Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Tubs are for soaking

EDITOR: I have a different slant on Petaluma’s proposed tubs on stilts. As a young lad, I fondly remember soaking in my grandparents’ claw-foot tub. After moving to a Larkspur house, I added a master suite with, of course, a recycled claw-foot tub. It was as delightful as my childhood memories.

We moved to Petaluma recently and had our architect draw space for — what else? — a claw-foot tub. So it was no surprise to read in the Bohemian recently that “recreational bathing is … part of a nationwide craze.” In deep tubs, of course.

For us, there is nothing old-fashioned, quaint or obsolete about claw-foot soaking tubs, and the thought of elevating these on poles, implying something quaintly obsolete is absurd and flies in the face of reality. Certainly, there’s nothing symbolic nor artistic in that concept — and nothing unique to Petaluma.

DON TANNER

Petaluma

Death penalty: Use it

EDITOR: Sorry, my brain can’t get around the justification for keeping someone like Richard Allen Davis on this earth when there is absolute proof of his crimes (“Newsom freezes death penalty,” Wednesday). States that have the death penalty should use it.

It is claimed that it is no deterrent. Well, if it is used maybe it would be. Cost too much? Baloney. Who profits from keeping these criminals in the system? Just wondering.

BONNIE STINSKI

Healdsburg

Police and deadly force

EDITOR: Dan Walters’ recent column misrepresented the law about the use of deadly force by police (“An 1872 law gives police in California license to kill,” March 7). I teach criminal justice courses at the college level, and my students understand the law better. There is no routine “license to kill” in California as he asserted.

While Penal Code Section 198 is technically still on the books, it is legally inoperative on this issue. In Tennessee v. Garner (1985), the U.S. Supreme Court established a national legal standard for the use of such deadly force: It is justified only if the officer reasonably believes that there is an imminent threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others from the suspect. Subsequent cases have reaffirmed that. So-called “fleeing felon” laws, relied on by Walters for his position, were deemed to be unconstitutional seizures. These decisions apply to California.

Why the California Legislature wouldn’t pass AB 931 by Assemblywoman Shirley Weber befuddles me. It merely restates the actual legal standard required by the Supreme Court’s decisions. I am confident that law enforcement agencies here train officers on the correct legal standard, not Walters’ incorrect one.

ROBERT FAUX

Santa Rosa

Help for teachers

EDITOR: The state needs to send more money to the schools as a first step (“Teachers struggling to make ends meet,” March 9). But the health care issue is a national one where rising costs, thanks to Obamacare, have made health care very expensive.

The state could offer tax assistance by making teachers’ salaries free from the state income tax. Every dollar helps. Plus the state could offer tax assistance to teachers with money for those making under a certain salary, perhaps $1,000-$2,500 per year when they file their income taxes.