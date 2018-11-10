s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Walters: Big campaign spending for status quo outcome

DAN WALTERS
DAN WALTERS IS A COLUMNIST FOR CALMATTERS, A PUBLIC INTEREST JOURNALISM VENTURE. | November 10, 2018, 12:01AM
| Updated 37 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

A few hours before the polls closed on Tuesday, an organization that tracks California political trends reported that an eye-popping $1-plus billion had been spent on campaigns this year.

The tally by California Target Book implied that big things were happening. But the vote counts later that day indicated that in California, at least, it was a pretty much status quo election.

Those who had been expected to win, Democrats mostly, did win. But even though Democrats flipped at least two congressional seats — with the possibility of two or three others once all the votes are counted —the state did not play a significant role, as once seemed likely, in determining control of the House.

Democrats easily won enough seats in other states to retake the House and elevate San Francisco’s Nancy Pelosi into the speakership again.

The media frenzy over congressional contests overshadowed ho-hum contests for the two ballot-topping offices of governor and U.S. senator.

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom coasted into the governorship, a pre-ordained outcome once he had fended off a primary challenge from fellow Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa and faced only token opposition from Republican businessman John Cox.

He will become, judging from his own words, the most liberal governor of the past half-century and perhaps ever, but now he must figure out how to pay for his many promises of new health, education and social welfare benefits — or how to sidestep those promises.

Becoming governor of the nation’s richest and most populous state also elevates Newsom into the upper ranks of national politics and automatically makes his future career grist for the pundit mill.

Could — and would — he run for president two years hence, given that two other Californians, Sen. Kamala Harris and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, are already putative candidates?

If he opts out of 2020 and Donald Trump wins a second term, the presidency would be open in 2024, neatly coinciding with the mid-point of a Newsom second term as governor. But if Trump loses to a Democrat in 2020, it could thwart whatever presidential ambitions Newsom might harbor.

Dianne Feinstein, first elected to the Senate in 1992, won another six-year term, but she’s 85 years old, and it wouldn’t be surprising if she stepped down before 2024, thus allowing Newsom to appoint her successor and perhaps even take the seat himself as a better pathway to the presidency.

Feinstein’s challenger, fellow Democrat Kevin de León, hoped that anti-Trump fervor and the Democrats’ shift to the left would make Feinstein vulnerable, but his campaign never shifted out of first gear.

De León, a former president pro tem of the state Senate, could have claimed a down-ballot statewide office and moved up the ladder, but he grabbed for the brass ring and missed it. Now he’ll be hunting for a backup position, perhaps on the Los Angeles City Council.

The most spectacular campaign spending in California this year was on 11 statewide ballot measures. They accounted for a third of the $1 billion, with nearly $200 million of that spent against two measures, Proposition 6, which would have repealed a package of gas taxes and car fees passed by the Legislature, and Proposition 8, which purported to cut costs of dialysis treatments for those with kidney failure.

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Camp fire in Butte County in real time
Camp Fire claims 9 lives, most destructive in state history
Live map: See the Woolsey fire near Malibu in real time
Poor air quality throughout region prompts closures, warnings
Air quality as bad as first days after 2017 Tubbs fire, county official says

While both measures lost, the $366 million spent on ballot measures this year made winners of campaign consultants and indicated that Californians can look forward, perhaps with dread, at deciding many more high-dollar issues at future elections.

Dan Walters is a columnist for CALmatters, a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s Capitol works and why it’s important. For more columns by Dan Walters, go to calmatters.org/commentary.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Most Popular Stories
Live map: See the Camp fire in Butte County in real time
Camp Fire claims 9 lives, most destructive in state history
Bicyclist killed in Santa Rosa crash was talented artist
Live map: See the Woolsey fire near Malibu in real time
‘It is gone:’ Local firefighters see Paradise erased by flames
Healdsburg teen jailed for high-speed chase
Poor air quality throughout region prompts closures, warnings
Map: See the location of fires in Southern California
Show Comment