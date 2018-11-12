Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Elections and patience

EDITOR: Several newspaper articles since the election have been critical of the delay in final results caused by mail-in ballots being returned on Election Day. Some have implied that those using mail-in ballots should vote earlier, missing out on potential vote-changing late information.

My precinct in Hessel has been deemed by the county to be too small to offer in-person voting, so my only choice is to vote by mail. I miss the sense of community and shared responsibility felt when voting at my polling site. Bringing a mail-in ballot to another local precinct on Election Day allows me and others to vote when most fully informed as well as to witness one of the best features of our government in action.

My problem could be fixed by offering polling sites for all voters. But for others, the convenience of mail-in voting will continue to be a draw. It is better to have more voters than to have immediate election results. All should have the patience to allow the voting and vote counting processes to be done right.

RHONDA BERNEY

Sebastopol

Carbon-free homes

EDITOR: The Nov. 3 article about a carbon-free home showcased a wonderful example of what can be accomplished with new homes (“Off to a clean start”).

However, there’s another part of the equation that is often overlooked. The Advanced Energy Rebuild program focuses on achieving high energy efficiency and ensuring that required energy is renewable. Nonrenewable energy creates carbon, so by minimizing its use, we lower our carbon footprint. But this is only part of a building’s carbon footprint.

The other part involves the carbon embodied in the materials from which a building is constructed. Are the materials rapidly renewable? Do they consume a lot of energy — create carbon — in their production? For example, concrete and steel are very carbon-intensive versus wood or straw, which can be carbon-neutral or even sequester carbon.

In the first 10 years of a building’s life — the period in which we must act to halt catastrophic climate change — the material choices made in design and construction, and the quantities of carbon released into the environment associated with these choices, can far outweigh all the carbon saved by good energy management.

Both energy and materials are critical components of the carbon picture and must be considered in our effort to minimize the carbon impact of our buildings.

STEVEN SHELDON

Sebastopol

Too much building

EDITOR: A.C. Eichstaedt was spot on (“Maximum occupancy,” Letters, Wednesday) was spot on. Sonoma County is rapidly becoming San Jose north. Anyone who has lived here for the past 10, even five years is aware of the continual decline in our quality of life.

We cannot support an ever-expanding population without dire consequences. Sprawl, traffic congestion, water issues and overcrowding in general are but a few byproducts of the “build baby build” mentality.

Our area has become unaffordable to many people. However, it is insane to think we can build our way out of this problem without seriously damaging everything that makes Sonoma County special. The idea that anyone should be able to live wherever they please, regardless of whether they can afford it is, unfortunately, unrealistic.