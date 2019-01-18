Friday’s Letters to the Editor

True border security

EDITOR; Apparently more terrorists come into the country from Canada than from Mexico. Maybe we need a wall along the northern border. Then one wonders how many terrorists could swim here and enter our country from the beaches. Maybe we need a wall along the shores and even all along the coasts, too.

But wait, the air. Some say balloons have dropped terrorists from the sky (4,000 criminals have already come in from the sky, some say.). Perhaps we also need a steel cap or a 4-foot-thick bulletproof glass shield over the entire country. Then and only then will we truly be safe. Yes, Mr. President. Thank you. You are really something.

NANCY J. LoDOLCE

Sebastopol

A life cut short

EDITOR: Our friend Katherine Pisesky was killed by a drunken driver who hit her while driving the wrong way on Highway 101 this past weekend. Kat was a sweet, caring, genuinely good person. She was a nurse who was dedicated to her patients. She deserved to continue enjoying life. So sad.

We have to start taking a much harder stance against drunken driving. This shouldn’t be allowed to happen again.

JAMES WARD

Santa Rosa

Growing pains

EDITOR: My thanks to Patrick Emery for his Sunday Close to Home column (“Can Sonoma County build its way out of growing pains?”) As a lifelong resident, I’ve witnessed a massive population explosion here in the past 50-plus years, all of it without effective infrastructure upgrades.

County leaders cannot find funds to repair roads that already exist, and we only have one freeway, which is jammed during commute times.

Five to 10 years ago, our population was strongly encouraged/advised to limit water consumption due to a drought. Of course, the municipalities had to raise fees due to our effective compliance with our leaders’ requests.

I believe it’s shortsighted to increase our population further without extensive planning and careful consideration. There is a tipping point where our leaders will have to choose what we’ll look like. Crowded, more pollution, more demand on water and lower quality of life?

WENDY HAYNES

Santa Rosa

An idiotic view

EDITOR: Has The Press Democrat ever published a column more idiotic than the one by David Von Drehle on Jan. 10 (“Don’t fall for doomsday ‘population bomb’ warnings.”)? He warns us not to fall for doomsday warnings as if the daily deluge of horrors coming from around a world, where human life has become nasty, brutish and short as a direct result of the unsustainable growth of population and its effects on the habitability of the planet, were not happening at all.

Von Drehle must be in thrall to one of the several religions which, it seems, yearn for overpopulation to the point of famine. That famous bet that he and his ilk always hang their hat on, between Paul Ehrlich and that overpopulation fan, had to do with commodities whose production could easily be ramped up or down. It is absurd to extrapolate that, because human ingenuity solved those particular supply problems, it would be able to solve all problems that arise as natural systems come under human assault.