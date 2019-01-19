Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Everyone pays

EDITOR: It’s no surprise that PG&E is declaring bankruptcy. Any fire that erupts in wind or a storm is its fault. PG&E can trim trees but cannot cut them down and is responsible for branches from the remainder of the tree. (Ponder for a second what this county would look like if every tree within falling distance of a PG&E pole were cut down).

If PG&E cuts service, many people are at risk. If it doesn’t cut power and someone dies, will anyone praise PG&E for its actions? Who will pay the billions PG&E is liable for, even if it could pay? Everyone.

I lost a house to fire in Weed in 2014. It was started by an arsonist but fueled by sawdust from a sawmill. Is the mill responsible? Fortunately for me, it wasn’t my home.

Do I feel for the families whose lives have been disrupted by the Tubbs and Paradise fires? Absolutely. On the night of the Tubbs fire, the wind was incredible — blowing in all directions. The idea that a fire could cross a six-lane freeway cannot be attributed to PG&E. Even if there was no bankruptcy, we all would pay whether we lost our homes or not — for power, insurance, commerce and changes we haven’t yet seen.

KAREN NORMAN-BOUDREAU

Sebastopol

Let US employees work

EDITOR: The inability of our elected leaders to compromise has led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. I am proud of my work as a federal employee in service to the country I love. Federal workers nationwide are forced to stay at home and wait for the government to reopen and are no longer able to provide the services on which our fellow Americans rely.

Middle-class federal workers and their families are stretching their pennies until the shutdown is over. Even though pay will be restored eventually, bills still arrive on time even if paychecks don’t, and many federal employees are being forced to make difficult and unnecessary financial decisions to make ends meet.

Our legislators in Congress and the president need to stop playing political games with our government’s services and those who provide them. We are now in a crisis, and our leaders must work to promptly reopen the government. We must call on them to reach consensus immediately so committed federal employees across the nation and right here at home can get back to work for our country.

JOHN JENKINS

Cloverdale

John Bogle, RIP

EDITOR: We all have lost a hero of the financial world with the death of John Bogle (“Vanguard founder dies at 89,” Thursday). His advice has been sound and steady over the years. Vanguard’s founder had integrity and goodwill toward those of us who worked long years to help the country grow and prosper. He was unique, and his investing advice is needed today. I appreciate his index approach and his humanism.

CHARLES MERRILL

Petaluma

McConnell’s fault

EDITOR: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will not introduce legislation to fund the government until the president agrees to sign it. Unfortunately, Donald Trump changes his mind erratically, so no one can be sure he would sign anything. However, the Senate has the power to overcome a veto by the president with 66 votes. Senators already passed legislation to fund the government. So it is actually McConnell who is allowing Trump to hold millions of Americans hostage for his trophy wall.