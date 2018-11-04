Weiss: A massacre in Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood

On a Saturday morning in March 1997, I became a bat mitzvah at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

I wasn’t supposed to be there. The previous October a fire had blazed through my family’s regular synagogue, Beth Shalom, less than a mile away.

Anyone who is from Squirrel Hill, or has ever spent time in the neighborhood where I was lucky to be raised, will not be surprised to know how the community responded to this disaster.

Jews and gentiles alike ran toward the fire. As Beth Shalom’s executive director told a reporter at the time: “I didn’t have to look — everyone came to me.” The line put me in mind of my favorite of Fred Rogers’ sayings. “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ ”

Squirrel Hill, Mr. Rogers’ real-world neighborhood, is full of such people. His home was three blocks from Tree of Life.

He isn’t the only one. Mike Tomlin, the coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, lives nine doors away. Rich Fitzgerald, the county executive, a few doors farther. The mayor lives five blocks away. I grew up down the street from the synagogue.

While my family worshipped at Tree of Life for many years, none were in the sanctuary Saturday morning when Robert Bowers, a 46-year-old man apparently motivated by his hatred of my people, is said to have begun gunning people down while shouting “All Jews must die.”

But 11 of our neighbors were killed. My parents, my sisters and my aunts and uncles will attend many funerals. That’s because Squirrel Hill functions like an urban shtetl.

In most American cities, Jews tend to live in the suburbs. Not so in Pittsburgh, where more than half of the Jewish community still lives in the city, mainly in Squirrel Hill. And unlike in other urban centers, like Los Angeles or New York, Pittsburgh’s Jewish community is small enough that we don’t stay in our religious and political lanes. When I spoke recently at my grandparents’ Reform synagogue in my hometown, there were liberal and conservative, Reform and Orthodox, American and Israeli-born Jews who waited to hug me — and argue with me — after. That’s Pittsburgh.

There is a phrase in the Talmud that has always felt especially relevant to our community: Kol Yisrael Arevim Zeh Bazeh. All of Israel is responsible for one another. For us, that is not a lovely theory, but a lived reality.

As with many synagogues in America, the doors to Tree of Life and Pittsburgh’s other shuls on Saturday mornings did not have any security and were open to all comers. We live according to our values — the ones that the accused appears to despise.

One of the alleged shooter’s obsessions on social media was HIAS, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, a Jewish organization founded in the late 1800s to resettle Jews fleeing pogroms in Eastern Europe. Today it rescues Jews and non-Jews facing persecution all over the world.

A few weeks ago, Bowers shared a link to an event called Refugee Shabbat, a national initiative organized by HIAS, of which Tree of Life was a participating synagogue. “Why hello there HIAS! You like to bring in hostile invaders to dwell among us?” he wrote on a social networking site often used by alt-right activists and white nationalists.