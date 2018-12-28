s
PD Editorial: This is how blind trusts are supposed to work

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
| December 28, 2018
Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom is doing everything he can — short of outright selling his wine and hospitality business — to ensure that his multimillion-dollar empire doesn’t cause any conflicts of interest with his public responsibilities.

While some might argue that selling the business is the only way to completely guarantee that, we believe the steps he is taking — placing the business in a blind trust and prohibiting state agencies from doing business with the bars, wineries, hotels and restaurants run under his PlumpJack label — will ensure he doesn’t privately profit from his public office.

Unlike the sham trust cooked up by President Donald Trump, Newsom appears to be establishing a true blind trust, run by a longtime family friend who will have full authority over the businesses, up to and including the power to sell it. She will be prohibited from discussing business matters with Newsom or the public unless required to by law.

While many voters didn’t appear to fully consider the extent of conflicts that Trump’s business empire would present if he won election, California voters knew in advance that Newsom wouldn’t sell his business, including holding in Napa and Marin counties, if he won.

“These are my babies, my life, my family,” Newsom said during the campaign. “I can’t do that. I can’t sell them.”

When San Franciscans elected him mayor, Newsom did sell his holdings in the city to his partner, Gordon Getty, buying his share of those assets back when he was elected lieutenant governor in 2010. But that was a complicated, expensive process that would be even more costly now as the business has grown.

Newsom didn’t want to repeat that, even while he was eager to avoid the obvious conflicts and corrupt potential seen by the president’s refusal to divest himself of anything but nominal control of his business. Trump’s trust isn’t blind, in any sense of the word — nor could it really be, considering that much of Trump’s business was the Trump brand.

While his sons took over day-to-day management, nothing stops them from keeping him up to date on business developments, and they have not hesitated to try to capitalize on Trump’s public office. His promise to focus on the nation’s interests above his own was as empty as the blank pages that appeared to fill stacks of folders at the press conference where he announced the trust.

“Firewalls work in businesses, not in families,” Danielle Brian, the executive director of the Project on Government Oversight, said at the time. “Trump’s plan doesn’t prevent his business interests from benefiting him or his family while he’s in office or interfering with his presidential duties.”

Foreign governments have seen the potential for currying favor with the president. Shortly after Trump’s election, for instance, Saudi Arabia booked 500 nights at Trump’s D.C. hotel to bring in U.S. military veterans to lobby against a law the nation’s rulers opposed, switching from a hotel in Virginia.

Unlike Trump, Newsom will continue to release his tax returns every year — the first California governor to do so. This kind of transparency is important. Californians have the right to know the new governor is working for them — an assurance Americans currently don’t have from their president, sadly.

