Friday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| November 9, 2018, 12:07AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
No blue wave

EDITOR: I knew there was going to be no blue wave when the Democrats trotted out former President Barack Obama to campaign. Not only did it violate a long-standing tradition of ex-presidents not doing such things, once again he failed miserably. This the same guy who presided over more than 1,200 Democratic losses in Congress, governorships and state legislatures — losses achieved by no other president in history.

There were 43 Republican retirements in the House — hard to overcome given the power of incumbency. Alt-left billionaires pumped in millions of dollars. Traditionally, the party in power loses on average about 30 seats in the first midterm, which is about where this will land. Incidentally, Obama lost 63.

The real story here is the Senate, where it looks like four seats will be picked up by Republicans.

My hope is that the Democrats will use their new power for good and not evil. I`m not gonna hold my breath, but there are some good bipartisan projects that can be achieved. Unfortunately, the base of the Democratic Party is radical left-wingers who won’t allow that to happen.

I believe there are some reasonable Democrats who truly care about our nation. I know this because I live with one, and she is the best person I know.

T.K. McDONALD

Cotati

Rising anti-Semitism

EDITOR: The Pittsburgh synagogue massacre unfortunately comes as no surprise to those conversant with the history of anti-Semitism. The anti-Semitism of the right is familiar to most, but few realize that it is actually a shape-shifting, equal opportunity hatred. The left blames Jews for capitalism, and the right blames them for communism. The left accuses Jews of white privilege, but the alt-right doesn’t consider Jews white. Some attribute superhuman powers and deviousness to Jews while others, such as Minister Louis Farrakhan, call them insects.

A relatively recent incarnation of anti-Semitism is displayed in Chris Smith’s article about Mary Moore (“Collector of many causes,” Oct. 29), which groups Zionism with the societal plagues of war, sexism, police violence, abuse of workers and, ironically, racism.

Denying Jews, one of the smallest and most persecuted minorities in the world, the right to self-determination in their historic homeland is racist. Israel has been the last refuge for rescued Jews from Russia, the Middle East, North Africa and Europe. Fewer than half of the Jews in Israel are of European descent.

Growing up in post-World War II America, I’ve always kept a wary eye out for anti-Semitism on the right, but now I look both ways.

MARK P. RUDOW

Santa Rosa

Point Reyes historic sites

EDITOR: Saturday’s paper mistakenly identified the Point Reyes lighthouse as a “national historic landmark.” The lighthouse isn’t a national historic landmark, the highest such designation, but it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991.

National historic landmarks are identified as the key places people should visit to experience a piece of American history. There are about 2,600, compared to about 80,000 sites on the National Register of Historic Places.

In Marin County, there are only four national landmarks: the Drakes Bay Historic and Archeological District, the Point Reyes lifeboat station (both within Point Reyes National Seashore), the Marin County Civic Center and the U.S. immigration station on Angel Island.

The Point Reyes lighthouse is a good historic site, but there are scores of such lighthouses, so the Point Reyes lighthouse does not rise to the level of a national historic landmark.

Sonoma County has six landmarks: the Luther Burbank House and Garden, the commander’s house at Fort Ross, Fort Ross itself, the Jack London ranch, the Petaluma Adobe and Sonoma Plaza.

Go out and visit these national historic landmarks.

MICHAEL VON DER PORTEN

Santa Rosa

KBBF’s fire response

EDITOR: As the president of the board of directors of KBBF Radio, the nation’s first public bilingual station, I am disappointed to have seen that the Oct. 28 article about Latino leaders stepping up to inform the community during last year’s fires failed to mention the role KBBF played as Spanish language radio’s first responders (“Push to improve communication”).

By 5:30 a.m. on the morning of the fires, we were translating all information we could find into Spanish and continued to do so for two weeks, 12-14 hours at a time. We pre-empted all programming, and around-the-clock volunteers took shifts in the studio as well as the office.

We contacted every authority and agency we could to get them on the air, received thousands of phone calls, conducted dozens of interviews and even created an impromptu donation center for those in the Latino community who didn’t feel safe going to the Red Cross shelters.

For 45 years, KBBF has been the only source of public affairs in Spanish in our area, and as such we consider ourselves leaders in the Latino community.

ALICIA SANCHEZ

Board president, Bilingual Broadcasting Foundation

Plastic and the planet

EDITOR: Please do not use plastic bags or sell plastic bags. Plastic is bad for the planet. If everyone uses plastic bags, they will end up in our oceans and rivers. This will kill our animals and pollute our Earth. I’m 7 years old, and I want our planet to stay clean forever, without this pollution.

OLIVIA JADE PADRON

Santa Rosa

