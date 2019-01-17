Extra Letters: The government shutdown

Furlough overload

EDITOR: Nearly every day, The Press Democrat features some article or comment on the plight of federal workers during the partial government shutdown. On Jan. 9, there were two — “Workers brace for missing checks” and Richard Cohen’s column (“It’s time for yellow vests here”) — as well as your editorial (“Federal shutdown isn’t any reason to trash parks”) and two letters to the editor.

I can’t remember the paper ever showing such concerted concern for the other 85 percent of workers — those who toil in the private sector to pay for the 15 percent who work in government.

Those in the private sector not only have the inconvenience of missing a paycheck but the fear that they may never receive back pay if their employer fails — unlike the 15 percent. Nancy Pelosi felt so secure about receiving back pay that she flew to Hawaii to “work” on her tan.

For those workers, private or public, who feel their employer isn’t treating them fairly, I have a suggestion: Find another job. The timing is perfect. The holidays are over, and the unemployment rate is the lowest in memory.

Otherwise, let’s hear less about the 15 percent and more about the 85 percent.

WILLIAM ROTHE

Santa Rosa

Government paychecks

EDITOR: Want to see the government shutdown end? Stop the paychecks to Congress, President Donald Trump and the Cabinet. Are they was essential employees? Fine, have them work with no pay. I think they probably have more savings than most of the other affected Americans.

J.P. MERRILL

Cotati

A GOP shutdown

EDITOR: It is rich that Republicans are trying to blame the shutdown on Democrats rather than themselves. They failed to fully fund the wall during their two years of control over both houses of Congress and the presidency.

In December, they didn’t include funding for the wall when they voted by wide margins to allocate monies for government operations in 2019. Then, Donald Trump threw a temper tantrum that continues to this day.

House Democrats have voted to re-open the government, but GOP Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to allow the Senate to do likewise because of Trump’s veto threat.

The government shutdown is the sole responsibility of the Republicans. May they pay the price in the next election.

NANCY PEMBERTON

Sebastopol

Defining an emergency

EDITOR: Truthful and true negotiations never occur with a gun to one’s head. But this threatening tactic is the situation with President Donald Trump’s extended government shutdown.

Even though he is just holding a national emergency as a threat while continuing the government shutdown, it seems our representatives need to more carefully define what constitutes a national emergency.

I recall the terror of possible air raids in San Francisco during World War II. We have kept my father-in-law’s air raid officer’s white helmet. Perhaps such a war is closer to a national emergency than building a campaign-induced, overpriced and inefficiently designed border wall.

Trump transferred his blunt business tactics to the White House, where studied and considered political tactics usually win in the long run. Such experienced and nuanced tactics avoid leaving material and minds laying in his personal battlefield.