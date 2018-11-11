s
Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| November 11, 2018, 12:11AM
Restoring Armistice Day

EDITOR: On the 11th hour on the 11th day on the 11th month of 1918, signaling the end of World War I, the armistice went into effect. Congress responded to a universal hope among Americans for no more wars by passing a resolution calling for “exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding,” and inviting the people of the United States to observe the day in schools and churches with “appropriate ceremonies of friendly relations with all other peoples.”

Later, Congress added that Nov. 11 was to be a day dedicated to the cause of world peace. On June 1, 1954, Congress changed the name of Armistice Day to Veterans Day.

This year, Veterans for Peace chapters and their allies all over the country intend to restore the tradition of Armistice Day. As veterans, we know that a day that contributes to peace not war is the best way to honor the sacrifices of veterans. We want generations after us to never experience the destruction war has wrought of people and the earth.

TOM MEIER

Rohnert Park

A bilingual future

EDITOR: I continue to hear arguments from school board candidates and others in opposition of charter schools. However, I am not hearing people talk about what our public schools are lacking and why so many families choose other options.

The student population of Santa Rosa is more than 50 percent Latino. We should be teaching Spanish to all Santa Rosa City schoolchildren, beginning in kindergarten. The demographics of California have been changing for a long time, and with today’s global economy, Americans who speak only one language will continue to lose the jobs of the future.

We have an amazing opportunity for Spanish-speaking children to maintain their home language and stay connected with their families and culture, as well as giving English-speaking children an opportunity to learn another language at the prime age to do so — before turning 12. We continue to talk about the importance for everyone learning English as quickly as possible, ignoring the growing need for bilingualism.

If our public schools offered Spanish to all students, I am certain fewer people would choose charter schools that offer just that — a second language.

JENNIFER FRENGEL

Santa Rosa

As good as it gets

EDITOR: You covered a fire on Link Lane in Santa Rosa in Thursday’s paper (“Hungry husky sparks SR house fire”). It was just down the street from my house. I am a retired Cal Fire battalion chief and have been to a few fires. I want to comment on what I saw. The firefighters were calm professionals, obviously well trained and very well organized.

I do not know the people well, but I do know how attached they are to their dog. When the firefighters carried the dog out of the house, it was unconscious and in acute respiratory distress. Three firefighters worked on the dog, giving it oxygen and stimulating it to breathe. As the dog began to stabilize, the owners were told that the animal needed to be taking to a veterinarian and that one of their people would transport it.

The dog was later transferred to UC Davis Veterinary Hospital and is doing well.

I have supervised many firefighters over the years and can tell you these men and women were outstanding. If you have a fire or medical emergency in Santa Rosa, you can be assured that the people who come to take care of the worst day of your life are as good as it gets.

ROY SPRAGUE

Santa Rosa

Speech and violence

EDITOR: Glenda Preston called the Oct. 28 headline “Bomb suspect inspired by Trump” irresponsible (“Incendiary headline,” Letters, Monday). She asks that we stick with facts. The fact that the suspect’s van was covered with pro-Trump stickers and images of Donald Trump’s stated enemies in crosshairs indicates that he was inspired by Trump.

Inspiration is but one contributor to behavior. Many people inspired by Trump aren’t terrorists. How an individual manifests their inspiration is up to them. Leaders’ words and behaviors influence behavior. Our president regularly espouses and praises violent behavior and names those he disagrees with “enemies.” These are dangerous statements from the bully pulpit. I agree that some leaders on the left inspired people to be aggressive and rude toward GOP leaders. Also wrong, but not violent.

It is much easier to be forgiving and excuse excesses (verbal or otherwise) when they are made by people who basically agree with our own worldview. It is far more difficult to be forgiving when the person is of a different political persuasion. It seems important that people make the effort to be more tolerant of those with whom we disagree.

Who inspires violent political protests and attacks on free speech? Much more than antifa. We all do, starting with the leader of the free world.

ANDREW RUSSELL

Sebastopol

Inaccessible trains

EDITOR: The headline of last Sunday’s article about SMART asked, “What’s next for rail line?” How about SMART stops discriminating against people with disabilities? The article included a detailed analysis of categories of users. No mention was made of people with disabilities — for good reason.

SMART makes people with disabilities sit in sections of the train cars where there are no windows and no tables. In addition, people have to remove their bicycles or leave the area for people with wheelchairs, walkers and other mobility devices to have a place to be on the train car. The restrooms are equally hostile. Because of poor design — placing the snack bar far away from the so-called “accessible” seating — dozens of people have to move out of the way to allow for passage of someone using a walker or other means of mobility.

I know some of the people who worked early on with SMART officials to help them make SMART accessible to everyone. They were ignored. SMART is not smart in its violations of state and federal laws. And its design is just mean-spirited.

HOLLYNN D’LIL

Graton

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

