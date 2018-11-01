s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

PD Editorial: Some final notes on the election

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
| November 1, 2018, 12:11AM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

California voters head to the polls Tuesday to fill hundreds of local, state and federal offices and decide scores of state and local ballot measures.

Four years ago, Golden State voters stayed home in droves. Barely 40 percent of registered voters cast ballots — the smallest turnout for a midterm election in at least 100 years.

A record 19 million people are registered for this year’s midterm.

But how many of them will actually vote?

As of Wednesday, 2.5 million mail-in ballots had been returned statewide — about 19 percent of the 12.9 million sent out for this election. Here in Sonoma County, 29 percent of the 209,000 mail-in ballots had been returned, according to tracking by Political Data Inc.

If you received a mail-in ballot, fill it out and send it back. If you don’t vote by mail, please cast a ballot on Tuesday.

You can find your polling place, or check the status of your mail-in ballot, online at vote.sonoma-county.org.

Some final thoughts headed into the election:

Measure N: From our conversations with voters in Santa Rosa, there are a lot of questions about the cost of debt service for Measure N, a $124 million housing bond.

Money from the bonds would be used to finance preservation and construction of rental housing, help for first-time homebuyers and rebuilding assistance for fire victims.

The bond debt would be paid through annual property tax bills at an estimated rate of $29 per $100,000 of assessed value. It’s here that there appears to be some confusion, specifically the difference between assessed value and market value.

The assessed value of any property is based on its most recent sale price, per Proposition 13. As a result, the assessed value of most homes is substantially less than the market value.

Measure N is projected to add about $110 annually to the tax bill for a typical Santa Rosa home.

If you want to make an estimate for your share, your property tax bill lists your assessed value. Property tax bills for 2018-19 were mailed recently by the Sonoma County tax collector.

Proposition 6: There shouldn’t be any confusion about Proposition 6.

California needs a reliable transportation network. That includes safe roads and bridges, mass transit, bike lanes and pedestrian paths. The fuel taxes and vehicle fees enacted by state lawmakers in 2017 already are pumping more than $5 billion a year into upgrades and repairs.

Two-thirds of the money is earmarked for roads and highways. Indeed, $170 million is earmarked for projects in the North Bay, including widening Highway 101 and extending SMART to Windsor. In addition, Sonoma County and local cities get $19 million a year for road maintenance.

All that goes away if the backers of Proposition 6 persuade voters to repeal the taxes that are paying for the work. The sponsors, led by a San Diego talk radio host, claim the state can find other money for transportation infrastructure. It must be in the sofa cushions at some remote state office, because no one found it before lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1.

Opponents also contend that money is being wasted on transit programs like SMART. No, it’s being spent just as voters decreed in 1974, when they enacted a constitutional amendment authorizing the use fuel taxes for public transit. However, and also at the direction of voters, high-speed rail isn’t eligible for SB 1 money. But that money already is making California commutes smoother.

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection

Judges: We’re also getting questions about the up or down votes on state Supreme Court and Court of Appeal justices. There aren’t many good sources of information, but you can find some biographical details at voterguide.sos.ca.gov.

Don’t forget to vote.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Fire breaks out at Recology facility in southwest Santa Rosa
Restoration of 148-year-old Point Reyes lighthouse packs surprise
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
Driver injured in Cotati rollover crash
Show Comment