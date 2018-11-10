Rubin: ‘Nationalist’ Trump attends WWI centennial

Donald “I am a nationalist” Trump is in France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I — a monstrous slaughter provoked by the blind nationalism of European leaders.

The meeting’s host, French President Emmanuel Macron, has been touring WWI battlefields in a desperate effort to warn Europeans of the perils of unchecked nationalism in the 20th century that led inexorably to WWII. I can attest to the emotional wallop those battlefields hold; last year I visited some remaining trenches nestled in the rolling hills of Flanders Fields in Belgium, where the 1917 battle of Passchendaele produced 325,000 Allied deaths (and killed 260,000 Germans) for a gain of 5 miles.

The institutions of the European Union and NATO were meant to prevent the repeat of such uber-nationalist carnage, binding Germany together with its onetime enemies and providing a bulwark against the Soviet Union and now Russia. They did their job.

Yet, despite the presence of 60 world leaders for the ceremony on Sunday, Macron is fighting an uphill battle, with Germany’s Angela Merkel on her way out and populist nationalist parties gaining strength across the continent. A mass gathering of hard-right nationalists will march through Warsaw on Sunday as they did last year.

And then there is Macron’s garrulous guest Trump, who proudly told followers at a rally in Houston last month: “You know what I am? I’m a nationalist, OK? I’m a nationalist. Nothing wrong. Use that word. Use that word.”

As Macron grasps, there is something very wrong with Trump’s careless adoration of that n-word. Even though the threats posed by the contemporary variants of nationalism differ greatly from what they were in the early 1900s, they have the power to deeply damage democratic societies and cause wars.

To understand those threats, you must start by examining the historical usage of the term nationalism and how it is being misrepresented by Trump.

In its most simple usage, the term nationalism is often interchanged with patriotism. But they usually mean two very different things.

Webster defines patriotism as “a love for or devotion to one’s country.”

Nationalism, on the other hand, is more exclusionary. Webster defines it as “a sense of national consciousness exalting one nation above all others,” emphasizing the promotion of its interests “as opposed to those or other nations or supranational groups.” Us over them.

Although there has been a tug throughout U.S. history between internationalists and isolationists, Trump’s ode to “America First” and denunciation of “globalism” has special resonance in the current era.

The term nationalism has become associated with white supremacist or other racist or anti-Semitic groups, or, courtesy of Trump, with anti-immigrant hysteria. “We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism, and forgotten the dynamism that immigration has always brought to America,” former President George W. Bush warned last year.

After Trump’s recent ode to “nationalism,” Christian Picciolini, a former leader of the American white power movement, tweeted: “Trump’s ‘I’m a Nationalist’ comment will likely represent the biggest boon for white supremacist recruitment since the film Birth of a Nation glorified the Klan in 1915.”

This same brand of nativist nationalism has been used by populist political movements in England, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Poland, Hungary and elsewhere — not to address needed immigration reform but to whip up political fears.