Sonoma County, where we live, is one of the most beautiful places on earth. It is hard to list all the elements that make it so desirable, but certainly the trees rank near the top.

Also, having safe and reliable electrical power is essential for all of us. We cannot exist without it, but last October gave us a terrifying example of the conflict between these two important elements in our environment.

Thousands of residents, including my wife and me, lost homes in the fires, and some place the blame on PG&E for failing to properly maintain its facilities. However, as PG&E begin its maintenance work, some of the same residents say they are stunned by the extent of the trimming, complaining that it seems like overkill.

As a former deputy director of Sonoma County’s Public Works Department, I know that keeping vegetation sufficiently separated from power lines is an extremely important part of this fire-prevention work. I cannot tell you how difficult it was and continues to be to maintain vegetation in corridors like Lakeville Road, Sonoma Mountain Road, Trenton-Healdsburg Road and a hundred others. Those complaining about that work may not see it as hypocrisy, but it is.

Cal Fire has an ongoing tree maintenance program designed to create fire breaks to assist in containing and fighting wildfires.

Sonoma County public works has a vegetation control program intended to keep tree limbs at the minimum height for recreational vehicles and trucks to pass safely, to minimize the risk of tree limbs falling onto the roadways and to maintain proper sight distance.

The efforts by both agencies bring vehement complaints. However, in spite of these comprehensive programs, falling limbs continue to result in accidents and even deaths, which in turn precipitate lawsuits against the county for millions of dollars.

Yet the complaints continue, and every caller is an expert arborist. No amount of outreach prior to initiating maintenance trimming is satisfactory to those affected.

The governor has stated that droughts and wildfires are the new norm for California, so PG&E has been tasked to do a much better job maintaining its system, which includes keeping vegetation a safe distance from power lines.

The public will always express dissatisfaction with extensive trimming that has now been deemed necessary to minimize the threat of wildfire. There really are no easy answers to the conflict between the desire to preserve the beauty of our roadways throughout the county and public safety.

However, it is hypocritical for those of us who lost our homes in the October wildfires to complain about efforts to protect us from a repeat. We cannot have it both ways.

Tom O’Kane, a former deputy director of the Sonoma County Public Works Department, lost his Santa Rosa home in the Tubbs fire. He is living in Bodega Bay.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com