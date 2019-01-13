Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

The need for walls

EDITOR: We built a wall. It’s made of wood. It borders my property and my neighbor’s property. Our wooden wall was not cheap. We had to split the cost. We are happy with our wooden wall.

We all have borders that we want respected. Our bodies need borders that we need to have respected. Our laws are borders for behavior. We don’t want others to violate these borders. Those who suffer from the effects of violated borders understand this better than people who are insulated from these effects.

If somebody came into my yard and camped there, I would call the police. I would expect the authorities to resolve this trespass. If it happened repeatedly, I would have to do something. Something is better than nothing. I would extend my wooden wall to include the violated border.

All countries have a responsibility to their citizens. We want our government to protect us via oversight and regulation of lenders, corporations, criminals and so on. No other country shoulders responsibility for us. That’s as it should be.

Our country recognizes our borders. That’s as it should be. Too many others have not respected our borders already.

Our country is not infinite.

JOE AQUILA

Sebastopol

Wikiup building plans

EDITOR: As a Wikiup resident, I am utterly confused and annoyed by the constantly changing proposals from Korman Development concerning the golf course housing project.

Korman has have downsized the scope of it but continue to grasp at straws as it faces the realization that the fragile banks of Mark West Creek are an obstacle that it cannot overcome.

During the flood of 1964, many of the fairways were under water. I have been told that it also flooded in 2000, 2003 and 2005.

As a result of the firestorm, there are dozens of large dead trees lining the creek bank that will eventually fall into it, choking the runoff and flooding the golf course area yet again.

Last year, Korman was pitching the idea of how it would sponsor (but not pay for) a creek restoration plan. That proposal seems to have been abandoned. At a community meeting in December, Korman offered a ludicrous alternate proposal — a creek bypass channel. Once again, questions about how or who would pay for it went unanswered.

Why doesn’t Kendall-Jackson (the property owners) just call it quits and donate the land to the county parks system?

LARRY HEMSTREET

Wikiup

Changing the channel

EDITOR: For over 50 years, I always listened when presidents addressed the nation. But in the case of Donald Trump, it is a waste of time. It is better to wait for the analysts to sort the recurring exaggerations from the alternative facts from the accidental misstatements from the outright lies from the ignorance of the subject from the purposeful racist innuendos. Better to watch reruns of “Seinfeld” for the umpteenth time.

BOB HESSE

Petaluma

Let the birds stay

EDITOR: Our Sonoma County supervisors might want new higher-density housing, but have they considered living in what is now being built? I’m referring to shoebox homes where each neighbor is packed tight next to neighbor, where a few new trees struggle to grow in small pavement openings and where nothing has stood the test of time.