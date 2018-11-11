Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Restoring Armistice Day

EDITOR: On the 11th hour on the 11th day on the 11th month of 1918, signaling the end of World War I, the armistice went into effect. Congress responded to a universal hope among Americans for no more wars by passing a resolution calling for “exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding,” and inviting the people of the United States to observe the day in schools and churches with “appropriate ceremonies of friendly relations with all other peoples.”

Later, Congress added that Nov. 11 was to be a day dedicated to the cause of world peace. On June 1, 1954, Congress changed the name of Armistice Day to Veterans Day.

This year, Veterans for Peace chapters and their allies all over the country intend to restore the tradition of Armistice Day. As veterans, we know that a day that contributes to peace not war is the best way to honor the sacrifices of veterans. We want generations after us to never experience the destruction war has wrought of people and the earth.

TOM MEIER

Rohnert Park

A bilingual future

EDITOR: I continue to hear arguments from school board candidates and others in opposition of charter schools. However, I am not hearing people talk about what our public schools are lacking and why so many families choose other options.

The student population of Santa Rosa is more than 50 percent Latino. We should be teaching Spanish to all Santa Rosa City schoolchildren, beginning in kindergarten. The demographics of California have been changing for a long time, and with today’s global economy, Americans who speak only one language will continue to lose the jobs of the future.

We have an amazing opportunity for Spanish-speaking children to maintain their home language and stay connected with their families and culture, as well as giving English-speaking children an opportunity to learn another language at the prime age to do so — before turning 12. We continue to talk about the importance for everyone learning English as quickly as possible, ignoring the growing need for bilingualism.

If our public schools offered Spanish to all students, I am certain fewer people would choose charter schools that offer just that — a second language.

JENNIFER FRENGEL

Santa Rosa

As good as it gets

EDITOR: You covered a fire on Link Lane in Santa Rosa in Thursday’s paper (“Hungry husky sparks SR house fire”). It was just down the street from my house. I am a retired Cal Fire battalion chief and have been to a few fires. I want to comment on what I saw. The firefighters were calm professionals, obviously well trained and very well organized.

I do not know the people well, but I do know how attached they are to their dog. When the firefighters carried the dog out of the house, it was unconscious and in acute respiratory distress. Three firefighters worked on the dog, giving it oxygen and stimulating it to breathe. As the dog began to stabilize, the owners were told that the animal needed to be taking to a veterinarian and that one of their people would transport it.

The dog was later transferred to UC Davis Veterinary Hospital and is doing well.