Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Car-free living

EDITOR: I don’t own a car. I go almost everywhere on my bicycle. Almost all of the rest I do with mass transit. I’m getting a little weary of reading letters about people like me not paying road taxes. There was yet another one on Oct. 20 (“Stop the free-riders”). I would like to remind everybody that because of people like me, the air you and your children and grandchildren and parents and grandparents breathe, the water you drink and the land that produces your food are all that much cleaner. In addition, climate change is moving that much slower, making it that much more likely that we will get it under control.

The physical activity that we are getting from this lifestyle makes us that much healthier, making doctors and hospitals that much more available to the population in general.

Instead of criticizing us, I urge you to join us. There will be much less money available for roads. But much less will be needed. Bicycles aren’t heavy enough to affect road structure, even in the long term. Walking, biking and mass transit constitute a winning transportation strategy.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

Irrational drug prices

EDITOR: I’m an old man with Medicare Part D drug insurance. I shop at a local chain food market pharmacy. One of my prescriptions results in an $80.03 co-pay. They sell that drug for $225.69 cash. I found another chain store that sells it for $21.69 cash. I later found a website that allows me to print coupons so that the pharmacy I’ve been shopping at will sell it for $15.72 cash. Unbelievable is the only printable word that comes to mind.

At first glance, it seems the insurance company would insist I buy the drug for less, as that should mean they’d pay less. Not so, evidently. The only explanation I can dredge up is there is a conspiracy perpetrated by the U.S. government, big pharma, insurers and the pharmacies and abetted by the high percentage of citizens who don’t register to vote and those who are registered but don’t vote. Yes, the 1 percent has 99 percent of the power, but the 99 percent has 99 percent of the votes. Unfortunately, more than half of these are wasted.

Wake up, America. Let’s get money out of politics so our representatives can consider what’s best for the country rather than for their large donors. At least, get out and vote.

AARON ROSEN

Sebastopol

Petty politics

EDITOR: The “spat” spurred by Julie Combs with Mary Watts is indicative of what’s going on nationally and internationally in politics (“Council clash becomes public,” Friday). We are devolving into petty personal attacks instead of engaging in civil, responsible debate about the real issues that affect us.

I feel helpless in battling the demagoguery that is regrettably defining our country abroad, but I believe my voice can make a difference locally. I cannot vote in Santa Rosa, but I know Watts and can tell you she is honest, committed, passionate and deeply knowledgeable of the challenges facing her district and Santa Rosa in general.

I find Combs’ attacks disingenuous, petty and self-serving, and I also find it telling that she declined The Press Democrat’s request for an interview.