On Jan. 1, after the state Supreme Court declined to intervene on behalf of a union representing sheriff’s deputies in San Bernardino County, a new law took effect opening previously secret records on officer-involved shootings, lying and sexual misconduct. One of the first disclosures involved an ex-cop in Burlingame who was fired after offering to help a woman with a drunken driving charge in exchange for sex.
Having failed to block the transparency law once, the Los Angeles Times reports, police unions are back in court trying to slam the door closed once again on public access to law enforcement records. A case filed by the Los Angeles Police Protective League argues that the law shouldn’t be applied retroactively. A hearing is set for next month. Some law enforcement agencies, meanwhile, are shredding old records rather than risking disclosure. And others are complaining about the burden of responding to requests for newly public records.
Good cops have nothing to worry about. But they shouldn’t be protecting the bad ones from accountability. Thumbs down.
