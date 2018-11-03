The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.
“No, I don’t want to register as a Democrat.”
RUSS LOWN, Petaluma
“What do I think? I think what I’m told to think by cable news.”
DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa
“Sorry, I’m gong to sit out this election. I don’t want to regret my choices again.”
JACK BAUMAN, Windsor
“I’ll give you my opinions if you’ll promise that my mail won’t explode.”
MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa
“My opinion? I’m terrified and worried and angry. Vote? No, probably not …”
BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa