s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Extra Letters: The government shutdown

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
| January 17, 2019, 12:07AM
| Updated 5 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Furlough overload

EDITOR: Nearly every day, The Press Democrat features some article or comment on the plight of federal workers during the partial government shutdown. On Jan. 9, there were two — “Workers brace for missing checks” and Richard Cohen’s column (“It’s time for yellow vests here”) — as well as your editorial (“Federal shutdown isn’t any reason to trash parks”) and two letters to the editor.

I can’t remember the paper ever showing such concerted concern for the other 85 percent of workers — those who toil in the private sector to pay for the 15 percent who work in government.

Those in the private sector not only have the inconvenience of missing a paycheck but the fear that they may never receive back pay if their employer fails — unlike the 15 percent. Nancy Pelosi felt so secure about receiving back pay that she flew to Hawaii to “work” on her tan.

For those workers, private or public, who feel their employer isn’t treating them fairly, I have a suggestion: Find another job. The timing is perfect. The holidays are over, and the unemployment rate is the lowest in memory.

Otherwise, let’s hear less about the 15 percent and more about the 85 percent.

WILLIAM ROTHE

Santa Rosa

Government paychecks

EDITOR: Want to see the government shutdown end? Stop the paychecks to Congress, President Donald Trump and the Cabinet. Are they was essential employees? Fine, have them work with no pay. I think they probably have more savings than most of the other affected Americans.

J.P. MERRILL

Cotati

A GOP shutdown

EDITOR: It is rich that Republicans are trying to blame the shutdown on Democrats rather than themselves. They failed to fully fund the wall during their two years of control over both houses of Congress and the presidency.

In December, they didn’t include funding for the wall when they voted by wide margins to allocate monies for government operations in 2019. Then, Donald Trump threw a temper tantrum that continues to this day.

House Democrats have voted to re-open the government, but GOP Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to allow the Senate to do likewise because of Trump’s veto threat.

The government shutdown is the sole responsibility of the Republicans. May they pay the price in the next election.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

Defining an emergency

EDITOR: Truthful and true negotiations never occur with a gun to one’s head. But this threatening tactic is the situation with President Donald Trump’s extended government shutdown.

Even though he is just holding a national emergency as a threat while continuing the government shutdown, it seems our representatives need to more carefully define what constitutes a national emergency.

I recall the terror of possible air raids in San Francisco during World War II. We have kept my father-in-law’s air raid officer’s white helmet. Perhaps such a war is closer to a national emergency than building a campaign-induced, overpriced and inefficiently designed border wall.

Trump transferred his blunt business tactics to the White House, where studied and considered political tactics usually win in the long run. Such experienced and nuanced tactics avoid leaving material and minds laying in his personal battlefield.

Most Popular Stories
Big storm set to hammer North Coast with up to 10 inches of rain: Check the radar map
A look at 49ers' free-agent options this offseason
One dead in east Sonoma County collision amid heavy rainfall
East Coast men among 4 arrested after Santa Rosa pot deal goes bad
Judge says Rohnert Park ‘fails’ to train its officers, orders new guidelines for searches

DON HOLDEN

Santa Rosa

Republicans said no

EDITOR: The Democrats in the House passed a budget that would keep the government open, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to bring it to a vote in the Senate, and the president says he wouldn’t sign it, demanding $5.7 billion for a wall along Mexican border that he promised during the 2016 campaign. The president defends his intransigence, crying that elections have consequences.

Are the Democrats supposed to turn their backs on their constituents, and on their own good judgment, to appease Trump by funding his wall? That’s not how democracy works. Elections do have consequences. Trump had Republican majorities in both houses of Congress for the first two years of his presidency and didn’t get funding for the wall.

Now that the Democrats have the House, the president has decided to shut down the government to get his way. The dirty little secret here is that he couldn’t get funding from the Republicans because they think the wall is a dumb idea, too.

Now that the Democrats have the House, he’s trying to blame them. But the public, thank goodness, isn’t buying it.

ADAM SCHNITZER

Petaluma

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

Most Popular Stories
A look at 49ers' free-agent options this offseason
Big storm set to hammer North Coast with up to 10 inches of rain: Check the radar map
Judge says Rohnert Park ‘fails’ to train its officers, orders new guidelines for searches
East Coast men among 4 arrested after Santa Rosa pot deal goes bad
One dead in east Sonoma County collision amid heavy rainfall
Santa Rosa man sent to prison for molesting relative
SRJC student who died in crash wanted to help troubled kids
Space heater may have sparked fire that destroyed Santa Rosa home, killing 2 dogs
Show Comment