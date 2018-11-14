s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Walters: California wildfires ignite political wars

DAN WALTERS
DAN WALTERS IS A COLUMNIST FOR CALMATTERS. | November 14, 2018, 12:01AM
| Updated 48 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Californians — most of us, anyway — loath President Donald Trump, and the state’s voters punished him this month by flipping as many as half of its Republican-held congressional districts.

Donald Trump feels the same way about California, and with the votes still being counted, he lashed back by blaming two horrendous post-election wildfires on state mismanagement of forests.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” Trump tweeted. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

It was another example of Trump’s congenital foot-in-mouth affliction. As California officialdom quickly pointed out, the federal government controls virtually all of the state’s publicly owned forestlands, including Plumas National Forest, the site of the deadly Camp fire, and Trump had reduced funds for cleaning up fire-prone vegetation.

The exchange between Trump and California was not an isolated example of how human tragedy quickly takes on a political dimension in these super-heated times.

Outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown intends to remain in the public eye as a sort of roving Cassandra about the “existential threat” of climate change. Accordingly, he portrayed the fires as “the new abnormal” brought about by climate change, with an indirect shot at Trump.

“Managing all the forests in every way we can does not stop climate change,” he said at a weekend press conference. “Those who deny that are definitely contributing to the tragedies that we are now witnessing. … The chickens are coming home to roost. This is real.”

Meanwhile, the two killer fires also portend what is certain to be a very contentious conflict for Brown’s successor, Gavin Newsom.

There are indications that both fires may have originated in malfunctions in electric power lines, perhaps caused by high winds.

PG&E filed a brief report with the state Public Utilities Commission of a transmission line outage early Thursday at a remote site in Butte County, just minutes before the reported start of the devastating Camp fire.

If, indeed, downed power lines sparked the fires, it will renew one of this year’s fiercest legislative battles over whether utility shareholders or ratepayers should be liable for damages.

When a wildfire devastated Santa Rosa in 2017, those who lost their homes demanded compensation from PG&E under the doctrine of “inverse condemnation.” The Public Utilities Commission had previously blocked utilities from tapping customers to pay for fire damages, and the Santa Rosa fire pushed the issue into the legislative arena, with utilities warning that strict liability could drive them into bankruptcy.

The upshot was legislation, Senate Bill 901, which allows utilities, in some cases, to borrow money to pay for wildfire damages and tap their customers to repay the loans. It applies to 2017 fires, such as the one in Santa Rosa, and will apply to fires in 2019 and beyond, but does not apply to 2018’s super-destructive blazes.

PG&E and Southern California Edison could be on the hook for tens of billions of dollars in damages that could mean bankruptcy. When the Legislature reconvenes in December, they and their unions will likely seek more financial protection for 2018 fires, arguing again that the fires are acts of nature.

Most Popular Stories
Sheriff: Camp fire death toll now at 48
Boy, 17, killed in Hopland crash
Police: Man arrested after breaking into Santa Rosa apartment, assaulting woman in shower
Virtually all Sonoma County public schools remain closed today
PG&E emailed property owner about sparking lines a day before deadly Camp fire

Brown was part of the deal on SB 901, and the 2018 exemption will fall on Newsom to resolve.

Dan Walters is a columnist for CALmatters, a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s Capitol works and why it’s important. For more columns by Dan Walters, go to calmatters.org/commentary.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Most Popular Stories
Boy, 17, killed in Hopland crash
Families scramble as school closures extend into smoky week
When should area public schools close due to unhealthy air?
Sheriff: Camp fire death toll now at 48
Police: Man arrested after breaking into Santa Rosa apartment, assaulting woman in shower
PG&E emailed property owner about sparking lines a day before deadly Camp fire
Virtually all Sonoma County public schools remain closed today
Woman sues Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, hotel massage therapist claiming sex assault
Show Comment