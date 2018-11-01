PD Editorial: Some final notes on the election

California voters head to the polls Tuesday to fill hundreds of local, state and federal offices and decide scores of state and local ballot measures.

Four years ago, Golden State voters stayed home in droves. Barely 40 percent of registered voters cast ballots — the smallest turnout for a midterm election in at least 100 years.

A record 19 million people are registered for this year’s midterm.

But how many of them will actually vote?

As of Wednesday, 2.5 million mail-in ballots had been returned statewide — about 19 percent of the 12.9 million sent out for this election. Here in Sonoma County, 29 percent of the 209,000 mail-in ballots had been returned, according to tracking by Political Data Inc.

If you received a mail-in ballot, fill it out and send it back. If you don’t vote by mail, please cast a ballot on Tuesday.

You can find your polling place, or check the status of your mail-in ballot, online at vote.sonoma-county.org.

Some final thoughts headed into the election:

Measure N: From our conversations with voters in Santa Rosa, there are a lot of questions about the cost of debt service for Measure N, a $124 million housing bond.

Money from the bonds would be used to finance preservation and construction of rental housing, help for first-time homebuyers and rebuilding assistance for fire victims.

The bond debt would be paid through annual property tax bills at an estimated rate of $29 per $100,000 of assessed value. It’s here that there appears to be some confusion, specifically the difference between assessed value and market value.

The assessed value of any property is based on its most recent sale price, per Proposition 13. As a result, the assessed value of most homes is substantially less than the market value.

Measure N is projected to add about $110 annually to the tax bill for a typical Santa Rosa home.

If you want to make an estimate for your share, your property tax bill lists your assessed value. Property tax bills for 2018-19 were mailed recently by the Sonoma County tax collector.

Proposition 6: There shouldn’t be any confusion about Proposition 6.

California needs a reliable transportation network. That includes safe roads and bridges, mass transit, bike lanes and pedestrian paths. The fuel taxes and vehicle fees enacted by state lawmakers in 2017 already are pumping more than $5 billion a year into upgrades and repairs.

Two-thirds of the money is earmarked for roads and highways. Indeed, $170 million is earmarked for projects in the North Bay, including widening Highway 101 and extending SMART to Windsor. In addition, Sonoma County and local cities get $19 million a year for road maintenance.

All that goes away if the backers of Proposition 6 persuade voters to repeal the taxes that are paying for the work. The sponsors, led by a San Diego talk radio host, claim the state can find other money for transportation infrastructure. It must be in the sofa cushions at some remote state office, because no one found it before lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1.

Opponents also contend that money is being wasted on transit programs like SMART. No, it’s being spent just as voters decreed in 1974, when they enacted a constitutional amendment authorizing the use fuel taxes for public transit. However, and also at the direction of voters, high-speed rail isn’t eligible for SB 1 money. But that money already is making California commutes smoother.