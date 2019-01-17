On Tuesday, the British House of Commons rejected a negotiated agreement for the United Kingdom to withdraw from the European Union. It was a historically lopsided vote and rebuke to Prime Minister Theresa May. Now the only good way forward is to give British voters a chance to call the whole thing off.

The negative consequences of a hard Brexit — a withdrawal without an agreement — would be worst in Britain. The strength of the British currency, the pound, would likely plummet. That might sound good for anyone considering an affordable vacation to England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, but good luck getting there. All flights to and from the U.K. would likely be grounded for a time. There also would be food shortages, manufacturing shutdowns, canceled pet passports (yes, they are a thing in the EU) and more. At the most dire, the U.K. could fracture with Scotland declaring independence.

The ripples would spread around the globe, too. As we observed in an editorial last month, trade and tourism between California and the U.K. generate billions of dollars in economic activity. Orderly trade relations make that possible, but the agreements underpinning them would wind up in tatters if the U.K. doesn’t change course.

May barely survived a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Wednesday, and she doesn’t have a clear path forward. There are three main constituencies when it comes to Brexit, and none commands a majority in Parliament.

First are the hardliners who don’t want the U.K. to give any ground to the EU. If that means a hard exit, so be it. They arguably have the easiest path because if nothing happens, they’ll get that hard Brexit on March 29.

Second are the supporters of a negotiated Brexit. They want to honor the will of the voters by leaving the EU but in an orderly manner with plenty of backstops. They lost that vote on Tuesday, and it’s far from clear that European officials are in the mood for more negotiations.

Third is the no-Brexit contingent. They want to call the whole thing off. Political realities stand in the way. Parliament could cancel Brexit on its own, but that would require elected officials to overrule the voters who chose Brexit in 2016’s advisory referendum.

The better course is to give voters another chance. Polling shows that the British have soured on Brexit. It’s not a slam dunk that they’d cancel it in a new referendum, but there’s a good chance. The original vote to withdraw passed very narrowly, and the campaign relied on misinformation that has since been dispelled. That sort of do-over vote is not without risk, but it is likely the best hope to prevent a hard Brexit.

From afar, Americans can only watch, hope and maybe learn a lesson from the U.K.’s self-inflicted turmoil: Voters and government can manufacture a catastrophe all on their own. The British people chose Brexit based on lies and xenophobia.

Sound familiar? The original Brexit vote was in 2016, a few months before our presidential election.

