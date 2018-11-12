s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| November 12, 2018, 12:03AM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Elections and patience

EDITOR: Several newspaper articles since the election have been critical of the delay in final results caused by mail-in ballots being returned on Election Day. Some have implied that those using mail-in ballots should vote earlier, missing out on potential vote-changing late information.

My precinct in Hessel has been deemed by the county to be too small to offer in-person voting, so my only choice is to vote by mail. I miss the sense of community and shared responsibility felt when voting at my polling site. Bringing a mail-in ballot to another local precinct on Election Day allows me and others to vote when most fully informed as well as to witness one of the best features of our government in action.

My problem could be fixed by offering polling sites for all voters. But for others, the convenience of mail-in voting will continue to be a draw. It is better to have more voters than to have immediate election results. All should have the patience to allow the voting and vote counting processes to be done right.

RHONDA BERNEY

Sebastopol

Carbon-free homes

EDITOR: The Nov. 3 article about a carbon-free home showcased a wonderful example of what can be accomplished with new homes (“Off to a clean start”).

However, there’s another part of the equation that is often overlooked. The Advanced Energy Rebuild program focuses on achieving high energy efficiency and ensuring that required energy is renewable. Nonrenewable energy creates carbon, so by minimizing its use, we lower our carbon footprint. But this is only part of a building’s carbon footprint.

The other part involves the carbon embodied in the materials from which a building is constructed. Are the materials rapidly renewable? Do they consume a lot of energy — create carbon — in their production? For example, concrete and steel are very carbon-intensive versus wood or straw, which can be carbon-neutral or even sequester carbon.

In the first 10 years of a building’s life — the period in which we must act to halt catastrophic climate change — the material choices made in design and construction, and the quantities of carbon released into the environment associated with these choices, can far outweigh all the carbon saved by good energy management.

Both energy and materials are critical components of the carbon picture and must be considered in our effort to minimize the carbon impact of our buildings.

STEVEN SHELDON

Sebastopol

Too much building

EDITOR: A.C. Eichstaedt was spot on (“Maximum occupancy,” Letters, Wednesday) was spot on. Sonoma County is rapidly becoming San Jose north. Anyone who has lived here for the past 10, even five years is aware of the continual decline in our quality of life.

We cannot support an ever-expanding population without dire consequences. Sprawl, traffic congestion, water issues and overcrowding in general are but a few byproducts of the “build baby build” mentality.

Our area has become unaffordable to many people. However, it is insane to think we can build our way out of this problem without seriously damaging everything that makes Sonoma County special. The idea that anyone should be able to live wherever they please, regardless of whether they can afford it is, unfortunately, unrealistic.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Camp fire in Butte County in real time
Fire on dry, grassy Santa Rosa hillside draws major response after SUV ignites on narrow road
Wind blows away some wildfire smoke from Sonoma County, but more is on the way
Live map: See the Woolsey fire near Malibu in real time
Map: See the location of fires in Southern California

D.A. LUND

Petaluma

Gun rights, public safety

EDITOR: Where do the rights of people to bear guns end and the rights of innocent people to live their lives without being gunned down begin?

To those that say a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun, I say that not everyone is Jason Bourne. A bad guy without a gun couldn’t have killed 12 innocent people in the Thousand Oaks bar attacked on Wednesday. This was the most deadly shooting in the United States — in 11 days.

The majority of Americans, including many gun owners, believe in sensible gun protections. Why is the minority that doesn’t agree allowed to control laws that allow innocent children at school and other citizens to be gunned down?

Many Second Amendment supporters say it grants unfettered access to firearms. The amendment has been misinterpreted for decades. Read it. It was based on events in a different time period, when the U.S. didn’t have a standing army. It didn’t guarantee that military weapons invented 200 years later would be available to everyone.

The Second Amendment can be re-interpreted or overruled by a new amendment. But how many people have to die first?

DEAN AALAND

Petaluma

Insurance costs

EDITOR: Open enrollment has begun. My family has access to employer-provided (but not paid) health insurance. Even so, I walked away from our 2019 open-enrollment presentation angry about the gross waste inherent in our broken system.

We pay for consultants to negotiate and present plan offerings and expert human resources personnel to answer questions about and administer a web of conflicting and often duplicative or mutually exclusive services. We pay for the vast IT infrastructure required to administer our plans, our health savings accounts, our flexible spending accounts and the “losses” borne of health care costs that are bankrupting our fellow citizens. None of these costs has anything to do with delivering quality health care. Even access is questionable. My sister waited three months for a cortisone injection for debilitating neck pain. When she reached her out of pocket maximum for the year, additional services were no longer “qualifying expenses.”

After making contributions for retirement and health insurance, I take home 56 percent of my paycheck. Would I pay more to provide health care for all my fellow citizens? You bet I would. But the irony is, I wouldn’t have to. Cut the waste, deliver care. Single-payer now.

SHARON KIRK

Petaluma

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Most Popular Stories
Death toll rises to 29 in Butte County wildfire
Fire on dry, grassy Santa Rosa hillside draws major response after SUV ignites on narrow road
Wind blows away some wildfire smoke from Sonoma County, but more is on the way
Live map: See the Camp fire in Butte County in real time
Petaluma man dies in suspected hit-and-run crash
Live map: See the Woolsey fire near Malibu in real time
Map: See the location of fires in Southern California
Despite Camp fire smoke, Petaluma Veterans Day parade keeps marching
Show Comment