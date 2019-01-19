“What do you mean my Big Mac will be an hour because you just got another big order from the White House?”

JULIUS ORTH, Santa Rosa

“Does your free Wi-Fi come with fries?”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, North Carolina

“We’re having the usual — Spam, egg, Spam, Spam, bacon and Spam.”

ELLEN SKAGERBERG, Santa Rosa

“Can you taken an IOU? I’m on furlough.”

GEORGIA WOODS, Santa Rosa

“I’ll have the shutdown special. No coffee. No eggs. No toast. No bacon. Just the bill.”

DEAN BRIGGS, Santa Rosa

“There’s a fly in my keyboard.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma