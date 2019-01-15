s
Tuesday's Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
January 15, 2019, 12:03AM
| Updated 4 hours ago.
Be wary of one-party rule

EDITOR: As a new era of California state government begins, it is important to contemplate the potential for good, or not.

Every constitutional office is held by a Democrat: governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, controller, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction and insurance commissioner. Democrats have supermajorities in the state Assembly and state Senate. One party has the power to enact any law without support of another party, including the state budget. That’s an awesome responsibility.

Timothy Snyder, in his important little book “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century,” warns us to be wary of the one-party state. If power corrupts, absolute power can corrupt absolutely. Be wary of the one- party state.

There is important work to do: pension reform, infrastructure, the environment, education and training, housing and immigration, to name a few issues. We each have responsibility to pay attention to what is going on locally and in Sacramento. And to speak out on issues that are important to us.

Read, seek the truth, investigate, vote and support our institutions, including the free press. Ultimately, we get the government we deserve.

JERE JACOBS

Santa Rosa

Trump’s unkept promises

EDITOR: As the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan famously said: “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion but not to his own facts.” I would remind Michael George (“Trump bashing,” Letters, Jan. 8) that President Donald Trump is neither “doing what he promised” nor draining the swamp.

Trump’s “big beautiful wall” on our Mexican border was to be made of concrete and paid for by Mexico; a promise singularly broken. As for his drainage efforts, one only has to consider the ex-lobbyists who populate his administration, let alone the unethical self-enrichment of figures such as Scott Pruitt, Ben Carson, Ryan Zinke and Wilbur Ross, to know that the swamp has never smelled so foul.

KAREN THATCHER-SMITH

Sonoma

A wall is national security

EDITOR: Frank Baumgardner made the most ridiculous analogy between our proposed border wall to stop illegal immigrants from entering our country and a Mexican wall to keep American criminals out of Mexico (“A bad joke?” Letters, Jan. 6). Are thousands of Americans storming the border to get into Mexico?

President Donald Trump’s wall isn’t far-fetched, as Baumgardner says. It is a national security issue. A barrier on our porous border — wall or fence, barbed wire, drones, helicopters, National Guard or border guards on horseback and in jeeps — is necessary to stop illegal immigrants, criminals, human trafficking and drugs from coming here.

Remember these victims’ names: Kate Steinle, Mollie Tibbets, Officer Ronil Singh and Veronica Cabrera Ramirez (of Santa Rosa). The list of illegal immigrant criminal victims and angel families is endless (ojjpac.org/memorial.asp and angelfamilies.org).

It is past time for Congress to fund the semantical barrier. If Congress allocates $12 billion to $20 billion for security in foreign countries, it ought to be able to find the funds for border security in our own country. In fact, not too long ago, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer were in favor of a wall, to the tune of $25 billion. What changed?

SANDY METZGER

Santa Rosa

Natural gas dangers

EDITOR: If PG&E leaves the natural gas business, it’s probably because it wants to avoid the crisis we face from natural gas greenhouse gas emissions and deteriorating natural gas infrastructure (“PG&E might sell gas division,” Jan. 5).

Natural gas (methane) is a powerful greenhouse gas. In 2011, scientists warned that “flow-back,” leaks from hydraulic fracturing in shale (fracking), were dangerously high. They also found that when total leaks exceeded 3.2 percent, natural gas offered no global warming advantages for generating electricity.

With gas well leaks as high as 10 percent, top scientists convinced the Obama administration to impose regulations that, a study showed, reduced average leaks to 2.3 percent. The study failed, however, to include leaks in aging downstream gas pipelines like those PG&E has reportedly failed to monitor.

Then, President Donald Trump suspended the new regulations. Increased fracking is still causing atmospheric methane to rise and correlates to growing climate disasters.

Sonoma County, sitting on active faults, aging gas lines and climate-threatened fire zones must quit using natural gas ASAP. Public policies must proactively support insulating our homes, installing mini split heat pumps, heat pump water heaters and electric (induction) stoves. This will save money while improving comfort, safety and health, plus save our children’s future.

ANDY FERGUSON

Petaluma

A shutdown solution

EDITOR: The government shutdown is absurd. The wrong people are being punished. The workers had nothing to do with political posturing. Here is an idea to stop this mess:

First, the president should immediately open the government. Then, Congress and the president should be given until April 1 to settle this dispute.

If no agreement is made, then all of Congress, plus the president, should lose their pay and benefits.

The above, if enacted, would place the onus on the people who caused the shutdown and end the misuse of the faithful workers who are now being held hostage.

ANDY FRAUENHOFER

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

