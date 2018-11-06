s
Tuesday's Letters to the Editor

November 6, 2018, 12:03AM
Car-free living

EDITOR: I don’t own a car. I go almost everywhere on my bicycle. Almost all of the rest I do with mass transit. I’m getting a little weary of reading letters about people like me not paying road taxes. There was yet another one on Oct. 20 (“Stop the free-riders”). I would like to remind everybody that because of people like me, the air you and your children and grandchildren and parents and grandparents breathe, the water you drink and the land that produces your food are all that much cleaner. In addition, climate change is moving that much slower, making it that much more likely that we will get it under control.

The physical activity that we are getting from this lifestyle makes us that much healthier, making doctors and hospitals that much more available to the population in general.

Instead of criticizing us, I urge you to join us. There will be much less money available for roads. But much less will be needed. Bicycles aren’t heavy enough to affect road structure, even in the long term. Walking, biking and mass transit constitute a winning transportation strategy.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

Irrational drug prices

EDITOR: I’m an old man with Medicare Part D drug insurance. I shop at a local chain food market pharmacy. One of my prescriptions results in an $80.03 co-pay. They sell that drug for $225.69 cash. I found another chain store that sells it for $21.69 cash. I later found a website that allows me to print coupons so that the pharmacy I’ve been shopping at will sell it for $15.72 cash. Unbelievable is the only printable word that comes to mind.

At first glance, it seems the insurance company would insist I buy the drug for less, as that should mean they’d pay less. Not so, evidently. The only explanation I can dredge up is there is a conspiracy perpetrated by the U.S. government, big pharma, insurers and the pharmacies and abetted by the high percentage of citizens who don’t register to vote and those who are registered but don’t vote. Yes, the 1 percent has 99 percent of the power, but the 99 percent has 99 percent of the votes. Unfortunately, more than half of these are wasted.

Wake up, America. Let’s get money out of politics so our representatives can consider what’s best for the country rather than for their large donors. At least, get out and vote.

AARON ROSEN

Sebastopol

Petty politics

EDITOR: The “spat” spurred by Julie Combs with Mary Watts is indicative of what’s going on nationally and internationally in politics (“Council clash becomes public,” Friday). We are devolving into petty personal attacks instead of engaging in civil, responsible debate about the real issues that affect us.

I feel helpless in battling the demagoguery that is regrettably defining our country abroad, but I believe my voice can make a difference locally. I cannot vote in Santa Rosa, but I know Watts and can tell you she is honest, committed, passionate and deeply knowledgeable of the challenges facing her district and Santa Rosa in general.

I find Combs’ attacks disingenuous, petty and self-serving, and I also find it telling that she declined The Press Democrat’s request for an interview.

I urge those of you in the Fourth District to take a close look at Watts’ considerable qualifications and remember Combs’ questionable actions when she runs for Sonoma County supervisor. And whether or not you agree with her, Dorothy Beattie deserves a nod of respect for wishing Watts, her opponent, good luck instead of trying to tear her down.

STEVEN DAVID MARTIN

Healdsburg

Fleming in SR

EDITOR: I hope Victoria Fleming is elected to represent District 4 on the Santa Rosa City Council. She is a breath of fresh air — young, intelligent, articulate, compassionate and experienced. She isn’t tied to special interests or real estate. If you live in District 4, please mark your ballot for Victoria Fleming, endorsed by The Press Democrat and Mayor Chris Coursey. You’ll be glad you did. She will do a great job as council member.

CINDY YOUNG

Santa Rosa

Rising violence

EDITOR: Eighty years ago, in November 1938, Nazis smashed the windows of Jews in what became known as Krystallnacht (the night of broken glass). It was a bellwether event in the coming nightmare of the Holocaust. When I heard about the recent pipe bomb mailings, it brought Krystallnacht to mind. Within days Jews were gunned down in Pittsburgh. It is no longer metaphoric. We are in a crisis. It is easy to feel helpless. We are not. Please vote as if your life depends on it. As we have seen, it just might.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

Seeking grand jurors

EDITOR: One of the many groups trying to get back up on its feet this year after the October 2017 fires is the Sonoma County civil grand jury, overseen by the Sonoma County Superior Court.

With so many people impacted, we didn’t have sufficient jurors and alternates last year, and we are facing the same problems this year. The Sonoma County Superior Court has launched a mid-term recruitment drive, which is a unique event in California.

Please consider donating six months of your time, a day a week, to this long-standing, governmental watchdog agency. Go to sonoma.courts.ca.gov/info/administration/grand-jury to sign up.

PETER ANDREWS

President, Sonoma County Grand Jury Association

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

