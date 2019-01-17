Thomas: How old is too old to be president?

How old is too old? Joe Biden is 76 years old, and Sen. Bernie Sanders is 77. Two years from now, would either man be too old to be president? Not just physically, but culturally and temperamentally?

Donald Trump, though he was the oldest person (70) to be elected president, doesn’t seem to have a problem with age, not so much because of his full head of dyed hair, but because he is strangely ageless. He is at once a vigorous old guy, a 28-year-old internet troll and an 11-year-old boy off his Ritalin. Biden, though he can seem reassuringly mature at times, can also seem a little dated, like a character out of the 1950s. A year and a half after the “Access Hollywood” recording was released, during which Trump was caught using what he later described as “locker room talk,” Biden, the former vice president, said he didn’t want to debate Trump but that he wanted to “take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.” Biden was assailed in some quarters for “toxic masculinity,” but really, he seemed at times a character out of an Archie and Jughead comic book.

Many older people such as me (I’m 67) feel out of step with the younger generation — probably because we are. We are insufficiently “woke,” we can be uncomfortable with or just confused by the variations of gender fluidity, and we can find ourselves stifling a laugh at a politically incorrect joke. Secretly, though, we think we are not just older but wiser than the young people who are reported by polls to have socialistic leanings. How, we ask ourselves, can the country pay for free college tuition and universal Medicare?

When I was younger (35 years old), I helped popularize the notion that age and experience count for a great deal in government by co-authoring, with Walter Isaacson, a book called “The Wise Men.” During the 1960s and 1970s, at times of crisis, presidents would bring in elder advisers, dubbed the “WOM” (Wise Old Men), to give them counsel. It was a meeting of WOMs in March 1968 that helped convince President Lyndon B. Johnson that the time had come to begin to draw down U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War; five days later, Johnson announced peace talks and that he would not run for re-election. It was a moment of true statesmanship — to see old Cold Warriors such as former secretary of state Dean Acheson (age 74) and ambassador at large Averell Harriman (age 76) warning the president of the perils of American hubris.

So, when it comes to making tough calls in the Oval Office, is older wiser? Well, actually, maybe not. Older people can get stuck in their ways. They can be too confident in their judgments and heedless of new facts. The Wise Old Men who advised Johnson in 1968 to get out of Vietnam had earlier counseled the president to get into Vietnam. During the mid-1960s, they had warned Johnson not to listen to the antiwar protesters or go wobbly on the communists. During the Cuban missile crisis in 1962, President John F. Kennedy brought Acheson into his group of close advisers. Acheson, whose hawkishness had hardened in old age, counseled the young president to take out the Soviet missiles with airstrikes. It’s a good thing Kennedy didn’t listen to Acheson, or we might all be radioactive dust now.