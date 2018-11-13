s
Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

| November 13, 2018, 12:03AM
Trump’s absence

EDITOR: A headline in Sunday’s paper read “Leaders laud fallen soldiers on historic eve,” and the article talked about French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel being hand in hand at a ceremony at the site north of Paris where the Germans and the Allies signed the agreement that ended World War I. Toward the end of the article, it mentions that Donald Trump canceled his visit because of bad weather. Really? Does anyone think if it had been one of his rallies that he would have found a way to be there? Yeah, me too.

NANCY FLOM

Petaluma

Adding to the smoke

EDITOR: While Santa Rosans suffer from dense clouds of smoke from the tragic Camp fire in Butte County, the BoDean asphalt plant has continued to operate daily and on the weekend, adding its mix of toxic fumes to the already hazardous air.

Schools and public offices are closed, Spare the Air Day restrictions are in place, outdoor activities have been canceled, and residents are advised to stay indoors, but the production of asphalt continues without interruption.

The Santa Rosa City Council has allowed the expansion of this menace in our midst for years, ignoring accepted norms of phasing out grandfathered-in exceptions. It is long past time for the City Council to rein in this nonconforming, heavy industrial operation improperly located in the heart of our densely populated city.

TERRY ALLAN

Santa Rosa

Killing machines

EDITOR: A graphic story on the impact of bullets fired from an AR-15 rifle was shown Nov. 4 on “60 Minutes.” The high-velocity bullets were shown to produce an internal explosion when hitting a human body.

This rapid-fire weapon has become the weapon of choice at recent mass murders in the U.S. Having seen the devastation caused to the victims of these assaults, I am left with the question: Why are these weapons legally sold to civilians? They certainly aren’t practical for hunting, as the flesh of any game animal hit by these bullets is certain to be blown apart beyond recognition.

Yet the National Rifle Association and our representatives in Washington believe that any person of a certain age should be allowed to own one. If AR-15 defenders would take the time to watch the “60 Minutes” exposé, hopefully they would come to their senses and have the fortitude to ban the sale of this killing machine.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, has led the effort to bring about legislation for more extensive background checks for buyers and restriction of bump stocks, but, unfortunately, he hasn’t been successful in gathering the necessary support to enact even these moderate measures.

Citizens currently own approximately 35 million AR-15 semiautomatic rifles.

WAYNE SEDEN

Santa Rosa

Thiessen’s finger-pointing

EDITOR: While there may be some truth to the accusations about Democrats in Marc A. Thiessen’s Nov. 1 column, the “he hit me first” tone does nothing to improve the quality of discourse in this country (“Our descent into vitriol started long before Trump”).

Certainly anyone who has read our history knows that negative campaigning has been part of our unsavory politicking since Thomas Jefferson had hit pieces printed about Alexander Hamilton, and Jefferson’s foes accused him of cowardice in the Revolutionary War and exposed his relationship with Sally Hemmings.

And wasn’t it a Republican who plastered Willie Horton’s name all over the country? And another one who devised the Southern strategy? To blame the Democrats for “dragging us into the political gutter” is to drag us into the political gutter rather than to advocate for more civility.

There are real issues to discuss and real problems that we have to solve, and saying “they started it” won’t get us anywhere.

RICHARD BLOOM

Cotati

Scapegoating unions

EDITOR: I’m so disappointed with The Press Democrat’s reporting on Measure N and its defeat. Your reporting has been complicit with the North Coast Builders Exchange and others in the anti-labor community in scapegoating unions in the way the conflict has been framed.

If you remember, it was the Builders Exchange that threatened to fund the opposition to the measure in the first place and bullied the Santa Rosa City Council into backing down from a mere 30 percent share for unions to 20 percent — minus any journeyman requirement at all, which rendered their inclusion nearly useless.

And now, you’re giving Keith Woods yet another platform to distort the issue by framing it as labor against community (“SR mulls next move to close housing gap,” Sunday). That’s a false dichotomy, as those in labor are a very important part of our community as well and deserve the living wage that unions seek to provide. And many members themselves are in need of the affordable housing we are all so desperate to create.

CHRISTINE SILVA

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

