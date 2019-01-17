Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Rethinking downtown

EDITOR: I am interested in the concept of possible shifts in land use with the change in retail over the past decade (“Santa Rosa rethinks downtown plan,” Jan. 8). The Santa Rosa Plaza is an enormous concrete structure that blocks the flow of our community from Railroad Square and the SMART train to the downtown’s library, shops, restaurants, transit center, etc. Wouldn’t it be great to see a reimagined mall?

Open up the center of the plaza as a promenade for pedestrians and bicyclists to travel from the train to downtown. Include a community center, junior college housing, additional classrooms near campus. Sears would make a great performance center. It could accommodate a farmers market, similar to Napa and Seattle. Walkable outdoor areas would attract people.

There are dead malls all over America, and I feel the Santa Rosa mall is fast becoming one, while taking up a lot of valuable space. It would also give us the valuable parking spaces that SMART lacks downtown to really get its ridership up.

The infrastructure is already in place. We just have to imagine it differently.

BARBARA COOPER

Santa Rosa

Pension debt

EDITOR: The reference in Saturday’s editorial to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed payment to the teacher’s pension fund presents a good opportunity for citizens to understand cost of unfunded pension liabilities (“New governor gets to spend and save all at once”).

According to the governor, the payment of $2.3 billion will save the state $6.9 billion (three times the payment amount). Why is there a $4.6 billion savings? The answer is the unfunded liability is money not in the pension fund earning the assumed 7.25 percent rate of investment return, so principal and interest must be paid on the debt by taxpayers, which triples the cost.

Right now, the unfunded liability for all state and local government agencies is $316 billion. So if it takes 30 years to pay off this debt, the cost is $948 billion, an amount equal to $62,400 per California household.

Most of the debt was caused by retroactive pension increases in the early 2000s that weren’t supposed to cost taxpayers a dime when they were approved by city councils, boards of supervisors and state legislators.

Once these costs became known, the unions then informed elected officials that something called the “California Rule” prevented them from lowering the enhanced formulas, even going forward. This is most likely something else they didn’t understand when pensions were increased.

KEN CHURCHILL

Santa Rosa

Don’t blame Trump

EDITOR: Blaming Donald Trump for the hate and discontent in this country is wrong. Hate and discontent found Trump, not the other way around.

It’s about money, not racism. It’s about our elected officials forgetting who they work for. Our first concern should be what’s in the best interest of the United States of America.

Since the beginning, this country has opened it arms to hardworking legal immigrants who paid their own way. But now they sneak in by the thousands, and taxpayers have to pay their way now and forever.

I won’t even get into the billions we give all over the world.