Krugman: Are the Danes melancholy? Are the Swedes sad?

The recent report by the White House Council of Economic Advisers on the evils of socialism has drawn a great deal of ridicule, and rightly so. It boils down to something along the lines of “You want Medicare for All? But what about the terrible things that happened under Mao Zedong?” That’s barely a caricature.

However, one issue raised by the report has drawn some sympathetic appreciation even from liberals: the discussion of the Nordic economies, which are widely seen by U.S. progressives as role models. The report points out that real gross domestic product per capita in these economies is lower than in the U.S. and argues that this shows the costs of an expansive welfare state.

But is a negative assessment of the Nordic economies really right? That’s not at all clear. That lower GDP number conceals two important points. First, by any measure people in the lower part of the income distribution are much better off in Nordic societies than their U.S. counterparts. That is, there is a lot less misery in Scandinavia — and because everyone has some chance of falling into low income, this reduces the risk of misery for a much larger share of the population.

Second, much of the gap in real GDP represents a choice, not a cost. Nordic workers have much more vacation, much more time for family and leisure, than their counterparts in our “no vacation nation.”

So I thought it might be useful to put together some information on how the Nordic economies actually compare to the U.S.

First of all, the Nordics really have made drastically different choices in public policy. They aren’t “socialist,” if that means government control of the means of production. They are, however, quite strongly social-democratic: They have high taxes, which finance much more generous social benefits than we have here. They also have policies on wages, working hours and more that tilt the balance toward workers in a number of dimensions.

So how do these policy choices affect individual incomes? Income data put together with the help of my Stone Center colleague Janet Gornick shows the Nordic economies are better for lower-income families — roughly the bottom 30 percent of the population.

But this understates the case, because these data don’t include “in kind” benefits like health care and education. All of the Nordic countries have universal health care — not just single-payer, but for the most part direct government provision (aka “socialized medicine.”) This compares with the U.S. where — especially before the Affordable Care Act went into effect — lack of health insurance was common even for families near median income, and high deductibles are an obstacle to care even for many of the insured.

Nordic education also lacks the glaring inequality in quality all too characteristic of the U.S. system.

Once you take these benefits into account, it’s likely that at least half the Nordic population are better off materially than their U.S. counterparts. But what about the upper half?

As the Council of Economic Advisers notes, real GDP per capita is lower in the Nordics than in the U.S., and that’s reflected in those lower incomes for the upper half of the income distribution. But it’s worth looking at why GDP is lower.