown areas near buses and trains. I’d like my adult children to be able to live nearby. How about you?

WAYNE HENKELS

Santa Rosa

Trump’s lack of empathy

EDITOR: President Donald Trump continues to display a lack of knowledge of the forests of California and an alarming lack of empathy for those killed, injured or rendered homeless by the Camp fire.

He claims in his recent Tweet that the devastating fires in California are caused by “gross mismanagement of the forests.” He cannot dispute, however, the following: Of the 33 million acres of forest in this state, federal agencies own and manage 19 million acres (57 percent). State and local agencies, local open space, park and water districts and land trusts own another 3 percent. The remaining 40 percent is owned by families, Native American tribes or companies.

His own administration is responsible for managing the majority of the state forests. And the very same Tweet made no mention of the loss of life and property involved, as well as the heroic efforts of firefighters. This is also a tragedy.

GREG JACOBS

Sebastopol

A humanitarian response

EDITOR: The president continues to demonstrate his lack of humanity and strategic thinking skills with threats of more military in response to asylum seekers. His business sense is lacking as well: For a fraction of the cost, we could instead provide much-needed resources, fostering good will and compassion rather than fomenting violence and anger.

Similarly, our local leaders demonstrate a lack of creativity in their pedantic responses to housing and homelessness.

Rather than selling off the public assets on Chanate Road to a private developer, what if we turned our former hospital campus into a multi-layered residential space? One that included the wide variety of low-cost shelters already demonstrated by the people that need them: open space, long-term camping and parking, dorm- or hotel-style housing and tiny houses or small manufactured homes? That includes community-style kitchen and bathroom facilities, connections to public transit, secure bike parking and a limit on the number of vehicles not used for housing?

Then, instead of dumping limited resources into the soul-destroying work of moving encampments, we could reallocate existing police, fire and health services personnel to support the new community.

We would all benefit from a more humanitarian response.

JUNE GERRON

Santa Rosa

Put wires underground

EDITOR: When I was growing up, PG&E constantly advertised how, in the not-so-distant future, all electricity would be underground. I never thought about the danger; I just assumed they would do it to hide the ugly wires. However, as a firefighter for 25 years, I have seen how insane it is to have high-voltage wires strung from pole to pole along our county roads. I have responded to an untold number of vegetation fires caused by cars crashing into poles or winds causing branches and trees to fall on wires.

Most Popular Stories
Sheriff: Camp fire death toll now at 48
Boy, 17, killed in Hopland crash
Police: Man arrested after breaking into Santa Rosa apartment, assaulting woman in shower
Virtually all Sonoma County public schools remain closed today
PG&E emailed property owner about sparking lines a day before deadly Camp fire

When you consider the expense PG&E will incur from previous and future fires, I don’t understand why new developments aren’t required to have underground electricity.

I think it is time for PG&E to start putting existing high-voltage wires underground as well. Perhaps the money they’re spending on advertising and tree clearing could be put to better use this way. (Turning off the electricity every time there’s high winds and heat isn’t any kind of an answer.)

It is being reported that the Camp fire may have been started by PG&E wires, and almost every other day is a red-flag day. We lost the town of Paradise and almost wiped out Santa Rosa. It is time to call your county supervisor and demand action.

COY BROWN

Occidental

Threatened plants

EDITOR: As a student studying natural resource management and a lover of nature, I feel obligated to communicate my concern regarding the numerous native plants that are considered threatened or endangered right here in Sonoma County. I would also like to express how immensely important conserving our native plants is for our whole community (animals and people).

According to the Milo Baker Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, “Sonoma County is home to over 150 plant species or subspecies that are considered rare, threatened, or endangered.”

Many if not all of these species earned this title as an unfavorable result of human impact. That makes it our responsibility to protect and conserve these plants and all other native plants, many of which are considered crucial components of our ecosystem. Conserving native plants isn’t a burden, it’s an investment in the current and future health of our community’s natural systems.

One organization that has already been working on this investment is the Milo Baker Chapter of the California Native Plant Society. This is a group based in Sonoma County that has a goal of educating the public on native plants, as well as protecting them and their habitats.

JADEN SCHROCK

Petaluma

Most Popular Stories
Boy, 17, killed in Hopland crash
Families scramble as school closures extend into smoky week
When should area public schools close due to unhealthy air?
Sheriff: Camp fire death toll now at 48
Police: Man arrested after breaking into Santa Rosa apartment, assaulting woman in shower
PG&E emailed property owner about sparking lines a day before deadly Camp fire
Virtually all Sonoma County public schools remain closed today
Woman sues Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, hotel massage therapist claiming sex assault
Show Comment