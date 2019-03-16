Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

March 16, 2019, 12:09AM

Quiet cannabis stores

EDITOR: I haven’t been to a large number of cannabis dispensaries, but every single one has been quiet. People didn’t hang out near the dispensaries. They go in, buy what they want and leave with a bag.

I have never seen beggars, people who were high or any other disreputable people around the stores. You see more of those kinds around a regular drugstore or liquor store.

The inside resembles a doctor’s waiting room. Customers enter when there is room for them in the display area. This, in a way, reminds me of a jewelry store, where all the products are in a case and the number of employees is close to the number of customers.

Everyone is carded. So no children would even get a peek at the display room.

I don’t see the controversy or angst around the location of the dispensary near the charter school in Santa Rosa (“Pot dispensary by SR school OK’d,” Thursday).

LINDA ROBINETT

Sebastopol

Pelosi and impeachment

EDITOR: After so many months of nothing but lies emanating from politicians in power, it was refreshing to hear Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s honest assessment regarding chances for impeachment of the current occupant of the White House (“Dems back off Trump ouster,” Wednesday).

Of course, I would have been delighted if she had been able to say that this process would begin at once and be successful, but she had the decency and the courage to tell us the unvarnished truth.

The House as presently constituted would no doubt vote impeachment, but the deciding vote is cast by the Senate. The chance of that happening under Majority Leader Mitch (“I get to decide what comes up for a vote”) McConnell is that of the well-known snowball in hell.

Even if he were to permit such a thing, is there anyone who believes that the senators who have meekly given their political party away would take action for the good of their country rather than for their own political gain? I don’t think so.

We should thank Pelosi for telling it like it is so that we can make realistic plans for dealing with this most corrupt of administrations.

PATRICIA F. CLOTHIER

Santa Rosa

Tolls on Highway 37

EDITOR: In regard to Sunday’s Close to Home column by Jake Mackenzie and David Rabbitt (“Getting Hwy 37 fix right, if not right now”), why would tolls be needed on Highway 37? That sounds like an opportunistic money grab. Besides, wasn’t Regional Measure 3 supposed to help with that?

DAMIEN GONZALEZ

Vallejo

A corrupted party

EDITOR: Enough is enough. As a former Democrat, I felt the #JustWalkAway movement became the only principled way to turn.

The former Democratic Party (now Democratic-Socialist, careening headlong into the Marxist-Democrat Party) has lost all legitimacy and decency. The official list of interests leftists hate is gluttonously long and cynically derived. The chaos they sow daily into the American political and cultural environments is nothing short of traitorous.

And perhaps most putrid of all, they have incited their thugs to confederate the media (including this paper) and others like the Southern Poverty Law Center to suppress the linguistic and economic freedoms of honorable Americans in an effort to ruin people with different opinions.

Having gained valuable practice at election rigging previously, the party is just warming up for 2020. The agenda: bestow voting rights to felons, 16-year-olds (who will be told how to vote in the public schools) and any person on the planet who can manage to set foot into America; maximize vote harvesting; and destroy the Electoral College.

The media will gleefully collaborate with them to accomplish this. A corrupt political party and its corrupted media deserve no refuge.

D.P. HALL

Santa Rosa

Grammar cops

EDITOR: The “grammar cop” is a common phenomenon. When people hear or see a person make a grammar error, many cannot resist the urge to correct them. It is understandable in a way. It is certainly satisfying to be right, and correcting someone’s grammar is an easy way to feel superior. However, to all but the grammar cop in question, this comes off as incredibly obnoxious.

Language is a fluid medium. What is considered correct grammar changes over time. As with any living language, English is constantly changing to suit the needs of the current generation of speakers.

Being overly fussy about grammar is unnecessary. Speech is different from writing, and it isn’t possible to look over a draft for grammar mistakes. Derailing the conversation simply to correct someone’s grammar is unnecessary and obnoxious. As long as someone is understandable, it does not matter if their grammar is perfect.

CAITLYN McMILLIAN

Santa Rosa

