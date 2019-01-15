PD Editorial: The high stakes of PG&E’s bankruptcy

The bad news kept piling up for PG&E — staggering liability claims from Northern California wildfires, scrutiny from regulators, prosecutors and judges, calls to break up the company, investors fleeing.

Finally, on Monday, a day after its chief executive called it quits, PG&E said it will seek bankruptcy protection.

Critics of the beleaguered utility — and there are many — may feel vindicated. But no one wins in a bankruptcy.

And no one can predict what will come out on the other side for ratepayers, employees, shareholders and thousands of Californians, many of them here in Sonoma County, who lost their homes in wildfires blamed on PG&E equipment.

A federal bankruptcy judge is likely to have complete discretion over who gets paid how much, and when, in what could be a protracted process.

In a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, PG&E said damages from wildfires in 2017 and 2018 could exceed $30 billion, not including fines and punitive damages. A Chapter 11 filing, which is expected by the end of January, would put the lawsuits on hold and allow the company to continue operating while negotiating with its creditors.

Fire victims deserve to be first in line, but federal bankruptcy law favors bondholders and other secured creditors. Expect the company’s investors to take a big hit.

PG&E’s impending filing should put Sacramento on notice.

Northern California needs safe and reliable utility service, fire victims and other consumers need protection, and the state climate strategy is dependent on the ability of utilities to invest in renewable energy.

Last year, before the Camp fire destroyed most of the Butte County town of Paradise, killing 86 people, PG&E and other utilities lobbied for relief from “inverse condemnation,” which requires them to pay for damage when fires are caused by their equipment — downed power lines, for example, or tree limbs hitting wires — even if they weren’t negligent.

Legislators said no. A year earlier, the state Public Utilities Commission denied a request from San Diego Gas & Electric to pass on $380 million in wildfire damage costs that were above and beyond the company’s insurance coverage.

PG&E is likely to find itself in the same spot, but on a much larger scale, especially if investigators say its equipment caused the Camp fire and the Tubbs fire in 2017.

Some say the answer is a public takeover of PG&E. But that would put taxpayers squarely on the hook for any wildfire-related damages.

No one wants a bailout for utilities, but leaving them few options other than bankruptcy means fire victims end up settling for a fraction of their losses. No one wants that either.

Given the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires in California, this quandary isn’t going away. So it’s up to the Public Utilities Commission to ensure that PG&E and other utilities scrupulously follow fire-prevention plans, and state lawmakers need to grapple again with liability for damages in utility-related wildfires.

Should the cost continue to fall solely on utilities, regardless of fault? Should insurers share the burden for making their policyholders whole? What impact would that have on fire victims, ratepayers and the availability of homeowners’ insurance in fire-prone areas?