Friday’s Letters to the Editor

No blue wave

EDITOR: I knew there was going to be no blue wave when the Democrats trotted out former President Barack Obama to campaign. Not only did it violate a long-standing tradition of ex-presidents not doing such things, once again he failed miserably. This the same guy who presided over more than 1,200 Democratic losses in Congress, governorships and state legislatures — losses achieved by no other president in history.

There were 43 Republican retirements in the House — hard to overcome given the power of incumbency. Alt-left billionaires pumped in millions of dollars. Traditionally, the party in power loses on average about 30 seats in the first midterm, which is about where this will land. Incidentally, Obama lost 63.

The real story here is the Senate, where it looks like four seats will be picked up by Republicans.

My hope is that the Democrats will use their new power for good and not evil. I`m not gonna hold my breath, but there are some good bipartisan projects that can be achieved. Unfortunately, the base of the Democratic Party is radical left-wingers who won’t allow that to happen.

I believe there are some reasonable Democrats who truly care about our nation. I know this because I live with one, and she is the best person I know.

T.K. McDONALD

Cotati

Rising anti-Semitism

EDITOR: The Pittsburgh synagogue massacre unfortunately comes as no surprise to those conversant with the history of anti-Semitism. The anti-Semitism of the right is familiar to most, but few realize that it is actually a shape-shifting, equal opportunity hatred. The left blames Jews for capitalism, and the right blames them for communism. The left accuses Jews of white privilege, but the alt-right doesn’t consider Jews white. Some attribute superhuman powers and deviousness to Jews while others, such as Minister Louis Farrakhan, call them insects.

A relatively recent incarnation of anti-Semitism is displayed in Chris Smith’s article about Mary Moore (“Collector of many causes,” Oct. 29), which groups Zionism with the societal plagues of war, sexism, police violence, abuse of workers and, ironically, racism.

Denying Jews, one of the smallest and most persecuted minorities in the world, the right to self-determination in their historic homeland is racist. Israel has been the last refuge for rescued Jews from Russia, the Middle East, North Africa and Europe. Fewer than half of the Jews in Israel are of European descent.

Growing up in post-World War II America, I’ve always kept a wary eye out for anti-Semitism on the right, but now I look both ways.

MARK P. RUDOW

Santa Rosa

Point Reyes historic sites

EDITOR: Saturday’s paper mistakenly identified the Point Reyes lighthouse as a “national historic landmark.” The lighthouse isn’t a national historic landmark, the highest such designation, but it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991.

National historic landmarks are identified as the key places people should visit to experience a piece of American history. There are about 2,600, compared to about 80,000 sites on the National Register of Historic Places.

In Marin County, there are only four national landmarks: the Drakes Bay Historic and Archeological District, the Point Reyes lifeboat station (both within Point Reyes National Seashore), the Marin County Civic Center and the U.S. immigration station on Angel Island.