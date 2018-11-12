Milbank: Democrats, stay on message

Is “Democratic discipline” an oxymoron?

For years, it was. But in the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats prevailed in the House because they managed to keep a singular and unrelenting focus on health care — refusing to take President Donald Trump’s bait to engage in fights about MS-13, caravans, socialism, tax increases and other distractions du jour.

Since Democrats have finally found the formula for defeating Trump, now comes the most important question: Can they keep it together?

There will be an immediate clamor from the progressive base for impeachment proceedings and Medicare-for-all legislation, as well as votes on the guns, abortion, LGBTQ rights and immigration wish lists. Though oversight is important, there will be pressure for the party to consume itself with investigations of the president and multiple high-profile showdowns.

Democrats must resist this clamor. It is pointless to take up impeachment and single-payer health care and the like with Trump in the White House and his sycophants controlling the Senate. A GOP-style investigative orgy would help Trump politically by providing him an easy foil. This would jeopardize the people who gave the Democrats their majority — first-term Democrats from suburban swing districts. And it would deprive Democrats of their newly discovered path to success: message discipline.

“Message discipline brought us into the majority; message discipline will be necessary for us in order to keep the majority,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the co-chairman of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, told me. “The last time Democrats were in complete control of government we … failed to adequately communicate what we were doing and why we were doing it. We cannot make that mistake this time around, or it will be a short-term majority.”

Jeffries could be in a position to make good on this. A rising star, he is running to be caucus chairman, a top leadership post. And he, along with Democratic policy committee co-chairs Cheri Bustos of Illinois and David N. Cicilline of Rhode Island, played a significant role in keeping House Democrats on message during the campaign. Again and again, they told their colleagues to keep it simple, even handing out laminated cards with a Campaigning-for-Dummies-style message, just three bullet points totaling 28 words:

— “Lower your health care costs and prescription-drug prices.”

— “Increase your pay through strong economic growth by rebuilding America.”

— “Clean up corruption to make Washington work for you.”

Democrats in the most competitive races did stick to the script, avoiding the siren songs of impeachment and Medicare-for-all, Trump’s race-tinged cultural warfare and the Democratic tendency to muddle the message with scores of proposals. Fifty-seven percent of pro-Democratic ads in October were on health care, the Wesleyan Media Project reports. That, as well as the GOP’s attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and its protections for pre-existing conditions, helped elevate health care to the No. 1 voter priority, above the economy, more than doubling its importance to Democrats and independents since early 2017.

“The only way to successfully shape public sentiment in the era of Donald Trump is to have a message that is clear, concise, compelling and repeated over and over and over again,” Jeffries said. “For us to keep the majority we have to stay on message, which means a focus on kitchen table, pocketbook issues that unify the American people.”