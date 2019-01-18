s
s
Friday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
January 18, 2019
| Updated 4 hours ago.
True border security

EDITOR; Apparently more terrorists come into the country from Canada than from Mexico. Maybe we need a wall along the northern border. Then one wonders how many terrorists could swim here and enter our country from the beaches. Maybe we need a wall along the shores and even all along the coasts, too.

But wait, the air. Some say balloons have dropped terrorists from the sky (4,000 criminals have already come in from the sky, some say.). Perhaps we also need a steel cap or a 4-foot-thick bulletproof glass shield over the entire country. Then and only then will we truly be safe. Yes, Mr. President. Thank you. You are really something.

NANCY J. LoDOLCE

Sebastopol

A life cut short

EDITOR: Our friend Katherine Pisesky was killed by a drunken driver who hit her while driving the wrong way on Highway 101 this past weekend. Kat was a sweet, caring, genuinely good person. She was a nurse who was dedicated to her patients. She deserved to continue enjoying life. So sad.

We have to start taking a much harder stance against drunken driving. This shouldn’t be allowed to happen again.

JAMES WARD

Santa Rosa

Growing pains

EDITOR: My thanks to Patrick Emery for his Sunday Close to Home column (“Can Sonoma County build its way out of growing pains?”) As a lifelong resident, I’ve witnessed a massive population explosion here in the past 50-plus years, all of it without effective infrastructure upgrades.

County leaders cannot find funds to repair roads that already exist, and we only have one freeway, which is jammed during commute times.

Five to 10 years ago, our population was strongly encouraged/advised to limit water consumption due to a drought. Of course, the municipalities had to raise fees due to our effective compliance with our leaders’ requests.

I believe it’s shortsighted to increase our population further without extensive planning and careful consideration. There is a tipping point where our leaders will have to choose what we’ll look like. Crowded, more pollution, more demand on water and lower quality of life?

WENDY HAYNES

Santa Rosa

An idiotic view

EDITOR: Has The Press Democrat ever published a column more idiotic than the one by David Von Drehle on Jan. 10 (“Don’t fall for doomsday ‘population bomb’ warnings.”)? He warns us not to fall for doomsday warnings as if the daily deluge of horrors coming from around a world, where human life has become nasty, brutish and short as a direct result of the unsustainable growth of population and its effects on the habitability of the planet, were not happening at all.

Von Drehle must be in thrall to one of the several religions which, it seems, yearn for overpopulation to the point of famine. That famous bet that he and his ilk always hang their hat on, between Paul Ehrlich and that overpopulation fan, had to do with commodities whose production could easily be ramped up or down. It is absurd to extrapolate that, because human ingenuity solved those particular supply problems, it would be able to solve all problems that arise as natural systems come under human assault.

Take, for instance, the two most important commodities upon which human life depends: clean air and potable water. Does anyone really believe that either of those is going to be fixed by ingenious engineering?

JOHN ARTEAGA

Ukiah

Failure to intervene

EDITOR: It is unreasonable to believe that, in meetings between representatives of PG&E and our state government, the possibility of PG&E seeking bankruptcy protection wasn’t discussed. Including that without assistance from the state, a bankruptcy filing was likely.

So it is likely that our elected leaders, rather than acting to protect those with legitimate claims against the utility company, chose the more cowardly path of avoiding what would have been a practical but unpopular decision to help PG&E cope with its pending lawsuits.

They presumably refused to help while knowing that a bankruptcy could be even more hurtful to those trying to recover their losses. In this way, our lawmakers could avoid controversy and take the easier and more popular path of simply continuing to demonize the company.

So, to those who lost everything in the recent wildfires and who now may have to deal with this bankruptcy, remember to ask our elected politicians what they did to prevent this procedure from making your lives even harder.

BOB DREYER

Santa Rosa

Stranded at the airport

EDITOR: I flew from San Diego to Santa Rosa, my first time using the local airport. Never again. While the flight and the airport itself were more than adequate, I had a difficult time getting from the airport to my home in Petaluma.

I had chosen the Alaska flight to allow a connection to the SMART train from the “airport” station. Several taxis were lined up in front, but none would take me to the station.

I tried Uber, but apparently it isn’t allowed on the airport grounds for pickups. I called seven taxi companies from a list from the Alaska agent; no one would take me to the station.

Last, I tried to get a taxi to my home. The Uber price was $125. I had to beg Yellow Cab to send a “friend” to take me to my home for $80. The driver seemed afraid that I was going to turn him in for driving me.

I am an experienced traveler, and nowhere have I experienced such nonsense. I sent an email to airport management, but no one responded. Can someone please tell me why there are, apparently, so many prohibitions about transportation from the airport?

JAMES POINTER

Petaluma

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

