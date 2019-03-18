Monday’s Letters to the Editor

March 18, 2019, 12:03AM

Tubs are for soaking

EDITOR: I have a different slant on Petaluma’s proposed tubs on stilts. As a young lad, I fondly remember soaking in my grandparents’ claw-foot tub. After moving to a Larkspur house, I added a master suite with, of course, a recycled claw-foot tub. It was as delightful as my childhood memories.

We moved to Petaluma recently and had our architect draw space for — what else? — a claw-foot tub. So it was no surprise to read in the Bohemian recently that “recreational bathing is … part of a nationwide craze.” In deep tubs, of course.

For us, there is nothing old-fashioned, quaint or obsolete about claw-foot soaking tubs, and the thought of elevating these on poles, implying something quaintly obsolete is absurd and flies in the face of reality. Certainly, there’s nothing symbolic nor artistic in that concept — and nothing unique to Petaluma.

DON TANNER

Petaluma

Death penalty: Use it

EDITOR: Sorry, my brain can’t get around the justification for keeping someone like Richard Allen Davis on this earth when there is absolute proof of his crimes (“Newsom freezes death penalty,” Wednesday). States that have the death penalty should use it.

It is claimed that it is no deterrent. Well, if it is used maybe it would be. Cost too much? Baloney. Who profits from keeping these criminals in the system? Just wondering.

BONNIE STINSKI

Healdsburg

Police and deadly force

EDITOR: Dan Walters’ recent column misrepresented the law about the use of deadly force by police (“An 1872 law gives police in California license to kill,” March 7). I teach criminal justice courses at the college level, and my students understand the law better. There is no routine “license to kill” in California as he asserted.

While Penal Code Section 198 is technically still on the books, it is legally inoperative on this issue. In Tennessee v. Garner (1985), the U.S. Supreme Court established a national legal standard for the use of such deadly force: It is justified only if the officer reasonably believes that there is an imminent threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others from the suspect. Subsequent cases have reaffirmed that. So-called “fleeing felon” laws, relied on by Walters for his position, were deemed to be unconstitutional seizures. These decisions apply to California.

Why the California Legislature wouldn’t pass AB 931 by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber befuddles me. It merely restates the actual legal standard required by the Supreme Court’s decisions. I am confident that law enforcement agencies here train officers on the correct legal standard, not Walters’ incorrect one.

ROBERT FAUX

Santa Rosa

Help for teachers

EDITOR: The state needs to send more money to the schools as a first step (“Teachers struggling to make ends meet,” March 9). But the health care issue is a national one where rising costs, thanks to Obamacare, have made health care very expensive.

The state could offer tax assistance by making teachers’ salaries free from the state income tax. Every dollar helps. Plus the state could offer tax assistance to teachers with money for those making under a certain salary, perhaps $1,000-$2,500 per year when they file their income taxes.

But another person who comes out of college with a huge debt of $90,000 after obtaining a master’s degree? As much as college tuition and other costs need to be dealt with, too many people are getting college degrees and having huge debt. So how did Holly Cumbie get her school debt so high? Are others responsible for someone who goes to college and graduate school and doesn’t practice financial controls in getting their degrees?

But remember that teachers aren’t the only ones struggling in Sonoma County. Many others are, and let’s not forget that teaching is a profession of 9-10 months, so keep that in mind for their salaries and benefits.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Healdsburg growth

EDITOR: I’m asking you to care. The city of Healdsburg recently moved one step closer to approving a new restaurant on the Plaza. The project includes a 230-seat restaurant, a roof garden lounge and two luxury apartments. We are already suffering traffic jams at the north end of town, with more houses on the way, and no attempt being made by the city to address this traffic problem. Now we want to create more traffic and parking problems downtown, too?

The impact this restaurant would have on Healdsburg is what I worry about. Are we willing to risk losing what makes this place great, for more tourist dollars? Haven’t we gone in that direction long enough?

It is time to care more about the health and welfare of our community and town and make every effort to preserve the qualities we all love about living here. After all, it would be the residents who are the most affected by these changes.

MAGGIE MEDEIROS

Healdsburg

Supporting Ihlan Omar

EDITOR: I support Rep. Ilhan Omar as an authentic advocate for the rights of oppressed people. While those who disagree with Omar’s open and straightforward criticism of the United States’ unconditional support of Israel are bound to feel angry, her statements shouldn’t be confused with those of authentically anti-Semitic people. The difference between Omar’s opposition to the government of Benjamin Netanyahu and those who hate Jewish people is vast.

It has been unfair of so many people in the media and in Congress to condemn Omar for taking a principled stand against a government that makes no apologies for continuing to deny equality and freedom to the Palestinian people.

RAMA KUMAR

Fairfax

