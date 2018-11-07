s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

PD Editorial: Voters reject one-party rule in Washington

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
| November 7, 2018, 12:09AM
| Updated 52 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Democrats got their blue wave in Tuesday’s midterm election, although if it wasn’t the tsunami they had imagined.

A divided country delivered a divided Congress — returning control of the House of Representatives to the Democrats while retaining a Republican majority in the Senate. Democrats also made gains, though not as large as they had hoped, in statehouses around the country.

Even if it wasn’t the sweep Democrats wanted, the split decision is a sharp rebuke for President Donald Trump, who spent much of the past week rallying Republican voters with more disgraceful scare-mongering about immigrants and socialism. Most voters didn’t fall for it.

With one-party rule coming to an end in Washington, Democrats can serve as a check on the president’s worst impulses. Beginning in January, they will determine what legislation gets considered by the House, and Trump can expect tough scrutiny from House investigative committees as the new Democratic chairmen and chairwomen exercise their power to subpoena records and compel testimony from administration officials.

Expect House panels to look into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any interference with the special counsel’s investigation; the president’s income tax returns and his far-flung business interests; the administration’s myriad ethics scandals and other politically charged subjects. The GOP-led House, which aggressively pursued investigations of President Barack Obama’s administration, has shown little interest in oversight of the Trump White House.

But Trump can continue reshaping the federal courts. With Republicans retaining — and perhaps expanding — their slim Senate majority, he still can count on confirmation of his conservative judicial nominees.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who was re-elected Tuesday, won’t become chairwoman of the Judiciary Committee, but both of the North Bay’s House members are in line to chair influential subcommittees in the next Congress.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, who won an 11th House term, is the ranking Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee’s health panel. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, who was elected to a fourth term, is the top Democrat on the Natural Resource Committee’s water, power and oceans subcommittee.

Big choices lie ahead for both Trump and the new Democratic majority in the House.

Trump has mused recently about reaching across the aisle if Democrats prevailed in the midterm election. “Can we get along? Maybe,” he said last month on “Fox & Friends.” On Tuesday, he called House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as the election returns rolled in. But Trump is Trump, and he relishes confrontation. So fighting seems more likely than, say, an infrastructure bill.

Democrats, meanwhile, face a potential leadership fight, with some newly elected members saying they want younger leaders and won’t support Pelosi’s return to the speakership. And some House Democrats — Huffman among them — have called for impeachment.

The Democrats can pick their leaders without our advice, but we think it’s premature to talk about impeaching Trump. Let special counsel Robert Mueller complete his investigation.

In the meantime, there is plenty of work for congressional Democrats — immigration reform, beginning with protection for the Dreamers; upgrading America’s aging infrastructure; enacting responsible climate policies and ensuring that people with pre-existing conditions don’t lose their health insurance, to name just a few subjects that need congressional attention.

Most Popular Stories
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video

Then, if the Senate won’t cooperate, or if Trump vetoes bipartisan legislation, the voters — who turned out in unusually large numbers for a midterm election — will render another verdict in two years. That will be the ultimate referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa tax measure appears to be passing
Newsom elected governor of California
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Santa Rosa council candidate leads by 149 votes in District 4
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Mendocino College baseball coach, wife, arrested in domestic incident
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
Santa Rosa voters reject $124 million housing bond
Show Comment