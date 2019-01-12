Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Trump’s fire threat

EDITOR: It was troubling to read about President Donald Trump considering cutting Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for individuals affected by our recent fires (“Trump says he may cut fire aid,” Thursday). Obviously he doesn’t have any compassion for those dependent on such funding for housing and daily survival.

But in reading further, he is also contemplating decreasing funding to the state for “Forrest” management. I had a good laugh at that tweet, which was repeated twice. Obviously the president missed spelling class the day they learned “forest.” Poor ignorant soul.

KATE MOORE

Santa Rosa

Keep PG&E private

EDITOR: Any talk of the state or any other public agency taking over PG&E is insanity. Look at Caltrans, look at SMART, look at the bullet train, look at the Department of Motor Vehicles, look at almost any government-run agency, and all you see is inefficiency, poor service and huge budgets. Please, anything but public sector.

WAYNE DIGGS

Cloverdale

Reporting isn’t bashing

EDITOR: Michael George wrote that the paper never fails to publish negative adjectives describing our president and said he is carrying out his promises (“Trump bashing,” Letters, Tuesday).

This continued drumbeat by his base ignores facts. I challenge them to rethink “Trump bashing.” Reporting negative characteristics that are on display for all to see is not bashing but simply reporting facts; and this is the job of journalism in a free democracy.

He lies consistently and verifiably. He is often incoherent and self-conflicting. He is enriching his businesses (again, verifiably) on our dime, he has no allegiance to any coherent philosophy other than “the dollar always wins,” and he brings out the worst in us as a people. Why can’t his base see this?

I believe that since Ronald Reagan’s reign the GOP has continued to concentrate wealth by cutting back on social programs and education, ensuring the lack of critical thinking that then allows a certain news outlet to parrot untruths, which are bought without thinking.

No, I am not Trump bashing. I am simply horrified by the lies, graft and corruption that is being supported by millions in the country of my birth.

GERRY LAZZARESCHI

Healdsburg

The bishop’s words

EDITOR: Bishop Robert Vasa, speaking about his decision to release the names of Catholic priests in his diocese who have been accused of child sexual abuse, was quoted as saying, “I’m giving the fullest possible benefit of the doubt to the accused, which is terribly unfair in our American system of justice and right to due process...” (“Bishop will list accused priests,” Wednesday).

Either the bishop was misquoted, or he is terribly unclear on the concept of transparency. He isn’t engaged in a legal process, in which the rights of the accused are paramount, but a moral one, in which the lives and souls of victims of abuse must be his first and last concern.

TOM COLE

Santa Rosa

Build the wall

EDITOR: We finally have somebody in the White House with a backbone. This wall should have been dealt with years ago, as should the insane laws that permit illegal immigrants to come here in the first place. They’re encouraged to do so by left-wing Democrats, and the press has become a nonstop propaganda wing of said party. If we can’t control our border, we have nothing but a landmass.