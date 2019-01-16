Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

The Democrats' vacation

EDITOR: It must be great to be a Democrat and have the mainstream media in your pocket. Thirty congressional Democrats and 109 lobbyists went to Puerto Rico for a weekend “retreat.” Supposedly they were checking on the progress of restoration after the 2017 hurricane. They also attended a special production of “Hamilton.”

There have been a few news stories about this retreat. Now, let’s suppose that it was a group of Republican legislators. The story would have been all over the news, with accompanying stories about government employees not working and not getting paid.

It appears that Democrats in Congress don’t believe the information about the incredible drug smuggling, human trafficking and people from all over the world coming to the United States through the southern border. It is a fact that everyone who comes across the border illegally is known by the drug cartels, because those people have paid the cartels.

Another caravan has started in Honduras. Mexico is planning to make sure this caravan doesn’t cross into Mexico.

Congress needs to deal with the entire immigration system, so that our country is safe and we know who is entering. Maybe they should meet in Puerto Rico.

EDELWEISS GEARY

Santa Rosa

Ignoring the real crisis

EDITOR: The real crisis is in the home country of the asylum-seekers, but neither politicians nor the media are talking about that. People are being driven from their homes in search of safety, and our response is a conversation focused solely on how that affects us: Shall we build a wall, a fence, add drones or personnel? Who should pay?

Can’t we see that we’re fighting over solutions designed to shield ourselves from the influx of desperate people? Are we not a part of humanity? These are human beings, and we’re treating them like ants trying to get into our kitchen.

In a world of diminishing resources and instability, it will be our response to human migration that defines us as a people. Walls are not the answer.

ART FRENGEL

Forestville

Don’t wager on ingenuity

EDITOR: David Von Drehle tells us: “Don’t fall for doomsday ‘population bomb’ warnings.” His Jan. 10 column went on to say: “Wishing for fewer human brains on Earth is like wishing for fewer diamonds and rubies.” Let me remind him that you can’t eat diamonds and rubies and, further, the more diamonds and rubies we have, the less value they have.

I am, I think, justly suspect of anyone who thinks the world revolves around human beings and their ability to think their way out of anything. We have some senators who don’t believe in global warming because of the existence of snowballs.

In giving a warning, we are saying, this or that may happen, tread with care. To dismiss a warning out of hand based on some short-term statistics and a bet can be closed-minded at best, foolish and dangerous at worst.

RICHARD SALZMAN

Sebastopol

Politics and loyalty

EDITOR: I want to respond to Michael George’s letter (“Trump bashing,” Jan. 8). We need a broader look at our country and our people to find commonality and the wisdom in the philosophies of liberalism and conservatism, not the wisdom of Republicans and Democrats.

Mark Twain wrote, “Loyalty to our country always. Loyalty to the government when it deserves it.” Too often administrations claim to be the country. We the People and our Constitution are the country.